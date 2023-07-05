New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Deployment, By Service, By End User, By Organization Size and Regional Forecasts, 2022 to 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472434/?utm_source=GNW

Cloud Computing is an IT service delivery model and is an act of sharing a network of remote servers hosted on internet to process, store, and manage data. It is an ordinary storage space with accessibility to data from devices in the network. Utilizing cloud computing technology provide cost benefits and assist in accessibility to data in the network from any location at any time.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Cloud Computing Market is expected to project a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Cloud Computing Market is expected to reach USD 2703.4 billion, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during forecast period owing to the ability of cloud computing to enhance business performance and increasing requirement for hybrid models. Several initiatives by governments to protect data integrity and safety are also expected to boost the growth of the Cloud Computing market. Cloud computing provide several advantages than on-premises hardware infrastructures like low cost, early deployment, scalability, disaster recovery, mobility support, and reduced burden of systems maintenance which are expected to boost the growth of the Cloud Computing Market.



CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Software as a Service segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud Computing Market is classified based on the Service into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS). Software as a Service (SaaS) segment dominated the cloud computing market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period due to the simple maintenance, deployment and flexible cost. The focus of organizations to shift to is expected to boost the growth of the segment in the market.

Large Enterprises segment expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud Computing Market is classified based on the Organization Size into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises. Large enterprises segment dominated the cloud computing market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for cloud computing services due to increased remote working which permit the access to centralized data. Large-scale businesses use cloud computing to automize regular tasks for easy completion.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Advancement in Technology is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Increasing Cloud-Based Applications is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

Security Concerns May Restrain the Growth of the Market

Cloud services are used to preserve crucial personal and business data over cloud-based platforms. The data privacy and security, data breaches, data loss, and internet cyber-attacks are expected to restrain the growth of cloud computing market.



CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET

Key Players Covered:

• Salesforce.com Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google LLC

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Adobe Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Workday, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Other Prominent Players (Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)



