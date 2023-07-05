Automotive Shielding Market to Worth USD 20.24 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the automotive shielding market has witnessed remarkable advancements in automobile designs, performance, and functionality. These advancements are driven by evolving customer preferences, with a growing demand for technologically advanced vehicle systems and features. Customers now seek vehicles that offer enhanced performance, improved fuel efficiency, and lightweight construction. As a result, automotive manufacturers are increasingly incorporating electronic systems and components into their vehicles to meet these demands.
Browse in-depth TOC on the "Automotive Shielding Market."
- Pages - 261
- Tables - 153
- Figures – 78
The automotive shielding market encompasses the sale of automotive shielding products and associated services that are designed to protect various components of vehicles from excessive heat generated by the engine and exhaust systems. This is achieved through the utilization of heat-insulating materials. Automotive shielding is crucial in safeguarding a vehicle's body and internal components by effectively reducing and managing heat transfer.
Get a sample copy of this report:
https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/automotive-shielding-market
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 9.13 Billion
|2030 Value Projection
|USD 20.24 Billion
|CAGR
|10.2%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Segments Covered
|
|Regions Covered
|
Prominent Players in the Automotive Shielding Market
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- 3M Company
- Tenneco Inc.
- ElringKlinger AG
- Dana Incorporated
- Federal-Mogul LLC
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Laird PLC
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd.
- Schaffner Holding AG
- Autoneum Holding AG
- HEYCO Products Corp.
- Chomerics North America
- TDK Corporation
- KEMET Corporation
- SCHAFFNER EMV AG
- Henkel Electronic Materials LLC
- Leader Tech Inc.
- Tech-Etch Inc
Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):
https://www.skyquestt.com/report/automotive-shielding-market
Passenger Car Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
The passenger car segment dominates the global automotive shielding market. This segment holds the largest share due to several factors. There is a growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as consumers become increasingly conscious of environmental concerns and rising fuel prices. To meet these demands, automakers are incorporating advanced technologies and lightweight materials into passenger cars, necessitating effective EMI shielding to prevent interference with intricate electronic components.
The markets in North America are poised to take the lead in the automotive shielding market during the forecast period, primarily due to the region's increasing focus on automotive safety. North America has witnessed a surge in demand for automobiles equipped with advanced safety technologies with growing awareness of the importance of safety features in vehicles.
Heat Shield Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Owing to the Vast Number of Internal Combustion Engine Cars
The heat shield segment is expected to take the lead in the global automotive shielding market. The market is bifurcated into two main types of shielding: heat shields and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shield systems. Heat shields find extensive use in the automotive industry, owing to the vast number of internal combustion engine cars worldwide. These heat shields are widely deployed in various parts of automobiles, including exhaust systems, under chassis, engine compartments, turbochargers, and other automotive applications.
Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are projected to experience significant growth in the automotive shielding market, with a high CAGR during the forecast period. China is expected to hold the largest market share in 2022. Several factors contribute to the market's growth in this region. Vehicle production has substantially increased, driven by rising consumer demand and a growing middle-class population.
A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the automotive shielding market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:
https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/automotive-shielding-market
Key Developments in the Automotive Shielding Market
- Nanotech Energy Inc., a leading US-based manufacturer of graphene-based energy storage products, recently introduced Nanotech EMI Armour Paint and Sheets, a revolutionary graphene-powered coating and film utilizing superior graphene technology. This innovative product offers exceptional performance in electromagnetic interference shielding, radio frequency interference shielding, and heat management. It can be applied to various surfaces, such as glass, plastic, and metal, through methods like spraying, brushing, rolling, or dip-coating, providing versatility and ease of use for various applications.
- TE Connectivity, a prominent consumer electronics company headquartered in Switzerland, recently made an undisclosed acquisition of Kemtron. This strategic move aimed to expand TE Connectivity's presence in the critical shielding and sealing markets. TE Connectivity sought to strengthen its position in providing comprehensive solutions for shielding and sealing applications in the electronics industry by incorporating Kemtron's expertise and product portfolio into its offerings. The acquisition aligns with TE Connectivity's vision to enhance its capabilities and meet the increasing demand for reliable and effective shielding solutions in the rapidly evolving electronics landscape.
Key Questions Answered in Automotive Shielding Market Report
- What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?
- List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?
Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:
Global Emergency Lighting Market
Global Automotive Motor Drivers Market
About Us:
SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.
Address:
1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886
Phone:
USA (+1) 617-230-0741
Email: sales@skyquestt.com