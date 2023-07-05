New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Component, By Semiconductors Materials, By Semiconductor Devices, By Node Size, By Material Type, By Application, By Type and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472433/?utm_source=GNW

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Semiconductor is a material having certain electrical properties which allow it to act as a base for few electronic devices like computers. It is generally a compound or solid chemical substance which transmits electricity in few situations and it makes it an essential medium to regulate the electrical current in electrical devices used at home. Semiconductors like memory chips are important and are required for several operations owing to the increasing advancements in technologies.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Semiconductor Market is expected to project a CAGR 8.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Semiconductor Market is expected to reach USD 1234.4 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during forecast period owing to the technological advancements like development of artificial intelligence (AI), acquiring of internet of things (IoT) has created several growth opportunities for the semiconductors market. Semiconductors are utilized to boost technologies that enhance ease to consumers by improving the businesses to run early, effectively and smarter.



SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Memory Devices segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Semiconductor Market is classified based on the Component into Logic Devices, Memory Devices, MPU, Analog IC, Sensors, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, and Others. Memory Devices segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to several advancements in technology like cloud computing, virtual reality etc. The high price of few chips like NAND flash and DRAM are expected boost the growth of the market. The high demand for the memory devices is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

Networking & Communications segment expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Semiconductor Market is classified based on the Application into Consumer Electronics, Networking & Communications, Defence and Military, Data Processing, Industrial, Automotive, Telecommunication and Government, Others. Networking & Communications segment is expected to dominate the market in forecast period owing to the high demand for smartphones and smart devices which include the necessity of network and communication. The need of remote working has increased creating demand for the growth of the segment in Semiconductor market.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Growing Usage of Electronic Device is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Incresing Demand for Integrated Circuits is Expected to Boost Market Growth



Restraint

Tariff Charges Applied May Restrain the Growth of the Market



SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET

Key Players Covered:

• Qualcomm

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Intel Corporation

• Micron Technology

• Broadcom, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics

• SK hynix

• Toshiba Corporation

• Taiwan Semiconductors

• Texas Instruments

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Other Prominent Players (Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472433/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________