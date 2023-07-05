New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Molecule Type, By Service, By End User and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472439/?utm_source=GNW





PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing is the method by which pharmaceutical medications are made under the contract. In short, drug companies collaborate with a manufacturing business to create a necessary quantity of their service or product and expedite production. A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) manages all operations starting from pre-formulation as well as formulation development to production and clinical trials, as opposed to a contract manufacturing organization (CMO), which makes pre-formulated drugs.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to project a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 307.3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period owing to factors like increasing research activities as well as investments in generic medications. Moreover, the significant price of in-house drug development and the regulatory filling support offered by CDMOs are propelling the expansion of the market.



PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is classified based on the Service into Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services, Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services, Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services, Drug Development Services, Biologic Manufacturing Services, Biologic API Manufacturing Services, and Biologic FDF Manufacturing Services. The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services segment held the majority share of the market in the past years. The expanding pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries worldwide along with the growing need for biologics and biosimilars are some of the contributing factors to the growth.

Big Pharmaceutical Companies segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is classified based on the End User into Big Pharmaceutical Companies, Small & Mid-Sized Pharmaceutical Companies, Generic Pharmaceutical Companies, and Other End Users (Academic Institutes, Small CDMOs, and CROs). Over the forecast period, the Big Pharmaceutical Companies category is anticipated to register the highest CAGR. The market is expected to grow on the back of greater investment in the development of cell & gene therapies, increasing demand for targeted medication therapies, and an increase in the number of biologics now undergoing pipeline investigations.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Increasing Cases of Chronic Disorders worldwide is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

Growing Research & Development in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing is Expected to Boost the Market Growth



Restraint

Strict Government Regulatory Orders and their Controls to Restrain the Market Growth



PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

Key Players Covered:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• CR Pharmaceutical Group

• Boehringer Ingelheim Group

• AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

• WuXi App Tech.

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• Lonza Group

• Catalent

• Recípharm AB

• The Almac Group

• Curia Global

• Cambrex Corporation

• Carlyle Group

• Aenova Group GmbH

• Pfizer CentreOne

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)

