Albion Enterprise VCT PLC: Annual Financial Report

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI number: 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720



As required by the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 4.1 and 6.3, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC today makes public its information relating to the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023.

This announcement was approved for release by the Board of Directors on 5 July 2023.

This announcement has not been audited.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 (which have been audited), will shortly be sent to shareholders. Copies of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements will be shown via the Albion Capital Group LLP website by clicking www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV/31Mar2023.pdf.

Investment objective and policy

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust and the investment objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular source of income, combined with the prospect of longer term capital growth.

Investment policy

The Company will invest in a broad portfolio of higher growth businesses across a variety of sectors of the UK economy including higher risk technology companies. Allocation of assets will be determined by the investment opportunities which become available but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified both in terms of sector and stage of maturity of company.

VCT qualifying and non-VCT qualifying investments

Application of the investment policy is designed to ensure that the Company continues to qualify and is approved as a VCT by HM Revenue and Customs (“VCT regulations”). The maximum amount invested in any one company is limited to relevant HMRC annual investment limits. It is intended that normally at least 80 per cent. of the Company's funds will be invested in VCT qualifying investments. The VCT regulations also have an impact on the type of investments and qualifying sectors in which the Company can make investment.

Funds held prior to investing in VCT qualifying assets or for liquidity purposes will be held as cash on deposit, invested in floating rate notes or similar instruments with banks or other financial institutions with high credit ratings or invested in liquid open-ended equity funds providing income and capital equity exposure (where it is considered economic to do so). Investment in such open-ended equity funds will not exceed 10 per cent. of the Company’s assets at the time of investment.

Risk diversification and maximum exposures

Risk is spread by investing in a number of different businesses within Venture Capital Trust qualifying industry sectors using a mixture of securities. The maximum amount which the Company will invest in a single company is 15 per cent. of the Company’s assets at cost, thus ensuring a spread of investment risk. The value of an individual investment may increase over time as a result of trading progress and it is possible that it may grow in value to a point where is represents a significantly higher proportion of total assets prior to a realisation opportunity being available.

Gearing

The Company's maximum exposure in relation to gearing is restricted to 10 per cent. of its adjusted share capital and reserves.

Financial calendar

4 August 2023 Record date for first interim dividend



Noon on 30 August 2023



Annual General Meeting 31 August 2023 Payment date for first interim dividend



December 2023



Announcement of Half-yearly results for the six months ending 30 September 2023

Financial highlights

2.81p Increase in total shareholder value (pence per share) for the year ended 31 March 2023† 2.12% Shareholder return for the year ended 31 March 2023† 6.49p Tax-free dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2023 128.60p Net asset value per share on 31 March 2023 197.47p Total shareholder value per share from launch to 31 March 2023†

†These are considered Alternative Performance Measures, see notes 2 and 3 in the Strategic report below for further explanation.

31 March 2023 (pence per share) 31 March 2022 (pence per share) Opening net asset value 132.28 114.60 Capital return 2.64 23.78 Revenue return 0 .39 0. 19 Total return 3.03 23.97 Dividends paid (6.49) (6.09) Impact from share capital movements ( 0. 2 2 ) ( 0. 2 0 ) Net asset value 128.60 132.28





Pence per share Total dividends paid per share to 31 March 2023 68.87 Net asset value per share on 31 March 2023 128.60 Total shareholder value per share to 31 March 2023 197.47

A more detailed breakdown of the dividends paid per year can be found at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV under the ‘Dividend History’ section.

In addition to the dividends summarised above, the Board has declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 March 2024, of 3.22 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 31 August 2023 to shareholders on the register on 4 August 2023.

Chairman’s statement

During the year, the Company’s portfolio has faced a difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop, including the repercussions arising from the war in Ukraine, high inflation, rising interest rates, political instability and a sharp fall in the valuation of quoted technology companies. In spite of this, the Company has achieved an increase in total shareholder value of 2.81 pence per share for the year (2.1% on opening net asset value).

Against this backdrop, the Board continues to be encouraged by the progress being made by many of the portfolio companies, demonstrating their resilience despite challenging market conditions. Inevitably, a number of portfolio companies have fared less well. The Board recognises the importance of evaluating the returns of the Company over the longer-term because a venture capital portfolio will, by its nature, experience periods of short term volatility.

Results and dividends

The total return before taxation was £2.8 million compared to a return of £18.1 million for the previous year. In line with our variable dividend policy targeting around 5% of Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per annum the Company paid dividends totalling 6.49 pence per share during the year ended 31 March 2023 (2022: 6.09 pence per share), which resulted in a slight decrease in the NAV on 31 March 2023 to 128.60 pence per share (2022: 132.28 pence per share).

The Company will pay a first dividend for the financial year to 31 March 2024 of 3.22 pence per share on 31 August 2023 to shareholders on the register on 4 August 2023, being 2.5% of the latest reported NAV.

Investment performance and progress

The results for the year showed net gains on investment of £4.5 million, compared with net gains of £21.6 million for the previous year. Quantexa, the largest company within our portfolio (19% of net asset value), was the main contributor to the net gain increasing its value by £9.8 million following an externally led $129 million Series E fundraising which completed in April 2023. Quantexa continues to record strong revenue growth which more than offset the well-publicised reduced valuations ascribed to the technology sector. Other gains in the year, again driven by revenue growth, included unrealised gains on Convertr of £1.0 million and Solidatus of £0.8 million. These gains were partially offset by write downs in Black Swan Data which decreased by £2.1 million, Oviva by £1.4 million and uMotif by £0.9 million, as a result of difficult trading conditions.

The Company realised disposal proceeds of £1.8 million (2022: £10.2 million). The largest disposals being Zift (£0.5 million) and a part disposal of our shareholding in our quoted investment, Arecor Therapeutics PLC (£0.4 million). Three investments were written off during the year, their valuations had already been reduced substantially in previous years. Further details on the realisations during the year can be found in the realisations table on page 29 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

The three largest investments in the Company’s portfolio, Quantexa, Egress Software Technologies and Proveca are valued at £43.8 million and represent 33.8% of the Company’s NAV.

The Company has been an active investor during the year, investing a total of £12.5 million, of which £7.9 million went into 13 new portfolio companies which are expected to require further investment as the companies prove themselves and grow. The following are the five largest new investments:

• £1.4 million into Peppy Health, a platform providing expert support for underserved areas of health and wellness (e.g. menopause) via content, video, chat support as an employment benefit for employees;

• £1.3 million into Toqio FinTech, which bridges the gap between financial services and financial outcomes by providing an orchestration platform to any business large or small which wishes to launch a financial product;

• £0.9 million into PeakData, a software platform that uses big data analytics and AI to collate data from across the web to provide insights and analytics for the world’s top pharmaceutical companies, key opinion leaders and healthcare professionals before and after the launch of new therapies;

• £0.8 million into GX Molecular (T/A CS Genetics), a developer of a wet-phase approach to single cell indexing in a single tube that enables increased scalability and high quality single cell analysis; and

• £0.6 million into OutThink, a software platform to measure and manage human risk for enterprises.

A full list of the Company’s investments and disposals, including their movements in value for the year, can be found in the Portfolio of investments section on pages 27 to 29 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Risks and uncertainties

The Company faces a number of significant risks including rising interest rates, high levels of inflation, the ongoing impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and an expected period of economic stagnation, or even recession in the UK.

Our investment portfolio, while concentrated mainly in the technology and healthcare sectors, remains diversified in terms of both sub-sector and stage of maturity.

A detailed analysis of the other risks and uncertainties facing the business is shown in the Strategic report below.

Share buy-backs

It remains the Board’s primary objective to maintain sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and for the continued payment of dividends to shareholders. The Board’s policy is to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be in the region of a 5% discount to NAV, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit. Details of shares bought back during the year can be found in note 15.

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

Your Board, in conjunction with the boards of the other five VCTs managed by Albion Capital Group LLP, launched a prospectus top up offer of new Ordinary shares on 10 October 2022. The Board announced on 5 January 2023 that, following strong demand, it would opt to exercise its over-allotment facility, bringing the total to be raised to £16.5 million. The Offer was fully subscribed and closed to further applications on 17 March 2023.

The proceeds are being used to provide support to our existing portfolio companies and to enable us to take advantage of new investment opportunities. Details of share allotments made during and after the financial year end can be found in notes 15 and 19 respectively.

Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

The AGM will be held virtually at noon on 30 August 2023 via the Lumi platform. Information on how to participate in the live webcast can be found on the Manager’s website www.albion.capital/vct-hub/agms-events .

The Board welcome questions from shareholders at the AGM and shareholders will be able to ask questions using the Lumi platform during the AGM. Alternatively, shareholders can email their questions to AAEVchair@albion.capital prior to the AGM.

Shareholders' views are important, and the Board encourages shareholders to vote on the resolutions.

Further details on the format and business to be conducted at the AGM can be found in the Directors’ report on pages 49 and 50 and in the Notice of the Meeting on pages 90 to 93 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Outlook and prospect

With the risks and uncertainties referred to above, the Board cannot be other than wary about what lies ahead, however, the portfolio remains well diversified, with companies at different stages of maturity and targeted at sectors such as healthcare, mission critical software and a minimal exposure to consumer expenditure. We believe that these sectors can continue to provide opportunities for resilient growth, yielding positive results for the Company and its shareholders in the longer-term.

