Propionic Acid Market: By Application, By End-User industry And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032

Propionic acid is a water-soluble, three-carbon carboxylic acid with an unpleasant pungent smell and is colorless liquid. Propionic acid is manufactured by fermentation process and by hydro carboxylation of ethylene using nickel carbonyl catalyst. Propionic acid is utilized as preservative in food items like baked products, cheeses, and even as additive for artificial flavors. The raw materials used for production of propionic acid are carbon monoxide & ethylene. It is used as synthetic intermediate in production the of vitamin E, flavoring agents, esters, pharmaceuticals, solvents and many more. The usage of Propionic acid is studied to be safe and can be utilized as preservative in food items and in animal feed. Propionic acid prevents the growth of several molds, hence possess antibacterial properties and is used in breads as preservatives to increase the shelf life.



Global Propionic Acid Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% in 2032

Global Propionic Acid Market is expected to exceed 2.5 billion USD by 2032 from 1.35 billion USD in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period i.e., from 2022-2032 owing to the increasing necessity of Propionic Acid in the market as it possesses properties of preservative and is safe to use as an intermediate in production process. Propionic acid also functions as a fungicide and bactericide and is helpful in control fungi and bacteria. The esters of propionic acid are used as solvents, and artificial flavorings in food & beverages which is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.



Rubber Products segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Propionic Acid Market is classified based on the Application into Animal Feed and Food Preservatives, Calcium, Ammonium, and Sodium Salts, Cellulose Acetate Propionate, Herbicides, Plasticizers, Rubber Products, and Other Applications. The Rubber products segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the versatile properties of rubber. The usage of rubber is increasing in various fields like the automotive, manufacturing, construction, polymer modification etc. Propionic acid is also helpful in the production of rubber, it acts as an intermediate.

Food & Beverage segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Propionic Acid Market is classified based on the End User industry into Agriculture, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Other End-User Industries. The food & beverage segment is expected to grow with significant share in the forecast period owing to due to the rising use of propionic acid in food and beverages as it acts as preservative in production of various products like bread, cakes, cheese, jams, jellies, non-alcoholic beverages, etc. This also helps in increasing the shelf life of the food products.



Growth Drivers

Increasing demand in Food Industry is expected to drive the market growth

Propionic acid possesses the properties of preservative and is used in packaged food items & animal feed. The growing demand for preservatives and in animal feed along with the property of preventing the growth of mold, bacteria, and fungi helps increasing the shelf life of food and is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Propionic acid has various properties and is used as herbicide, to manufacture cellulose acetate propionate which is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Rising demand for cellulose acetate propionate is expected to boost the growth of market

The rising demand for cellulose acetate propionate in the downstream industry is expected to help the growth of market. Cellulose acetate propionate is capable of withstanding huge physical stress and provide rigidity to the eyeglasses & goggles. It is an important thermoplastic cellulose ester and the increased usage of this cellulose acetate propionate is expected to boost the growth of the market.



Restraint

The Side Effects caused on using Propionic acid may restrain the market growth

Propionic acid should be handled safely to prevent any type of burns and pain. Propionic acid when comes in contact with the skin may lead to severe damage and if it gets into eyes, may cause irritation and even blindness which may restrain the market growth. The increasing environmental issues due to the use of pesticides which contain propionic acid may hamper the growth of the market

Key Players

• BASF

• The Dow Chemical Company

• PERSTORP ORGNR

• Oxea GMBH

• Krishna Chemicals

• Merck KGaA

• DAICEL CORPORATION

• Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Celanese Corporation

• BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH

• A.M. FOOD CHEMICAL CO. LTD

• CORBION N.V

• Hawkins, Inc

• Oman Oil Company SAOC

• Other Prominent Players



