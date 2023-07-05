New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472373/?utm_source=GNW

It organizes fire suppression technologies and consumables technologies into the segments shown below, and detailed market data are presented for each of these categories:



Fire Suppression Equipment -

- Fire extinguishers.

- Fire sprinklers (water and mist/fog).

- Gas delivery systems.

- Chemical and foam delivery systems.

- Specialty delivery systems.



Fire Suppression Consumables -

- Dry chemical/dry powder.

- Foams.

- Wet chemical.

- Gases.

- Specialty suppressants.



The following fire suppression equipment and consumables applications are also considered within the global market -

- Residential.

- Commercial.

- Vehicle/transportation.

- Mining.

- Energy and fuels/oil and gas.

- Manufacturing.

- Other industrial.



Report Includes:

- 105 data tables and 10 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for fire suppressing equipment and consumables

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global fire suppressing equipment and consumables market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of technology, application, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2028

- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities, market development strategies, and company revenue share analysis

- Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

- Review of key patent grants and significant allotments of recent patents across each major category

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 3M Co., Carrier, DuPont, Johnson Controls, and Robert Bosch



Summary:

Fire suppression equipment and consumables play a critical role in preventing and minimizing the impact of fires.These technologies and systems are designed to quickly detect and suppress fires before they can spread, thereby minimizing property damage and reducing the risk of injury or death to people.



In addition, fire suppression equipment and consumables can also help minimize the risk of fire by detecting fires early and alerting people to the danger.



Given the many advantages to these technologies, their inconsistent or limited deployment in many countries and global regions is puzzling.In some countries and applications, fire suppression systems are utilized almost ubiquitously.



For other applications or countries-and sometimes for a selection of applications within the same country-fire suppression deployment is very limited. The reasons for this disparity are even more difficult to comprehend when the size of the global market and its growth trajectory are considered-market values in 2022 surpassed $REDACTED billion, and growth in recent years has been moderate to rapid.



Efficient fire suppression organization dictates that the most efficient solutions to fire management will thoroughly consider not only the type of fire capability to be guarded, but also particulars about a fire’s potential attributes, possible size and the optimal methods that could suppress it.Thus, advanced systems require substantial engineering and design work, specifically for complicated or high-hazard systems.



In other cases, a packaged system, involving technologies ranging from fire extinguishers to pre-engineered computerized exposure and release systems, may be sufficient. But even with the broad range of efficient technical solutions presently available, some regions and application markets are still behind with respect to implementing fire suppression in critical areas.



As shown in the following table and figure, global market for suppression equipment and consumables reached a collective market value of $REDACTED billion in 2022 and is expected to reach up to $REDACTED billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during that period.This report identifies growth in this industry across all 10 technology segments that were studied and all eight application categories.



However, interestingly, while much of the market will develop at a moderate pace through 2028, on the technology and application subsegments of fire suppression equipment and consumables.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472373/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________