Maxwell Packe

Chairman

5 July 2023

Strategic report

Investment policy

The Company will invest in a broad portfolio of higher growth businesses across a variety of sectors of the UK economy including higher risk technology companies. Allocation of assets will be determined by the investment opportunities which become available but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified both in terms of sector and stage of maturity of company.

The full investment policy can be found above.

Current portfolio sector allocation

The pie charts at the end of this announcement show the split of the portfolio valuation on 31 March 2023 by: sector; stage of investment; and number of employees. This is a useful way of assessing how the Company and its portfolio is diversified across sector, portfolio companies’ maturity measured by revenues and their size measured by the number of people employed. As the Company continues to invest in software and other technology companies, FinTech (which is technology specifically applicable to financial services companies) is included as a subsector below due to its prominence. Software and technology is predominantly focused around areas of digital risk, data management and AI. Details of the principal investments made by the Company are shown in the Portfolio of investments on pages 27 and 28 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Direction of portfolio

The Company’s investment portfolio is well-balanced across the Healthcare, FinTech, and Software and Technology sectors. Due to the share allotments under the 2022/23 Prospectus Top Up Offer, cash and net assets is a significant proportion of the portfolio at 26%. The Manager has a deep sector knowledge in healthcare, FinTech and software investing, and these funds will be used to support the existing portfolio companies as they grow, as well as to capitalise on new investment opportunities into higher growth technology companies within these sectors.

Results and dividend policy

£'000 Net capital return for the year ended 31 March 2023 2,414 Net revenue return for the year ended 31 March 2023 352 Total return for the year ended 31 March 2023 2,766 Dividend of 3.31 pence per share paid on 31 August 2022 (2,969) Dividend of 3.18 pence per share paid on 28 February 2023 (2,985) Unclaimed dividends 3 Transferred from reserves (3,185) Net assets on 31 March 2023 129,730 Net asset value on 31 March 2023 128.60 pence per share

The Company paid dividends totalling 6.49 pence per share during the year ended 31 March 2023 (2022: 6.09 pence per share). The Board has declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 March 2024, of 3.22 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 31 August 2023 to shareholders on the register on 4 August 2023.

As shown in the Company’s Income statement below, the total return for the year was 3.03 pence per share (2022: 23.97 pence per share). Investment income increased to £1,206,000 (2022: £886,000), This is a result of dividend income increasing to £272,000 (2022: £nil), including a dividend declared by memsstar immediately prior to the disposal in the year, and bank interest increasing to £184,000 (2022: £3,000) due to higher interest rates. These increases were partially offset by loan stock income decreasing slightly to £750,000 (2022: £883,000). The revenue return to equity holders has subsequently increased to £352,000 (2022: £141,000).

The capital return on investments for the year was £4,535,000 (2022: £21,636,000). The net gain was due to an increase in the unrealised value of investments, with the main contributor being Quantexa. Key valuation movements during the year are outlined in the investment performance and progress section of the Chairman’s statement above.

There was a net cash inflow for the Company of £3,308,000 for the year (2022: £5,123,000), which has arisen from both the disposal of fixed asset investments and the issue of Ordinary shares under the Albion VCTs Top Up Offers, reduced by the investments made in new and existing portfolio companies, dividends paid, operating expenses and the buy-back of shares.

Trade and other payables at the year end amounted to £1,489,000 (2022: £2,704,000). This decrease was primarily due to the management performance incentive fee, which was paid in 2022 as a result of the Company’s strong return for the previous year.

Review of business and future changes

A detailed review of the Company’s business during the year is contained in the Chairman’s statement above. The results for the year to 31 March 2023 show total shareholder value of 197.47 pence per share since launch (2022: 194.66 pence per share).

There is a continuing focus on growing the FinTech, healthcare (including digital healthcare) and other software and technology sectors. The majority of these investment returns are delivered through equity and capital gains, and will be the key driver of success for the Company. Investment income, which is received primarily from our renewable energy investments, is expected to remain steady over the coming years.

Details of significant events which have occurred since the end of the financial year are listed in note 19. Details of transactions with the Manager are shown in note 5.

Future prospects

The Company’s financial results for the year demonstrates that the portfolio remains well balanced across sectors and risk classes, despite the impacts of the ongoing global issues caused as a result of high levels of interest rates and inflation, due in part to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, however the full effects of these issues will continue to be felt in years to come. Although there remains much uncertainty, the Board considers that the current portfolio has the potential to deliver long term growth, whilst maintaining a predictable stream of dividend payments to shareholders. Further details of the Company’s outlook can be found in the Chairman’s statement above.

Key performance indicators (“KPIs”) and Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”)

The Directors believe that the following KPIs and APMs, which are typical for Venture Capital Trusts, used in its own assessment of the Company, will provide shareholders with sufficient information to assess how effectively the Company is applying its investment policy to meet its objectives. The Directors are satisfied that the results shown in the following KPIs and APMs give a good indication that the Company is achieving its investment objective and policy.

1. Total shareholder value relative to FTSE All Share Index total return





The graph on page 8 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements shows the Company’s total shareholder value relative to the FTSE All-Share Index total return, with dividends reinvested. The FTSE All-Share index is considered a reasonable benchmark as the Company is classed as a generalist UK VCT investor, and this index includes over 600 companies listed in the UK, including small-cap, covering a range of sectors. Details on the performance of the net asset value and return per share for the year are shown in the Chairman’s statement above.

2. Net asset value per share and total shareholder value





The chart on page 16 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements illustrates the movement in net asset value per share plus cumulative dividends paid since launch to 31 March 2023. Total shareholder value increased by 2.1% on opening net asset value to 197.47 pence per share for the year ended 31 March 2023.

3. Movement in shareholder value in the year†





The table below shows the total shareholder value over the last 10 years, with an average return of 8.7% per annum.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 9.7% 4.5% 5.4% 10.8% 12.4% 13.1% (4.4)% 12.7% 20.7% 2.1%

†Methodology: Calculated by the movement in total shareholder value for the year divided by the opening net asset value.

4. Dividend distributions





In line with our dividend policy targeting around 5% of Net Asset Value, dividends paid in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023 were 6.49 pence per share (2022: 6.09 pence per share). Cumulative dividends paid since inception total 68.87 pence per share.

5. Ongoing charges





The ongoing charges ratio for the year ended 31 March 2023 was 2.50% (2022: 2.50%). The ongoing charges ratio has been calculated using The Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC) recommended methodology. This figure shows shareholders the total recurring annual running expenses (including investment management fees charged to capital reserve) as a percentage of the average net assets attributable to shareholders. The ongoing charges cap is 2.50%, which has resulted in a saving of £24,000 to shareholders during the year (2022: £22,000).

6. VCT compliance*





The investment policy is designed to ensure that the Company continues to qualify and is approved as a VCT by HMRC. In order to maintain its status under Venture Capital Trust legislation, a VCT must comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007, details of which are provided in the Directors’ report on page 46 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

The relevant tests to measure compliance have been carried out and independently reviewed for the year ended 31 March 2023. These showed that the Company has complied with all tests and continues to do so.

*VCT compliance is not a numerical measure of performance and thus cannot be defined as an APM.

Gearing

As defined by the Articles of Association, the Company’s maximum exposure in relation to gearing is restricted to 10% of its adjusted share capital and reserves for any dividends declared. Although the investment policy permits the Company to borrow, the Directors do not currently have any intention of utilising long-term gearing and have not done so in the past.

Operational arrangements

The Company has delegated the investment management of the portfolio to Albion Capital Group LLP, the Manager, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Manager also provides company secretarial and other accounting and administrative support to the Company.

Management agreement

Under the Management agreement, the Manager provides investment management, secretarial and administrative services to the Company. The Management agreement can be terminated by either party on 12 months’ notice. The Management agreement is subject to earlier termination in the event of certain breaches or on the insolvency of either party. The Manager is paid an annual fee equal to 2% of the net asset value of the Company paid quarterly in arrears, along with an administration fee of 0.2% of the net asset value.

Total annual expenses, including the management fee, are limited to 2.50% of the net asset value.

In some instances, the Manager is entitled to an arrangement fee, payable by a portfolio company in which the Company invests, in the region of 2.0% of the investment made, and also monitoring fees where the Manager has a representative on the portfolio company’s board.

Further details on the management fee can be found in note 5.

Management performance incentive fee

In order to align the interests of the Manager and the shareholders with regards to generating positive returns, the Company has a Management performance incentive arrangement with the Manager. Under the incentive arrangement, the Company will pay an incentive fee to the Manager of an amount equal to 20% of such excess return that is calculated for each financial year.

The performance fee hurdle requires that the growth of the aggregate of the net asset value per share and dividends paid by the Company compared with the previous accounting date exceeds the higher of the average base rate of the Royal Bank of Scotland plus 2% or RPI plus 2%. The hurdle is calculated every year, based on the starting rate of 100 pence per share in 2007.

For the year ended 31 March 2023, the total return of the Company since launch (the performance incentive fee start date) amounted to 197.47 pence per share, compared to the higher hurdle of 210.17 pence per share. As a result, no performance incentive fee is payable to the Manager (2022: £1,934,000).

Evaluation of the Manager

The Board has evaluated the performance of the Manager based on:

• the returns generated by the Company;

• continued compliance with VCT regulation;

• the long term prospects of the current portfolio of investments;

• the management of treasury, including use of buy-backs and participation in fund raising;

• a review of the Management agreement and the services provided therein; and

• benchmarking the performance of the Manager to other service providers including the performance of other VCTs that the Manager is responsible for managing.

The Board believes that it is in the interests of shareholders as a whole, and of the Company, to continue the appointment of the Manager for the forthcoming year.

Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (“AIFMD”)

The Board appointed the Manager as the Company’s AIFM in 2014 as required by the AIFMD. The Manager is a full-scope Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the AIFMD. Ocorian Depositary (UK) Limited is the appointed Depositary and oversees the custody and cash arrangements and provides other AIFMD duties with respect to the Company.

Companies Act 2006 Section 172 Reporting

Under Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006, the Board has a duty to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole in both the long and short term, having regard to the interests of other stakeholders in the Company, such as suppliers, and to do so with an understanding of the impact on the community and environment and with high standards of business conduct, which includes acting fairly between members of the Company.

The Board is very conscious of these wider responsibilities in the ways it promotes the Company’s culture and ensures, as part of its regular oversight, that the integrity of the Company’s affairs is foremost in the way the activities are managed and promoted. This includes regular engagement with the wider stakeholders of the Company and being alert to issues that might damage the Company’s standing in the way that it operates. The Board works very closely with the Manager in reviewing how stakeholder issues are handled, ensuring good governance and responsibility in managing the Company’s affairs, as well as visibility and openness in how the affairs are conducted.

The Company is an externally managed investment company with no employees, and as such has nothing to report in relation to employee engagement but does keep close attention to how the Board operates as a cohesive and competent unit. The Company also has no customers in the traditional sense and, therefore, there is also nothing to report in relation to relationships with customers.

The table below sets out the stakeholders the Board considers most relevant, details how the Board has engaged with these key stakeholders and the effect of these considerations on the Company’s decisions and strategies during the year.

Stakeholders Engagement with Stakeholders Decision outcomes based on engagement Shareholders The key methods of engaging with Shareholders are as follows: Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

Shareholder seminar

Annual Report and Financial Statements, Half-yearly financial report, and Interim management statements

RNS announcements in accordance with Listing Rules and DTRs covering such things as appointment of a new Director, and the publication of a Prospectus

Albion Capital website, social media pages, as well as publishing Albion news shareholder magazine. Shareholders’ views are important and the Board encourages Shareholders to exercise their right to vote on the resolutions at the AGM. The Company’s AGM is typically used as an opportunity to communicate with investors, including through a presentation made by the Manager. Undertaking this virtually enabled engagement with a wider audience of shareholders from across the country (over 5 times more engagement than historical physical AGMs), and gave shareholders the opportunity to ask questions and vote during the virtual AGM last year. The virtual medium helps facilitate greater shareholder participation and to help those who are unable to attend the AGM in person.

Shareholders are also encouraged to attend the in person annual Shareholders’ Seminar. Last year’s event took place on 23 November 2022 at the Royal College of Surgeons. The seminar included portfolio companies Speechmatics and Ophelos sharing insights into their businesses and also a Q & A from Albion executives on some of the key factors affecting the investment outlook, as well as a review of the past year and the plans for the year ahead. Representatives of the Board attend the seminar. The Board considers this an important interactive event, and invites shareholders to attend this year’s event scheduled for 15 November 2023 at the Royal College of Surgeons. Further information will be available nearer the time.

The Board recognises the importance to Shareholders of maintaining a share buy-back policy, in order to provide market liquidity, and considered this when establishing the current policy. The Board closely monitors the discount to the net asset value to ensure this is in the region of 5%.

The Board seeks to create value for Shareholders by generating strong and sustainable returns to provide shareholders with regular dividends and the prospect of capital growth. The Board takes this into consideration when making the decision to pay dividends to Shareholders. The variable dividend policy has resulted in a dividend yield of 4.9% on opening net asset value.

During the year, the Board made the decision to participate in the Albion Prospectus Top Up Offers, launched on 10 October 2022, in order to raise funds for deployment into new and existing portfolio companies. The Board carefully considered whether further funds were required, whether the VCT tests would continue to be met, and whether it would be in the interest of Shareholders, before agreeing to publish the Prospectus. On allotment, an issue price formula based on the prevailing net asset value was used to ensure there was no dilution to existing Shareholders.

Cash management and liquidity of the Company are key quarterly discussions amongst the Board, with focus on deployment of cash for future investments, dividends and share buy-backs.

Shareholders can contact the Chairman using the email AAEVchair@albion.capital Manager The performance of Albion Capital Group LLP is essential to the long term success of the Company, including achieving the investment policy and generating returns to shareholders, as well as the impact the Company has on Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practice. The Manager meets with the Board at least quarterly to discuss the performance of the Company, and is in regular contact in between these meetings, e.g. to share investment papers for new and follow on investments. All strategic decisions are discussed in detail and minuted, with an open dialogue between the Board and the Manager.

The performance of the Manager in managing the portfolio and in providing company secretarial, administration and accounting services is reviewed in detail each year, which includes reviewing comparator engagement terms and portfolio performance. Further details on the evaluation of the Manager, and the decision to continue the appointment of the Manager for the forthcoming year, can be found in this report.

Details of the Manager’s responsibilities can be found in the Statement of corporate governance on pages 52 to 58 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements. Suppliers The key suppliers with regular engagement from the Manager are: Corporate broker

VCT taxation adviser

Depositary

Registrar

Auditor

Legal adviser The Manager, on behalf of the Company, is in regular contact with the suppliers and the contractual arrangements with all the principal suppliers to the Company are reviewed regularly and formally once a year, alongside the performance of the suppliers in acquitting their responsibilities.

The Board reviews the performance of the providers annually and was satisfied with their performance. Portfolio companies The portfolio companies are considered key stakeholders, not least because they are principal drivers of value for the Company. However, as discussed in the ESG section on pages 35 to 38 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements, the portfolio companies’ impact on their stakeholders is also important to the Company. The Board aims to have a diversified portfolio in terms of sector and stage of investment. Further details of this can be found in the pie charts at the end of this announcement.

In most cases, an Albion executive has either a place on the board of a portfolio company or is an observer, in order to help with both business operation decisions, as well as good ESG practice.

The Manager provides access to deep expertise on growth strategy alignment, leadership team hiring, organisational scaling and founder leader development.

The Manager facilitates good dialogue with portfolio companies, and often puts on events in order to help portfolio companies benefit from the Albion network. Community and environment The Company, with no employees, has no effect itself on the community and environment. However, as discussed above, the portfolio companies’ ESG impact is extremely important to the Board. The Board receives reports on ESG factors within its portfolio from the Manager as it is a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (“UN PRI”). Further details of this are set out in the ESG report pages 35 to 38 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements. ESG, without its specific definition, has always been at the heart of the responsible investing that the Company engages in and in how the Company conducts itself with all of its stakeholders.

Social and community issues, employees and human rights

The Board recognises the requirement under section 414C of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Act”) to detail information about social and community issues, employees and human rights; including any policies it has in relation to these matters and effectiveness of these policies. As an externally managed investment company with no employees, the Company has no formal policies in these matters, however, it is at the core of its responsible investment strategy as detailed above.

Further policies

The Company has adopted a number of further policies relating to:

Environment.

Global greenhouse gas emissions.

Anti-bribery.

Anti-facilitation of tax evasion.

Diversity.





and these are set out in the Directors’ report on pages 47 and 48 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

General Data Protection Regulation

The General Data Protection Regulation has the objective of unifying data privacy requirements across the European Union. GDPR forms part of the UK law after Brexit, now known as UK GDPR. The Manager continues to take action to ensure that the Manager and the Company are compliant with the regulation.

Risk management

The Board carries out a regular review of the risk environment in which the Company operates, together with changes to the environment and individual risks. The Board also identifies emerging risks which might impact on the Company. In the period the most noticeable risks have been the emergence of rising interest rates and inflation, caused in part as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, whilst the pandemic has continued to impact on mobility, public health and have an adverse influence on the economy. The full impact of these risks are likely to continue to be uncertain for some time.

The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the Company’s principal risks and uncertainties and seeks to mitigate these risks through regular reviews of performance and monitoring progress and compliance. The Board applies the principles detailed in the Financial Reporting Council’s Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting, in the mitigation and management of these risks. More information on specific mitigation measures for the principal risks and uncertainties are explained below:

Risk Possible consequence Risk assessment during the year Risk management Investment, performance, technology and valuation risk The risk of investment in poor quality businesses, which could reduce the returns to shareholders and could negatively impact on the Company’s current and future valuations.



By nature, smaller unquoted businesses, such as those that qualify for Venture Capital Trust purposes, are more volatile than larger, long-established businesses.



The Company’s investment valuation methodology is reliant on the accuracy and completeness of information that is issued by portfolio companies. In particular, the Directors may not be aware of or take into account certain events or circumstances which occur after the information issued by such companies is reported.



Increased in the year due to the heightened economic and geopolitical issues as referred to in the Chairman’s statement. In addition, in the current economic climate the valuations of technology companies are more volatile. To reduce this risk, the Board places reliance upon the skills and expertise of the Manager and its track record over many years of making successful investments in this segment of the market. In addition, the Manager operates a formal and structured investment appraisal and review process, which includes an Investment Committee, comprising investment professionals from the Manager for all investments, and at least one external investment professional for investments greater than £1 million in aggregate across all the Albion managed VCTs. The Manager also invites and takes account of comments from non-executive Directors of the Company on matters discussed at the Investment Committee meetings.



Investments are actively and regularly monitored by the Manager (investment managers observe or sit on portfolio company boards), including the level of diversification in the portfolio, and the Board receives detailed reports on each investment as part of the Manager’s report at quarterly board meetings. The Board and Manager regularly review the deployment of investments and cash resources available to the Company in assessing liquidity required for servicing the Company’s buy-backs, dividend payments and operational expenses.



