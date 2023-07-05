American Oncology Network Names Dr. Ryan Olson as Medical Director of the In-House Pathology Laboratory

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), one of the nation’s fastest growing networks of community oncology practices, is pleased to announce Ryan Olson, MD, has joined as the new medical director of AON’s pathology laboratory, effective June 26.

Dr. Olson received his medical degree from Albany Medical College (AMC) in Albany, New York, and completed a residency at the University of California San Diego and AMC. His training continued with a fellowship in surgical pathology and hematopathology at AMC. Dr. Olson is Board-certified in anatomic pathology, clinical pathology and hematopathology.

"I look forward to joining AON and helping to drive more improved health outcomes via the pathology lab,” said Dr. Olson. “The reports generated through the lab play an important role in the patients’ care plans and clinical outcomes, and I am honored to be a part of AON’s pathology team who are all passionate about elevating patient care and delivering the best services available to physicians and their patients.”

AON’s in-house pathology laboratory serves over 100 physicians in 18 states and has earned the “Golden Standard” certification from the College of American Pathologists. The state-of-the-art facility, which is headquartered in Fort Myers, is staffed by a team of highly specialized laboratory scientists, hematopathologists and surgical pathologists. Because of the design of the network, AON physicians have access to a wide range of testing services that can be done through the in-house laboratory including histology, flow cytometry, cytogenetics, fish panel, fish individual probes and molecular tests.

“AON pathology laboratory is integrated into patient care as staff is readily available to answer questions from physicians and patients,” said AON Chief Medical Officer Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD. “Additionally, our lab uses Lean and Six Sigma tools to improve our processes and test turnaround times so that diagnoses can be made earlier, easing patient anxiety as well as ensuring necessary treatments are not delayed.”

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Olson to AON,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “Pathology is an integral part of oncology care and clinical research initiatives. It remains our top priority for investments so that our patients continue to receive the quality care they deserve.”

For more information about AON, visit aoncology.com/.

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 106 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 18 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at AONcology.com.

