Just Published: THE KINGDOM OF GOD REIMAGINED Critiques Religion and Offers Fresh Perspective on Spiritual Fulfillment

Readers looking for thoughtful religious criticism will be interested in checking out The Kingdom of God Reimagined by Ann L. Lorac. This one-of-a-kind book, written by an ex-Catholic, explores how to find authentic faith and offers an alternative interpretation of the Christian New Testament.

The book is divided into three major sections that each take a different approach to investigating the issue of faith. The first section elaborates on man’s evolving concept of God from the Levant’s Neolithic Era to present-day Christianity in America. The second section offers alternate interpretations of select New Testament verses to help the reader frame things in a more universal spiritual path that allows for greater inner fulfillment in life. The third section offers a historical allegory about a fictional Rabboni Yehoshua ben Yosef who rises to fame as a spiritual leader in Jerusalem, clashes with Jewish religious leaders and the Roman power structure, and finally meets defeat.

This book will resonate with readers who are disenchanted by existing structures of organized religion and searching for a means to find spirituality in the absence of religion. Readers looking for higher levels of fulfillment in life will find the book offers stimulating new ways of looking at spirituality and the concept of God.

The Kingdom of God Reimagined is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author: Ann L. Lorac led a career in the health care industry from which she has recently retired. In retirement, Lorac relocated from the West Coast to the East Coast. An ex-Catholic, she has found new avenues of spiritual fulfillment which involve cultivating inner peace. She finds joy in social activism and individual acts of compassion.