The unquoted investments held by the Company are designated at fair value through profit or loss and valued in accordance with the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines updated in 2022. These guidelines set out recommendations, intended to represent current best practice on the valuation of venture capital investments. The valuation takes into account all known material facts up to the date of approval of the Financial Statements by the Board.



VCT approval risk The Company must comply with section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007 which enables its investors to take advantage of tax relief on their investment and on future returns. Breach of any of the rules enabling the Company to hold VCT status could result in the loss of that status. No change in the year. To reduce this risk, the Board has appointed the Manager, which has a team with significant experience in Venture Capital Trust management, used to operating within the requirements of the Venture Capital Trust legislation. In addition, to provide further formal reassurance, the Board has appointed Philip Hare & Associates LLP as its taxation adviser, who report quarterly to the Board to independently confirm compliance with the Venture Capital Trust legislation, to highlight areas of risk and to inform on changes in legislation. Each investment in a new portfolio company is also pre-cleared with our professional advisers or H.M. Revenue & Customs. The Company monitors closely the extent of qualifying holdings and addresses this as required. Regulatory and compliance risk The Company is listed on The London Stock Exchange and is required to comply with the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, as well as with the Companies Act, Accounting Standards and other legislation. Failure to comply with these regulations could result in a delisting of the Company’s shares, or other penalties under the Companies Act or from financial reporting oversight bodies.



No change in the year. Board members and the Manager have experience of operating at senior levels within or advising quoted companies. In addition, the Board and the Manager receive regular updates on new regulation from its auditor, legal advisers and other professional bodies. The Company is subject to compliance checks through the Manager’s compliance function, and any issues arising from compliance or regulation are reported to its own board every two months. These controls are also reviewed as part of the quarterly Board meetings, and also as part of the review work undertaken by the Manager’s compliance officer. The report on controls is also evaluated by the internal auditors. Operational and internal control risk The Company relies on a number of third parties, in particular the Manager, for the provision of investment management and administrative functions. Failures in key systems and controls within the Manager’s business could put assets of the Company at risk or result in reduced or inaccurate information being passed to the Board or to shareholders. No change in the year. The Company and its operations are subject to a series of rigorous internal controls and review procedures exercised throughout the year. The Board receives reports from the Manager on its internal controls and risk management.



The Audit and Risk Committee reviews the Internal Audit Reports prepared by the Manager’s internal auditors, Azets, and has access to their internal audit partner to whom it can ask specific detailed questions in order to satisfy itself that the Manager has strong systems and controls in place including those in relation to business continuity and cyber security, as mentioned below.



Ocorian Depositary (UK) Limited is the Company’s Depositary, appointed to oversee the custody and cash arrangements and provide other AIFMD duties. The Board reviews the quarterly reports prepared by Ocorian Depositary (UK) Limited to ensure that the Manager is adhering to its policies and procedures as required by the AIFMD.



In addition, the Board annually reviews the performance of its key service providers, particularly the Manager, to ensure they continue to have the necessary expertise and resources to deliver the Company’s investment objective and policy. The Manager and other service providers have also demonstrated to the Board that there is no undue reliance placed upon any one individual. Cyber and data security risk A cyber attack on one of the Company’s third party suppliers could result in the security of, potentially sensitive, data being compromised, leading to financial loss, disruption or damage to the reputation of the Company. Increased in the year, due to an increase in cyber-attacks worldwide. The Manager outsources some of its IT services, including hardware and software procurement, server management, backup provision and day-to-day support through an outsourcing arrangement with an IT consultant. In house IT support is also provided. The Manager takes cyber risks seriously and the need to guard against these are in the Service level agreement with our key outsourced service provider. During the year, further investment was made in our IT infrastructure and awareness training.



In addition, the Manager also has a business continuity plan which includes off-site storage of records and remote access provisions. This is revised and tested annually and is also subject to Compliance, Group Risk and Internal Audit reporting. Penetration tests are also carried out to ensure that IT systems are not susceptible to cyber-attacks.



The Manager’s Internal Auditor performs reviews on IT general controls and data confidentiality and makes recommendations where necessary. The most recent internal audit focused specifically on IT systems, and was completed in February 2023. Economic, political and social risk Changes in economic conditions, including, for example, interest rates, rates of inflation, industry conditions, competition, political and diplomatic events, and other factors could substantially and adversely affect the Company’s prospects in a number of ways. This also includes risks of social upheaval, including from infection and population re-distribution, as well as economic risk challenges as a result of healthcare pandemics/infection.







Increased in the year due to the high levels of inflation, rising interest rates and the geopolitical risks from the invasion of Ukraine. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of companies across a number of industry sectors and in addition often invests in a mixture of instruments in portfolio companies and has a policy of minimising any external bank borrowings within portfolio companies.



At any given time, the Company has sufficient cash resources to meet its operating requirements, including share buy-backs and follow-on investments.



In common with most commercial operations, exogenous risks over which the Company has no control are always a risk and the Company does what it can to address these risks where possible, not least as the nature of the investments the Company makes are long term.



The Board and Manager are continuously assessing the resilience of the portfolio, the Company and its operations and the robustness of the Company’s external agents, as well as considering longer term impacts on how the Company might be positioned in how it invests and operates. Ensuring liquidity in the portfolio to cope with exigent and unexpected pressures on the finances of the portfolio and the Company is an important part of the risk mitigation in these uncertain times. The portfolio is structured as an all-weather portfolio with c.55 companies which are diversified as discussed above. Exposure is relatively small to at-risk sectors that include leisure, hospitality, retail and travel. Environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk An insufficient ESG policy could lead to an increased negative impact on the environment, including the Company’s carbon footprint. Non-compliance with reporting requirements could lead to a fall in demand from investors, reputational damage and penalties. Climate risks could also negatively impact on the value of portfolio investments. No change in the year. The Manager is a signatory of the UN PRI and the Board is kept updated of the evolving ESG policies. Full details of the specific procedures and risk mitigation can be found in the ESG report on pages 35 to 38 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements. These procedures ensure that this increased risk continues to be mitigated where possible.

Whilst the Company itself has limited impact on climate change, due to no employees nor greenhouse gas emissions, the Board works closely with the Manager to ensure the Manager themselves are working towards reducing their impact on the environment, and that the Manager takes account of ESG factors, including climate change, when making new investment decisions. With specific respect to the Company, a key objective is increasing the use of electronic communications with Shareholders. Liquidity risk The Company may not have sufficient cash available to meet its financial obligations. The Company’s portfolio is primarily in smaller unquoted companies, which are inherently illiquid as there is no readily available market, and thus it may be difficult to realise their fair value at short notice. No change in the year. To reduce this risk, the Board reviews the Company’s three year cash flow forecasts on a quarterly basis. These include potential investment realisations (which are closely monitored by the Manager), Top Up Offers, dividend payments and operational expenditure. This ensures that there are sufficient cash resources available for the Company’s liabilities as they fall due.

Viability statement

In accordance with the FRC UK Corporate Governance Code published in 2018 and principle 36 of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance, the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Company over three years to 31 March 2026. The Directors believe that three years is a reasonable period in which they can assess the future of the Company to continue to operate and meet its liabilities as they fall due. This is the period used by the Board as part of its strategic planning process, which includes: the estimated timelines for finding, assessing and completing investments; the potential impact of any new regulations; and the availability of cash.

The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the emerging and principal risks facing the Company, including those that could threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity and focused on the major factors which affect the economic, regulatory and political environment. The Board carefully assessed, and were satisfied with, the risk management processes in place to avoid or reduce the impact of these risks. The Board has carried out robust stress testing of cashflows which included; factoring in high levels of inflation when budgeting for future expenses, only including proceeds from investment disposals where there is a high probability of completion, whilst also assessing the resilience of portfolio companies given the current decline in the global economy, including the requirement for any future financial support.

The Board has additionally considered the ability of the Company to comply with the ongoing conditions to ensure it maintains its VCT qualifying status under its current investment policy. As a result of the Board’s quarterly valuation reviews, it has concluded that the portfolio is well balanced and geared towards delivering long term growth and strong returns to shareholders.

The Board has concluded that there is a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three year period to 31 March 2026. The Board is mindful of the ongoing risks and will continue to ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place, in addition to monitoring the quarterly cashflow forecasts to ensure the Company has sufficient liquidity.

Companies Act 2006

This Strategic report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Act”). The purpose of this report is to provide shareholders with sufficient information to enable them to assess the extent to which the Directors have performed their duty to promote the success of the Company in accordance with Section 172 of the Act.

For and on behalf of the Board

Maxwell Packe

Chairman

5 July 2023

Responsibility Statement

In preparing these financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, the Directors of the Company, being Maxwell Packe, Christopher Burrows, Philippa Latham, Patrick Reeve, and Rhodri Whitlock confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

summary financial information contained in this announcement and the full Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 for the Company has been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (UK Accounting Standards and applicable law) and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

the Chairman's statement and Strategic report include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the financial position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties it faces.

We consider that the Annual Report and Financial Statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced, and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company’s position, performance, business model and strategy.

