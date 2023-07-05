New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Property Management Software Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Solution, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Property Type, By End Use and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472441/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Property Management Software issue online document sharing and storage along with electronic leasing agreements, financial reporting, accounting capabilities, online maintenance requests, tracking etc. Property Management Software solutions shifted to automated from manual transition. The automatic property management software can efficiently reduce the time to respond to tenant concerns. Property Management Software was progressed to minimize mistakes and automize the process.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Property Management Software Market is expected to project a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Property Management Software Market size was USD 2.56 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2023 to USD 4.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of cloud computing solutions, internet of things (IoT), machine learning tools which might boost market growth. Growing developments in smart real estate infrastructure and growing demand for sustainable living is expected to boost the growth of Property Management Software market during the forecast period.



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Cloud Based segment is expected to grow during the forecast period

Property Management Software Market is classified based on the Deployment Model into On Premises, Cloud Based. Cloud Based category dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to the growing acceptance of cloud deployment in end users like property managers etc. The ease of use, scalability and cost-effectiveness are boosting the small, medium, and large businesses to use cloud-based property management solutions. Cloud Based Property Management Software involve backup feature with easy data integration to prevent loss of data thereby is expected to boost the market growth.

Property Managers/ Agents segment expected to grow during the forecast period

Property Management Software Market is classified based on the End Use into Property Managers/ Agents, Housing Associations, Property Investors, Others. Property Managers/ Agents segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to the increasing developments in real estate and growing number of commercial buildings globally. Property Management Software help the property managers to track the properties along with required maintenance work. The shift of workplace mobility is increasing resulting in boosting the growth of segment in the Property Management Software Market.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand of Real Estate is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Advancements in Technology is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

Data Privacy Breach May Restrain the Growth of the Market



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET

Key Players Covered:

• IBM

• Oracle

• Infor

• Adobe

• SAP SE

• HubSpot, Inc.

• SimplyCast

• WordStream

• Chetu Inc.

• Yesware, Inc.

• Leasecake

• ThriveHive

• Demandbase, Inc.

• Sailthru. Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)

