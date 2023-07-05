New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer Relationship Management Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Solution, By Deployment, By Application, By Enterprise Size, By End Use and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472435/?utm_source=GNW

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Customer Relationship Management software aids in managing, arranging and observing business operations for enhancing the satisfaction of customer. The adoption of using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and big data is increasing and is expected to boost the demand for software. Due to the easiness for accessing and combination of cloud-based customer relationship management software is expected to be having high demand.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Customer Relationship Management Market is expected to project a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Customer Relationship Management Market is expected to reach USD 259 billion, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during forecast period. Customer Relationship Management is way which aids companies to enhance existing customer relationships and for involving new customers. Customer relationship management helps in making the communication process easy with customer by improving the satisfaction regarding the product or service. Customer relationship management is helpful for organizing in tracking the relevant information like finding leads, increase sales, retain customers and closing deals.



CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Cloud segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Customer Relationship Management Market is classified based on the Deployment into Cloud, On-Premises. The Cloud segment is expected to dominate the market in forecast period. Computing provides benefits like high flexibility, real-time access, cost-effectiveness, and low maintenance costs. With the collaborations, governments are focusing on improving their presence online through redesigning their websites and confirming the presence of personalized content which are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Large Enterprises segment expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Customer Relationship Management Market is classified based on the Enterprise Size into Large Enterprise, SMEs. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market in forecast period. Due to the presence of several operational departments in large organizations, customer relationship management solutions are used to aid combining the customer data with business process management and letting the users to communicate with their sales, and marketing, customer support processes, which are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Digital Transformation is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Growing Remote Working is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

Data Leak May Restrain the Growth of the Market



CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET

Key Players Covered:

• IBM

• Oracle

• Adobe

• Microsoft

• Creatio

• Insightly, Inc.

• Salesforce.com

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

• Copper CRM, Inc.

• NetSuite Inc

• HubSpot

• Pipedrive

• SYNNEX Corporation

• SugarCRM

• Zendesk

• SAP

Other Prominent Players (Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)





Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