A detailed "Statement of Directors' responsibilities” is contained on page 51 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

On behalf of the Board,

Maxwell Packe

Chairman

5 July 2023

Income statement

Year ended

31 March 2023 Year ended

31 March 2022 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Note £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Gains on investments 3 - 4,535 4,535 - 21,636 21,636 Investment income 4 1,206 - 1,206 886 - 886 Investment Manager’s fees 5 (236) (2,121) (2,357) (196) (3,696) (3,892) Other expenses 6 (618) - (618) (549) - (549)



Profit on ordinary activities before taxation 352 2,414 2,766 141 17,940 18,081 Tax on ordinary activities 8 - - - - - -



Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 352 2,414 2,766 141 17,940 18,081



Basic and diluted return per share (pence)* 10 0.39 2.64 3.03 0.19 23.78 23.97

* adjusted for treasury shares

The accompanying notes below form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

The total column of this Income statement represents the profit and loss account of the Company. The supplementary revenue and capital columns have been prepared under guidance published by The Association of Investment Companies.

Balance sheet

Note 31 March

2023

£’000 31 March

2022

£’000 Fixed asset investments 11 95,798 80,842



Current assets Trade and other receivables 13 2,561 10,725 Cash in bank and at hand 32,860 29,552 35,421 40,277



Payables: amounts falling due within one year Trade and other payables less than one year 14 (1,489) (2,704) Net current assets 33,932 37,573 Total assets less current liabilities 129,730 118,415







Equity attributable to equity holders Called-up share capital 15 1,154 1,017 Share premium 25,520 8,278 Unrealised capital reserve 41,735 32,790 Realised capital reserve 10,885 17,416 Other distributable reserve 50,436 58,914 Total equity shareholders’ funds 129,730 118,415 Basic and diluted net asset value per share (pence)* 16 128.60 132.28

* excluding treasury shares

The accompanying notes below form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

These Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 5 July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by

Maxwell Packe

Chairman

Company number: 05990732

Statement of changes in equity

Called-up

share

capital

£’000 Share

premium

£’000



Capital redemption reserve

£’000 Unrealised

capital

reserve

£’000 Realised

capital

reserve*

£’000 Other distributable

reserve*

£’000 Total

£’000 On 1 April 2022 1,017 8,278 - 32,790 17,416 58,914 118,415 Profit/(loss) and total comprehensive income for the year - - - 4,805 (2,391) 352 2,766 Transfer of previously unrealised losses on disposal of investments - - - 4,140 (4,140) - - Issue of equity 137 17,680 - - - - 17,817 Cost of issue of equity - (438) - - - - (438) Purchase of own shares for treasury - - - - - (2,879) (2,879) Dividends paid - - - - - (5,951) (5,951) On 31 March 2023 1,154 25,520 - 41,735 10,885 50,436 129,730 On 1 April 2021 852 53,258 104 17,538 14,728 (1,082) 85,398 Profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - - 17,239 701 141 18,081 Transfer of previously unrealised gains on disposal of investments - - - (1,987) 1,987 - - Issue of equity 165 21,638 - - - - 21,803 Cost of issue of equity - (544) - - - - (544) Reduction of share premium and capital redemption reserve - (66,074) (104) - - 66,178 - Purchase of own shares for treasury - - - - - (1,795) (1,795) Dividends paid - - - - - (4,528) (4,528) On 31 March 2022 1,017 8,278 - 32,790 17,416 58,914 118,415

* Included within these reserves is an amount of £22,964,000 (2022: £37,334,000) which is considered distributable. Over the next four years an additional £35,819,000 will become distributable. This is due to the HMRC requirement that the Company cannot use capital raised in the past three years to make a payment or distribution to shareholders. On 1 April 2023, £13,928,000 became distributable in line with this.

The accompanying notes below form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

The nature of each reserve is described in note 2 below.

Statement of cash flows

Year ended

31 March 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2022

£’000 Cash flow from operating activities Investment income received 641 826 Dividend income received 152 - Income from fixed term funds 102 1 Bank deposit interest 82 2 Investment Manager’s fees paid (4,233) (2,084) Other cash payments (626) (503) Net cash flow used in operating activities (3,882) (1,758) Cash flow from investing activities* Purchase of fixed asset investments (12,455) (8,519) Proceeds from disposals of fixed asset investments 2,088 9,379 Net cash flow (used in)/investing activities (10,367) 860 Cash flow from financing activities Issue of share capital 24,753 12,230 Cost of issue of equity** (53) (19) Dividends paid*** (4,945) (3,806) Purchase of own shares (including costs) (2,198) (2,384) Net cash flow from financing activities 17,557 6,021 Increase in cash in bank and at hand 3,308 5,123 Cash in bank and at hand at start of the year 29,552 24,429 Cash in bank and at hand at end of the year 32,860 29,552

* Purchases and disposals detailed above do not agree to note 11 due to restructuring of investments, conversion of convertible loan stock and settlement of receivables and payables.

** The cost of issue of equity does not agree to the Statement of changes in equity due to prospectus fundraising amounts being received net of fees.

*** The equity dividends paid shown in the cash flow are different to the dividends disclosed in the Statement of changes in equity and note 9 as a result of the non-cash effect of the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and unclaimed dividends.

The accompanying notes below form an integral part of these Financial Statements.



Notes to the Financial Statements

1. Accounting convention

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable United Kingdom law and accounting standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102 (“FRS 102”), and with the Statement of Recommended Practice “Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts” (“SORP”) issued by The Association of Investment Companies (“AIC”). The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and further details can be found in the Directors’ report on page 45 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires management to make judgements and estimates that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The most critical estimates and judgements relate to the determination of carrying value of investments at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss (“FVTPL”) in accordance with FRS 102 sections 11 and 12. The Company values investments by following the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation (“IPEV”) Guidelines as updated in 2022 and further detail on the valuation techniques used are outlined in note 2 below.

Company information is shown on page 4 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

2. Accounting policies

Fixed asset investments

The Company’s business is investing in financial assets with a view to profiting from their total return in the form of income and capital growth. This portfolio of financial assets is managed and its performance evaluated on a fair value basis, in accordance with a documented investment policy, and information about the portfolio is provided internally on that basis to the Board.

In accordance with the requirements of FRS 102, those undertakings in which the Company holds more than 20% of the equity as part of an investment portfolio are not accounted for using the equity method. In these circumstances the investment is measured at FVTPL.

Upon initial recognition (using trade date accounting) investments, including loan stock, are designated by the Company as FVTPL and are included at their initial fair value, which is cost (excluding expenses incidental to the acquisition which are written off to the Income statement).

Subsequently, the investments are valued at ‘fair value’, which is measured as follows:

Investments listed on recognised exchanges are valued at their bid prices at the end of the accounting period, including a discount for any restricted sale of shares, or otherwise at fair value based on published price quotations.

Unquoted investments, where there is not an active market, are valued using an appropriate valuation technique in accordance with the IPEV Guidelines. Indicators of fair value are derived using established methodologies including earnings multiples, revenue multiples, the level of third party offers received, cost or price of recent investment rounds, net assets and industry valuation benchmarks. Where price of recent investment is used as a starting point for estimating fair value at subsequent measurement dates, this has been benchmarked using an appropriate valuation technique permitted by the IPEV guidelines.

In situations where cost or price of recent investment is used, consideration is given to the circumstances of the portfolio company since that date in determining fair value. This includes consideration of whether there is any evidence of deterioration or strong definable evidence of an increase in value. In the absence of these indicators, other valuation techniques are employed to conclude on the fair value as at the measurement date. Examples of events or changes that could indicate a diminution include: the performance and/or prospects of the underlying business are significantly below the expectations on which the investment was based; or a significant adverse change either in the portfolio company’s business or in the technological, market, economic, legal or regulatory environment in which the business operates; or market conditions have deteriorated, which may be indicated by a fall in the share prices of quoted businesses operating in the same or related sectors.



Investments are recognised as financial assets on legal completion of the investment contract and are de-recognised on legal completion of the sale of an investment.

Dividend income is not recognised as part of the fair value movement of an investment, but is recognised separately as investment income through the other distributable reserve when a share becomes ex-dividend.

Current assets and payables

Receivables (including debtors due after more than one year), payables and cash are carried at amortised cost, in accordance with FRS 102. Debtors that meet the definition of a financing transaction are held at amortised cost, and interest will be recognised through capital over the credit period using the effective interest method. There are no financial liabilities other than payables.

Investment income

Dividend income

Dividend income is included in revenue when the investment is quoted ex-dividend.

Unquoted loan stock income

Fixed returns on non-equity shares and debt securities are recognised when the Company’s right to receive payment and expect settlement is established. Where interest is rolled up and/or payable at redemption then it is recognised as income unless there is reasonable doubt as to its receipt.

Fixed term funds income

Funds income is recognised on an accruals basis using the agreed rate of interest.

Bank deposit income

Interest income is recognised on an accruals basis using the rate of interest agreed with the bank.

Investment management fee, performance incentive fee and other expenses

All expenses have been accounted for on an accruals basis. Expenses are charged through the other distributable reserve except the following which are charged through the realised capital reserve:

90% of management fees and 100% of performance incentive fees, if any, are allocated to the realised capital reserve.

Expenses which are incidental to the purchase or disposal of an investment are charged through the realised capital reserve.

Taxation

Taxation is applied on a current basis in accordance with FRS 102. Current tax is tax payable in respect of the taxable profit for the current period or past reporting periods using the tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the financial reporting date. Taxation associated with capital expenses is applied in accordance with the SORP.

