Dry Eye Disease Treatment Devices Global Industry Report 2023: Global Market Revenue to Reach over US$327 Mn in 2030

London, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primarily driven by ageing, dry eye condition recently prevalent due to prolonged exposure to digital screens. Increasing demand for effective dry eye disease treatment in line with an expanding geriatric population, and excessive screentime will escalate sales of dry eye disease treatment devices in the global market. In its latest published report on the global dry eye disease treatment devices market, Fairfield Market Research provides a detailed insightful view of the market growth analysis and forecast for 2022 – 2030.

“Up from the valuation of US$192 Mn attained in 2021, the worldwide dry eye disease treatment devices market size is projected to cross the revenue of US$327.1 Mn by the end of 2030. Projections indicate a healthy 6% CAGR for the market through the end of forecast period,” states the company analyst.

Key Research Insights

Between 2022 and 2030, the market is poised for more than 1.7x expansion in revenue

The meibomian gland unclogging device segment spearheads, whereas the wearable device segment turns lucrative

The evaporative application segment brought in revenue worth US$171 Mn to the market in 2022

Rate of adoption at eye care centres will soar high while hospitals remain dominant with over 40% share of the market value pie

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

One of the most common causes of dry eye condition, i.e., meibomian gland occlusion is typically treated with the help of unclogging devices that aid in the restoration of the functioning of tear production.

Sustained demand by optometrists is expected to account for the dominance of the meibomian gland unclogging devices segment. Consistent popularity of a host of unclogging device types like Sight Sciences' TearCare, and Johnson & Johnson Vision’s LipiFlow Thermal Pulsation System will keep the market driven for unclogging devices.

The report indicates a promising growth outlook for the wearable devices segment, majorly attributing to their convenient usage. Innovations in this segment are also likely to add to the attractive potential of the entire category. The entry of contact lenses in treatment of corneal dryness has been an additional booster.

By application, the evaporative application segment maintains lead in the wake of higher prevalence of the meibomian gland dysfunctioning (MGD). Adoption remains higher at hospitals, whereas the speciality eye care centres are estimated to exhibit the highest adoption potential to be developed during the period of forecast.

Key Report Highlights

Ageing is likely to be the leading cause of dry eye disease condition

Wearable devices are expected to steal the show through the end of 2030

North America’s dry eye disease treatment devices market is slated for continued dominance

Opportunities abound in Asia Pacific, the market here expects the fastest growth

Insights into Regional Analysis

Demonstrating an estimated 5.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030, the North American market for dry eye disease treatment devices will reach the revenue of US$146.5 Mn. The report suggests an accelerating rate of adoption of these devices across the region and clearly attributes this to the early advantage of the US FDA’s approvals to devices.

An expanding elderly patient pool, and dramatic rise in the number of smartphone users will keep this market afloat. Moreover, greater prevalence of diabetes has also been shaping the market here, says the report.

On the other hand, the report has highlighted Asia Pacific as the region with the highest market attractiveness in the dry eye disease treatment devices landscape. Poised for an impressive CAGR of 7.8% during 2022 – 2030, Asia Pacific is led by India that sees the fastest growing prevalence of the patient population of dry eye disease.

“The key position of Asia Pacific in the world’s medical tourism industry will pave the way for expansion of the dry eye disease treatment devices market here,” states the analyst.

REPORT SCOPE



Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Market Size in 2021 US$192 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$327.1 Mn CAGR 6% Key Players Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Alcon Vision LLC, Lumenis Be Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Sight Sciences, Eyedetec Medical Inc., ESW – Vision, BlephEx, NuSight Medicals- NuLids LLC, MiBo Medical Group

Global Dry Eye Disease Treatment Devices Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type

Meibomian Gland Unclogging Devices

Wearable Devices

Punctual Occlusion

Pain-Reliving Devices

Others





By Cause

Idiopathic

Rare Diseases

Surgery

Drug Intake Associated

Digital Exposure

Age-Related

By Application

Aqueous Deficient

Evaporative

By End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Eye Care Centers

Others





By Region Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Leading Companies

Alcon Vision LLC

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc

AbbVie Inc.

Lumenis Be Ltd

ESW – Vision

MiBo Medical Group

Sight Sciences

Eyedetec Medical Inc.

BlephEx

NuSight Medicals- NuLids LLC

Others





