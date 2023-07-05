New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surrogacy Market: By Type, By Technology, By Age Group, By Service Provider And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472438/?utm_source=GNW



Surrogacy is a process of assisted reproduction where the intended parents work with a surrogate who carries the baby until delivery. Through In-vitro Fertilization (IVF), the embryos are created in laboratory by combining the sperm with the egg at a fertility clinic. The intended parents may use their own genetic material and the embryos are planted into the surrogate mother to carry the baby until delivery. Gestational surrogacy is helpful for those who are unable to conceive and become parents. People who inspect surrogacy to have child are called to as Intended Parents (IPs). Sometimes a donor is required for the process (may be egg or sperm) which require legal expertise and strong support throughout the journey.



Global Surrogacy Market is expected to project a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

The Global Surrogacy Market was valued at 166.9 million USD in 2021 and is estimated to reach 330.8 million USD by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2022-2032 owing to the increasing awareness in the people regarding the infertility issues and rising numbers of infertility cases which is expected to boost the growth of the market. The increment in the advancements of fertility related procedures, with increasing rate of gamete contributions is expected to boost Global Surrogacy Market.



Intrauterine Insemination segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Surrogacy Market is classified based on the Technology into Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Classical/Standard In-vitro Fertilization (IVF), In-vitro Fertilization with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection [ICSI]. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) segment is expected to dominate in the market and to register high share during the forecast period, 2022-2032. IUI is a process of introduction of healthy sperm into the uterus for the egg to fertilize which results in increasing the chances of conception. The minimal invasive and low cost are the factors which is expected to boost the surrogacy market.

40-42 years age group is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Surrogacy Market is classified based on the Age Group into Below 35 Years, 35-37 Years, 38 - 39 Years, 40-42 Years, 43-44 Years, Over 44 Years. 40-42 years age group is expected to dominate in the market with high share in the forecast period owing to the increasing working women between the age 40-42 years having high stress levels, showing negative impact on reproduction ability and is boosting the growth of the segment in market. The issues related to irregular menstrual cycles will increase leading to reduction in the chances of conceiving naturally, and thereby need the adoption of surrogacy and is expected to boost the growth of market



Rising Infertility Issues Will Boost The Growth Of The Market

Rising Awareness On Treatment Options Available Will Drive The Market Growth



Stringent Regulations About Commercial Surrogacy Will Restrain The Market Growth



• Bourn Hall Clinic

• Extraordinary Conceptions

• Growing Generations LLC

• CARE Fertility

• Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation

• Houston Fertility Center

• Ovation Fertility

• Max Healthcare

• Scanfert Clinic

• IVI RMA Global

• Nova IVF

• New Hope Fertility Centre

• Other Prominent Players