Deferred tax is provided in full on all timing differences at the reporting date. Timing differences are differences between taxable profits and total comprehensive income as stated in the Financial Statements that arise from the inclusion of income and expenses in tax assessments in periods different from those in which they are recognised in the Financial Statements. As a VCT the Company has an exemption from tax on capital gains. The Company intends to continue meeting the conditions required to obtain approval as a VCT for the foreseeable future. The Company therefore, should have no material deferred tax timing differences arising in respect of the revaluation or disposal of investments and the Company has not provided for any deferred tax.

Share capital and reserves

Called-up share capital

This accounts for the nominal value of the Company’s shares.

Share premium

This reserve accounts for the difference between the price paid for the Company’s shares and the nominal value of those shares, less issue costs and transfers to the other distributable reserve.

Capital redemption reserve

This reserve accounts for amounts by which the issued share capital is diminished through the repurchase and cancellation of the Company’s own shares.

Unrealised capital reserve

Increases and decreases in the valuation of investments held at the year end against cost are included in this reserve.

Realised capital reserve

The following are disclosed in this reserve:

gains and losses compared to cost on the realisation of investments, or permanent diminutions in value (including gains recognised on the realisation of investment where consideration is deferred that are not distributable as a matter of law);

finance income in respect of the unwinding of the discount on deferred consideration that is not distributable as a matter of law;

expenses, together with the related taxation effect, charged in accordance with the above policies; and

dividends paid to equity holders where paid out by capital.

Other distributable reserve

The special reserve, treasury share reserve and the revenue reserve were combined in 2013 to form a single reserve named other distributable reserve.

This reserve accounts for movements from the revenue column of the Income statement, the payment of dividends, the buy-back of shares, transfers from the share premium and capital redemption reserve, and other non-capital realised movements.

Dividends

Dividends by the Company are accounted for when the liability to make the payment (record date) has been established.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single operating segment of business, being investment in smaller companies principally based in the UK.

3. Gains on investments

Year ended

31 March 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2022

£’000 Unrealised gains on fixed asset investments 4,805 17,239 Realised (losses)/gains on fixed asset investments (582) 4,129 Unwinding of discount on deferred consideration 312 268 4,535 21,636

4. Investment income

Year ended

31 March 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2022

£’000 Loan stock interest 750 883 Dividend income 272 - Income from fixed term funds 102 1 Bank deposit interest 82 2 1,206 886

5. Investment Manager’s fees

Year ended

31 March 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2022

£’000



Investment management fees charged to revenue 236 196 Investment management fees charged to capital 2,121 1,762 Performance incentive fee charged to capital - 1,934 2,357 3,892

Further details of the Management agreement under which the investment management fee and performance incentive fee are paid is given in the Strategic report above.

During the year, services of a total value of £2,595,000 (2022: £4,090,000) were purchased by the Company from Albion Capital Group LLP (“Albion”); this includes £2,357,000 (2022: £1,958,000) of management fee and £238,000 (2022: £198,000) of administration fee. There is no performance incentive fee payable in the year (2022: £1,934,000). At the financial year end, the amount due to Albion in respect of these services disclosed as accruals was £692,000 (2022: £2,562,000). The total annual running costs of the Company are capped at an amount equal to 2.5% of the Company’s net assets, with any excess being met by Albion by way of a reduction in management fees. During the year, the management fee was reduced by £24,000 as a result of this cap (2022: £22,000).

During the year, the Company was not charged by Albion in respect of Patrick Reeve’s services as a Director (2022: £nil).

Albion, its partners and staff (including Patrick Reeve) held a total of 799,999 shares in the Company on 31 March 2023.

Albion is, from time to time, eligible to receive arrangement fees and monitoring fees from portfolio companies. During the year ended 31 March 2023, fees of £252,000 attributable to the investments of the Company were received by Albion pursuant to these arrangements (2022: £177,000).

The Company has entered into an offer agreement relating to the Offers, pursuant to which Albion will receive a fee of 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offers and out of which Albion will pay the costs of the Offers, as detailed in the Prospectus.

6. Other expenses

Year ended

31 March 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2022

£’000



Directors’ fees (including NIC) 109 97 Auditor’s remuneration for statutory audit services (exclusive of VAT) 48 39 Administration fee 238 198 Other administrative expenses 223 215 618 549

7. Directors’ fees

The amounts paid to and on behalf of the Directors during the year are as follows:

Year ended

31 March 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2022

£’000



Directors’ fees 100 90 National insurance 9 7 109 97

The Company’s key management personnel are the non-executive Directors. Further information regarding Directors’ remuneration can be found in the Directors’ remuneration report on pages 59 to 62 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

8. Tax on ordinary activities

Year ended

31 March 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2022

£’000



UK corporation tax charge in respect of current year - - - -





Factors affecting the tax charge: Year ended

31 March 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2022

£’000



Profit on ordinary activities before taxation 2,766 18,081 Tax charge on profit at the average companies rate of 19%

(2022: 19%) 526 3,435 Factors affecting the charge: Non-taxable gains (862) (4,111) Income not taxable (52) - Excess management expenses carried forward 388 676 - -

The tax charge for the year shown in the Income statement is lower than the average companies rate of corporation tax in the UK of 19% (2022: 19%). The differences are explained above. From 1 April 2023, the Company’s rate of corporation tax will increase from 19% to 25%.

Notes

(i) Venture Capital Trusts are not subject to corporation tax on capital gains.

(ii) Tax relief on expenses charged to capital has been determined by allocating tax relief to expenses by reference to the applicable corporation tax rate and allocating the relief between revenue and capital in accordance with the SORP.

(iii) The Company has excess management expenses of £13,671,000 (2022: £11,649,000) that are available for offset against future profits. A deferred tax asset of £3,418,000 (2022: £2,912,000) has not been recognised in respect of these losses as they will be recoverable only to the extent that the Company has sufficient future taxable profits.

9. Dividends

Year ended

31 March 2023 £’000 Year ended

31 March 2022

£’000 First dividend of 3.31p per share paid on 31 August 2022 (31 August 2021 – 2.87p per share) 2,969 2,139 Second dividend of 3.18p per share paid on 28 February 2023 (28 February 2022 – 3.22p per share) 2,985 2,391 Unclaimed dividends (3) (2) 5,951 4,528

Details of the consideration issued under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme included in the dividends above can be found in note 15.

In addition to the dividends summarised above, the Board has declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 March 2024 of 3.22 pence per share to be paid on 31 August 2023 to shareholders on the register on 4 August 2023. The total dividend will be approximately £3,262,000.

10. Basic and diluted return per share

Year ended

31 March 2023 Year ended

31 March 2022 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Profit attributable to equity shares (£’000) 352 2,414 2,766 141 17,940 18,081 Weighted average shares in issue (adjusted for treasury shares) 91,226,939 75,440,864 Return attributable per equity share (pence) 0.39 2.64 3.03 0.19 23.78 23.97

There are no convertible instruments, derivatives or contingent share agreements in issue so basic and diluted return per share are the same.

The weighted average number of shares is calculated after adjusting for treasury shares of 14,558,366 (2022: 12,195,568).

11. Fixed asset investments

Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 31 March 2023

£’000 31 March 2022

£’000 Unquoted equity and preference shares 82,583 68,138 Unquoted loan stock 12,785 11,486 Quoted equity 430 1,218 95,798 80,842 31 March 2023

£’000 31 March 2022

£’000 Opening valuation 80,842 60,615 Purchases at cost 12,455 8,952 Disposal proceeds (1,831) (10,151) Realised (losses)/gains (582) 4,129 Movement in loan stock revenue accrued income 109 58 Unrealised gains 4,805 17,239 Closing valuation 95,798 80,842 Movement in loan stock revenue accrued income Opening accumulated loan stock revenue accrued income 59 1 Movement in loan stock revenue accrued income 109 58 Closing accumulated loan stock revenue accrued income 168 59 Movement in unrealised gains Opening accumulated unrealised gains 32,791 17,539 Movement in unrealised gains 4,805 17,239 Transfer of previously unrealised losses/(gains) to realised reserve on disposal of investments 4,140 (1,987) Closing accumulated unrealised gains 41,736 32,791 Historic cost basis Opening book cost 47,993 43,076 Purchases at cost 12,455 8,952 Disposals at cost (6,553) (4,035) Closing book cost 53,895 47,993

Purchases and disposals detailed above do not agree to the Statement of cash flows due to restructuring of investments, conversion of convertible loan stock and settlement debtors and creditors.

Unquoted fixed asset investments are valued at fair value in accordance with the IPEV guidelines as follows:

31 March 2023 31 March 2022 Valuation methodology £’000 £’000 Cost and price of recent investment (calibrated and reviewed for impairment) 52,243 39,353 Revenue multiple 29,005 26,204 Third party valuation – Discounted cash flow 6,076 6,422 Third party valuation – Earnings multiple 4,703 3,417 Earnings multiple 3,254 3,082 Net assets 87 1,146 95,368 79,624

When using the cost or price of a recent investment in the valuations, the Company looks to re-calibrate this price at each valuation point by reviewing progress within the investment, comparing against the initial investment thesis, assessing if there are any significant events, milestones or other background to the transaction that would indicate the value of the investment has changed and considering whether a market-based methodology (i.e. using multiples from comparable public companies) or a discounted cashflow forecast would be more appropriate. The background to the transaction is also considered when the price of investment may not be an appropriate measure of fair value, for example, disproportionate dilution of existing investors from a new investor coming on board or the market conditions at the time of investment no longer being a true reflection of fair value.

