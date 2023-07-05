New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point of Sale Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Component, By Type, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Operating System, By End-user and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472440/?utm_source=GNW

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Point of Sale refers to a technology used during the procedure of Point of Sale to deal with customer transactions. It involves both hardware (like barcode scanners, Pos terminals, receipt printers) and software systems that deal with data, transactions, and business processes. These systems are used to provide real-time data, organize transactions to aid businesses and to use properly in dealing with payments, business staff, invoices, customers etc.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Point of Sale Market is expected to project a CAGR 10.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Point of Sale market size was USD 7.85 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2023 to USD 24.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.Point of sale market is driven by the requirement to support tracking of inventory and sales data, continue cashless transactions, and enhance sales strategy using analytics in restaurants, retail chains, hotels, drug stores etc. Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions and rising necessity for modern features like customer data management, employee management analytics, sales monitoring, inventory tracking, reporting are anticipated to drive the demand for acquiring of Point of Sale Market and boosting the market growth.



POINT OF SALE MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Fixed PoS segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Point of Sale Market is classified based on the Type into Fixed PoS, Mobile PoS, Others. Fixed PoS segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to growing preference of retail stores and restaurants for fixed POS solution as they provide increased performance and features. The tendency of people to use fixed POS system owing to the advantages like inventory management, rigid management solutions with business functionality, loyalty programs, a cash drawer, and gift card management.

On-premise segment expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Point of Sale Market is classified based on the Deployment into On-premise and Cloud-based. On-premise segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the high adoption of Point of Sale for on-premise POS systems by large enterprises, which use local server over remote facility. Large enterprises have bulk sensitive information; therefore, the on-premises deployment of software provide control to the owner of the POS system.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Growing Preference of Digital Transactions is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Increasing Usage of Point of Sale is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

Security Concerns May Restrain the Growth of the Market



POINT OF SALE MARKET

Key Players Covered:

• H&L POS

• Oracle Micros

• IdealPOS

• Clover Network, Inc.

• TouchBistro Toast Inc.

• Lightspeed

• NCR Corp.

• Square Inc.

• Revel Systems

• SwiftPOS

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