The main inputs into the calibration exercise, and for the valuation models using multiples, are revenue, EBITDA and P/E multiples (based on the most recent revenue, EBITDA or earnings achieved and equivalent corresponding revenue, EBITDA or earnings multiples of comparable companies), quality of earnings assessments and comparability difference adjustments. Revenue multiples are often used, rather than EBITDA or earnings, due to the nature of the Company’s investments, being in growth and technology companies which are not normally expected to achieve profitability or scale for a number of years. Where an investment has achieved scale and profitability the Company would normally then expect to switch to using an EBITDA or earnings multiple methodology.

In the calibration exercise and in determining the valuation for the Company’s equity instruments, comparable trading multiples are used. In accordance with the Company’s policy, appropriate comparable companies based on industry, size, developmental stage, revenue generation and strategy are determined and a trading multiple for each comparable company identified is then calculated. The multiple is calculated by dividing the enterprise value of the comparable group by its revenue, EBITDA or earnings. The trading multiple is then adjusted for considerations such as illiquidity, marketability and other differences, advantages and disadvantages between the portfolio company and the comparable public companies based on company specific facts and circumstances.

Fair value investments had the following movements between valuation methodologies between 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2023:

Change in valuation methodology (2022 to 2023) Value on

31 March 2023

£’000 Explanatory note Cost and price of recent investment (calibrated and reviewed for impairment) to revenue multiple 3,343 More appropriate valuation methodology Price of recent investment to earnings multiple 3,254 More appropriate valuation methodology Net assets to third party valuation – earnings multiple 847 Third party valuation conducted

The valuation will be the most appropriate valuation methodology for an investment within its market, with regard to the financial health of the investment and the IPEV Guidelines. The Directors believe that, within these parameters, these are the most relevant methods of valuation which would be reasonable on 31 March 2023.

FRS 102 and the SORP requires the Company to disclose the inputs to the valuation methods applied to its investments measured at fair value through profit or loss in a fair value hierarchy. The table below sets out fair value hierarchy definitions using FRS102 s.11.27.

Fair value hierarchy Definition Level 1 Unadjusted quoted prices in an active market Level 2 Inputs to valuations are from observable sources and are directly or indirectly derived from prices Level 3 Inputs to valuations not based on observable market data

Quoted investments are valued according to Level 1 valuation methods. Unquoted equity, preference shares and loan stock are all valued according to Level 3 valuation methods.

Investments held at fair value through profit or loss (Level 3) had the following movements:

31 March 2023 31 March 2022 £’000 £’000 Opening balance 79,624 60,615 Additions 12,455 8,952 Movement from Level 3 to Level 1* - (573) Disposals (1,430) (10,151) Realised (losses)/gains (403) 4,129 Accrued loan stock interest 109 58 Unrealised gains 5,013 16,594 Closing balance 95,368 79,624

* This relates to Arecor Therapeutics PLC, which listed on the AIM stock exchange during the prior year.

The Directors are required to consider the impact of changing one or more of the inputs used as part of the valuation process to reasonable possible alternative assumptions. 66% of the portfolio of investments, consisting of equity and loan stock, is based on recent investment price, discounted offer price, net assets and cost. For the remainder of the portfolio, the Board has considered the reasonable possible alternative input assumptions on the valuation of the portfolio and believes that changes to inputs (by adjusting the earnings and revenue multiples) could lead to a change in the fair value of the portfolio. The Board has reviewed the Manager’s adjusted inputs for a number of the largest portfolio companies (by value) which covers 22% of the portfolio. This has resulted in a total coverage of 88% of the portfolio of investments.

The main inputs considered for each type of valuation is as follows:

Valuation technique Portfolio company sector Input Base Case* Change in input Change in fair value of investments (£’000) Change in NAV (pence per share) Revenue multiple



Other software & technology



Revenue multiple



4.6x



+0.5x 1,294 1.47 -0.5x (1,294) (1.10) Revenue multiple



Healthcare (including digital healthcare)



Revenue multiple



5.5x



+0.6x 617 0.61 -0.6x (617) (0.61) Third party valuation – discounted cashflow



Renewable energy



Third party valuation – discounted cashflow



6.0% discount rate



+0.6% 159 0.16 -0.6% (209) (0.21)

*As detailed in the accounting policies above, the base case is based on market comparables, discounted where appropriate for marketability, in accordance with the IPEV guidelines.

The impact of these changes could result in an overall increase in the valuation of the equity investments by £2,257,000 (2.7%) or a decrease in the valuation of equity investments by £1,932,000 (2.3%).

12. Significant interests

The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. Although the Company, through the Manager, will, in some cases, be represented on the board of the portfolio company, it will not ordinarily take a controlling interest or become involved in the management. The size and structure of the companies with unquoted securities may result in certain holdings in the portfolio representing a participating interest without there being any partnership, joint venture or management consortium agreement. The investment listed below is held as part of an investment portfolio and therefore, as permitted by FRS 102 section 9.9B, it is measured at fair value through profit and loss and not accounted for using the equity method.

The Company has interests of greater than 20% of the nominal value of any class of the allotted shares in the portfolio company on 31 March 2023 as described below:







Company Registered address and country of incorporation Profit/(loss) before tax

£’000 Aggregate capital and reserves

£’000







Result for year ended % class and share type % total voting rights Greenenerco Limited EC1M 5QL, UK n/a* 407 31 March 2022 28.6% A Ordinary 28.6%

*Filleted accounts which do not disclose this information.

13. Trade and other receivables

31 March 2023 31 March 2022 £’000 £’000 Deferred consideration under one year 2,226 488 Deferred consideration over one year - 1,867 Prepayments and accrued income 29 26 Other receivables 306 8,344 2,561 10,725

The deferred consideration over one year in the prior year relates to the sale of G.Network Communications Limited in December 2020. These proceeds are receivable in January 2024, and have been discounted to present value at the prevailing market rate, including a provision for counterparty risk. This constitutes a financing transaction, and has been accounted for using the policy disclosed in note 2.

The large decrease in other debtors compared to the prior year is a result of an amount of £8,342,000 being owed to the Company in respect of the allotment of shares that took place on 31 March 2022 which was received on 1 April 2022.

The Directors consider that the carrying amount of receivables is not materially different to their fair value.

14. Payables: amounts falling due within one year

31 March 2023 31 March 2022 £’000 £’000 Accruals and deferred income 787 2,662 Trade payables 702 42 1,489 2,704

The Directors consider that the carrying amount of payables is not materially different to their fair value.

15. Called-up share capital

Allotted, called-up and fully paid shares: £’000 101,711,805 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each at 31 March 2022 1,017 13,723,611 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each issued during the year 137 115,435,416 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each at 31 March 2023 1,154 12,195,568 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each held in treasury at 31 March 2022 (122) 2,362,798 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each purchased during the year to be held in treasury (24) 14,558,366 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each held in treasury at 31 March 2023 (146) Voting rights of 100,877,050 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each at 31 March 2023 1,009

The Company purchased 2,362,798 shares (2022: 1,482,148) to be held in treasury at a nominal value of £23,628 and a cost of £2,879,000 (2022: £1,795,000) representing 2.0% of the shares in issue on 31 March 2023, leading to a balance of 14,558,366 shares (2022: 12,195,568) in treasury representing 12.6% (2022: 12.0%) of the shares in issue on 31 March 2023.

Under the terms of the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme Circular (dated 26 November 2009), the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each were allotted during the year:

Date of allotment Number of

shares allotted Aggregate

nominal value

of shares

(£’000) Issue price

(pence per share) Net

invested

(£’000) Opening market price on allotment date (pence per share) 31 August 2022 410,130 4 126.89 503 120.50 28 February 2023 404,464 4 119.83 465 113.50 814,594 968

During the year the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each were allotted under the terms of the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/22 and 2022/23:

Date of allotment Number of

shares allotted Aggregate

nominal value

of shares

(£’000) Issue price

(pence per share) Net

consideration

received

(£’000) Opening market price on allotment date (pence per share) 11 April 2022 133,797 1 131.70 174 122.50 11 April 2022 17,745 - 132.40 23 122.50 11 April 2022 492,987 5 133.00 639 122.50 2 December 2022 1,144,527 11 129.00 1,454 120.50 2 December 2022 245,176 2 129.60 311 120.50 2 December 2022 3,289,782 33 130.30 4,180 120.50 31 March 2023 7,585,003 76 130.20 9,629 120.50 12,909,017 16,410

16. Basic and diluted net asset value per share

31 March 2023 31 March 2022 (pence per share) (pence per share) Basic and diluted net asset value per Ordinary share 128.60 132.28

The basic and diluted net asset value per share at the year end is calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association and is based upon total shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) of 100,877,050 Ordinary shares at 31 March 2023 (2022: 89,516,237).

17. Capital and financial instruments risk management

The Company’s capital comprises Ordinary shares as described in note 15. The Company is permitted to buy-back its own shares for cancellation or treasury purposes, and this is described in the Chairman’s statement.

The Company’s financial instruments comprise equity and loan stock investments in unquoted and quoted companies, deferred receipts on disposal of fixed asset investments, cash balances and receivables and payables which arise from its operations. The main purpose of these financial instruments is to generate cash flow and revenue and capital appreciation for the Company’s operations. The Company has no gearing or other financial liabilities apart from short term payables. The Company does not use any derivatives for the management of its Balance sheet.

The principal financial instrument risks arising from the Company’s operations are:

market and investment risk (which comprises investment price and cash flow interest rate risk);

credit risk; and

liquidity risk.





The Board regularly reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks. There have been no changes in the nature of the risks that the Company has faced during the past year and there have been no changes in the objectives, policies or processes for managing risks during the past year. The key risks are summarised below.

Market risk

As a Venture Capital Trust, it is the Company’s specific nature to evaluate the market risk of its portfolio in unquoted companies. Market risk is the exposure of the Company to the revaluation and devaluation of investments as a result of macroeconomic changes. The main driver of market risk is the dynamics of market quoted comparators, as well as the financial and operational performance of portfolio companies. The Board seeks to reduce this risk by having a spread of investments across a variety of sectors. More details on the sectors the Company invests in can be found in the pie chart at the end of this announcement.

The Manager and the Board formally review market risk, both at the time of initial investment and at quarterly Board meetings.

The Board monitors the prices at which sales of investments are made to ensure that profits to the Company are maximised, and that valuations of investments retained within the portfolio appear sufficiently prudent and realistic compared to prices being achieved in the market for sales of unquoted investments.

As required under FRS 102, the Board is required to illustrate by way of a sensitivity analysis the extent to which the assets are exposed to market risk. In order to show the impact of sensitivity in market movements on the Company, a 10% increase or decrease in the valuation of the fixed asset investment portfolio (keeping all other variables constant) would increase or decrease the net asset value and return for the year by £9,580,000. Accordingly, a 20% increase or decrease in the valuation of the fixed asset investment portfolio (keeping all other variables constant) would increase or decrease the net asset value and return for the year by £19,160,000. Further sensitivity analysis on fixed asset investments is included in note 11.

Investment risk (including investment price risk)

Investment risk (including investment price risk) is the risk that the fair value of future investment cash flows will fluctuate due to factors specific to an investment instrument or to a market in similar instruments. The management of risk within the venture capital portfolio is addressed through careful investment selection, by diversification across different industry segments, by maintaining a wide spread of holdings in terms of financing stage and by limitation of the size of individual holdings. The Manager receives management accounts from portfolio companies and members of the investment management team often sit on the boards of unquoted portfolio companies; this enables the close identification, monitoring and management of investment risk. The Directors monitor the Manager’s compliance with the investment policy, review and agree policies for managing this risk and monitor the overall level of risk on the portfolio on a regular basis.

Valuations are based on the most appropriate valuation methodology for an investment within its market, with regard to the financial health of the investment and the IPEV Guidelines. Details of the industries in which investments have been made are contained in the pie chart at the end of this announcement.

The maximum investment risk on the balance sheet date is the value of the fixed asset investment portfolio which is £95,798,000 (2022: £80,842,000). Fixed asset investments form 74% of the net asset value on 31 March 2023 (2022: 68%).

More details regarding the classification of fixed asset investments are shown in note 11.

Interest rate risk

It is the Company’s policy to accept a degree of interest rate risk on its financial assets through the effect of interest rate changes. On the basis of the Company’s analysis, it was estimated that a rise of 1% in all interest rates would have increased total return before tax for the year by approximately £312,000 (2022: £270,000). Furthermore, it was considered that a material fall of interest rates below current levels during the year would have been unlikely.

The weighted average effective interest rate applied to the Company’s unquoted loan stock during the year was approximately 7.8% (2022: 9.8%). The weighted average period to expected maturity for the unquoted loan stock is approximately 3.6 years (2022: 4.0 years).

The Company’s financial assets and liabilities, all denominated in pounds sterling, consist of the following:

31 March 2023 31 March 2022



Fixed

rate

£’000 Floating

rate

£’000 Non-

interest

bearing

£’000 Total

£’000



Fixed

rate

£’000 Floating

rate

£’000 Non-

interest

bearing

£’000 Total

£’000 Unquoted equity - - 82,583 82,583 - - 68,138 68,138 Quoted equity - - 430 430 - - 1,218 1,218 Unquoted loan stock 11,833 - 952 12,785 9,934 - 1,552 11,486 Receivables* - - 2,532 2,532 - - 10,699 10,699 Current liabilities - - (1,489) (1,489) - - (2,704) (2,704) Cash - 32,860 - 32,860 - 29,552 - 29,552 11,833 32,860 85,008 129,701 9,934 29,552 78,903 118,389

*The receivables do not reconcile to the Balance sheet as prepayments are not included in the above table.

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk that the counterparty to a financial instrument will fail to discharge an obligation or commitment that it has entered into with the Company. The Company is exposed to credit risk through its receivables, investment in unquoted loan stock and through the holding of cash on deposit with banks.

The Manager evaluates credit risk on loan stock and other similar instruments prior to investment, and as part of its ongoing monitoring of investments. For investments made prior to 6 April 2018, which account for 63% of loan stock by value, typically loan stock instruments have a fixed or floating charge, which may or may not have been subordinated, over the assets of the portfolio company in order to mitigate the gross credit risk.

The Manager receives management accounts from portfolio companies, and members of the investment management team often sit on the boards of unquoted portfolio companies; this enables the close identification, monitoring and management of investment-specific credit risk.

The Manager and the Board formally review credit risk (including receivables) and other risks, both at the time of initial investment and at quarterly Board meetings.

The Company’s total gross credit risk on 31 March 2023 was limited to £12,785,000 (2022: £11,486,000) of unquoted loan stock instruments, £32,860,000 (2022: £29,552,000) of cash deposits with banks and £2,561,000 (2022: £10,725,000) of other receivables.

At the balance sheet date, the cash in bank and at hand held by the Company was held with Lloyds Bank plc, Scottish Widows Bank plc (part of Lloyds Banking Group plc), Barclays Bank plc, Bank of Montreal, and National Westminster Bank plc. Credit risk on cash transactions was mitigated by transacting with counterparties that are regulated entities subject to prudential supervision, with high credit ratings assigned by international credit-rating agencies.

The credit profile of unquoted loan stock is described under liquidity risk below.

Liquidity risk

Liquid assets are held as cash on current account, cash on deposit or short term money market account. Under the terms of its Articles, the Company has the ability to borrow up to 10% of its adjusted share capital and reserves of the latest published audited Balance sheet, which amounts to £12,647,000 (2022: £11,543,000) on 31 March 2023.

The Company has no committed borrowing facilities on 31 March 2023 (2022: nil) and had cash of £32,860,000 (2022: £29,552,000). The main cash outflows are for new investments, share buy-backs and dividend payments, which are within the control of the Company. The Manager formally reviews the cash requirements of the Company on a monthly basis, and the Board on a quarterly basis as part of its review of management accounts and forecasts. All the Company’s financial liabilities are short term in nature and total £1,489,000 on 31 March 2023 (2022: £2,704,000).

The carrying value of loan stock investments as analysed by expected maturity dates is as follows:

31 March 2023 31 March 2022 Redemption date Fully performing

£’000 Past due

£’000 Valued below cost

£’000 Total

£’000 Fully performing

£’000 Past due

£’000 Valued below cost

£’000 Total

£’000 Less than one year 5,148 87 - 5,235 4,811 - 70 4,881 1-2 years 2,121 - - 2,121 94 - 2 96 2-3 years 664 - - 664 2,092 - 3 2,095 3-5 years 1,868 - - 1,868 1,894 - - 1,894 Greater than 5 years 2,897 - - 2,897 2,520 - - 2,520 Total 12,698 87 - 12,785 11,411 - 75 11,486

Loan stock can be past due as a result of interest or capital not being paid in accordance with contractual terms.

The cost of loan stock investments valued below cost is £nil (2022: £544,000).

The Company does not hold any assets as the result of the enforcement of security during the period, and believes that the carrying values for both those valued below cost and past due assets are covered by the value of security held for these loan stock investments.

In view of the availability of adequate cash balances and the repayment profile of loan stock investments, the Board considers that the Company is subject to low liquidity risk.

Fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities

All the Company’s financial assets and liabilities on 31 March 2023 are stated at fair value as determined by the Directors, with the exception of receivables, payables and cash which are carried at amortised cost, in accordance with FRS 102. There are no financial liabilities other than payables. The Company’s financial liabilities are all non-interest bearing. It is the Directors’ opinion that the book value of the financial liabilities is not materially different to the fair value and all are payable within one year.

18. Commitments and contingencies

On 31 March 2023, the Company had no financial commitments (2022: £nil).

There were no contingent liabilities or guarantees given by the Company on 31 March 2023 (2022: £nil).

19. Post balance sheet events

Since the year end, the Company has not made any material investment transactions.

The following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each were allotted under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23 after 31 March 2023:

Date of allotment Number of shares allotted Aggregate nominal value of shares



Issue price (pence per Net consideration received



Opening market price on allotment date (£’000) share) (£’000) (pence per share) 14 April 2023 66,837 1 128.90 85 120.50 14 April 2023 37,836 - 129.50 48 120.50 14 April 2023 311,202 3 130.20 395 120.50 415,875 528

20. Related party transactions

Other than transactions with the Manager as disclosed in note 5, and the Directors’ remuneration disclosed in the Directors’ remuneration report on pages 59 to 62 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements, there are no other related party transactions or balances requiring disclosure.

21. Other Information

The information set out in this announcement does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts within the terms of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 for the years ended 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022, and is derived from the statutory accounts for those financial years, which have been, or in the case of the accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023, which will be, delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Auditor reported on those accounts; the reports were unqualified and did not contain a statement under s498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

22. Publication

The full audited Annual Report and Financial Statements are being sent to shareholders and copies will be made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, Companies House, the National Storage Mechanism and also electronically at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV, where the Report can be accessed as a PDF document via a link in the 'Financial Reports and Circulars' section.

Attachment