Virtual Reality in Education Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By Corporate Training, By Content, and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The virtual reality (VR) in education market represents the use of VR technology in the education field. It includes the use of virtual reality software and hardware to develop interactive learning. Several educational institutions like colleges, schools, universities, and EdTech companies start and use virtual reality solutions to improve the learning and teaching procedure. Virtual reality in education includes many areas like developing of virtual environments, interactive content and simulations that recreate real-world situations or permit observation of several abstract concepts.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Virtual Reality in Education Market is expected to project a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Virtual Reality in Education Market is expected to reach USD 179.8 billion, growing at a CAGR of 41.2% during forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of this field which unite the power of educational experiences and technology. The fusion of Virtual Reality software, hardware, and content in educational institutions aids in improving the learning and teaching processes. Various advancements in virtual reality technology with enhanced awareness on the benefits associated with learning experiences, development of simulations and virtual field trips and reducing costs of VR hardware are expected to drive the growth of the Virtual Reality in Education market.

VIRTUAL REALITY IN EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Hardware segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Virtual Reality in Education Market is classified based on the Component into Content, Hardware, Software. Hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Virtual Reality hardware is surrounded between the HMD’s, virtual reality headsets, and other controllers. The innovations in the virtual reality headsets and affordability of headsets are anticipated to drive the growth of segment in the Virtual Reality in Education Market.

Higher Education segment expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Virtual Reality in Education Market is classified based on the Application into Higher Education, K-12, Vocational Training. Higher Education segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the benefits offered by virtual reality in ideal learning. Due to the advancements in technology, experimental learning, personalized learning and mastery-based learning have showcased viable advantages Virtual Reality in Education market. Few advantages of virtual reality in education market include the student recruitment, fundraising, immersive learning which are expected to boost the growth of the segment in Virtual Reality in Education market.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Growing Acceptance of Virtual Field Trips is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Increased Smart Devices Utilization is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

Data Privacy Issues May Restrain the Growth of the Market



VIRTUAL REALITY IN EDUCATION MARKET

Key Players Covered:

• Sony

• Samsung

• HTC

• Google Corporation

• EON Reality Inc.

• RegattaVR

• Veative Labs

• Unimersiv

• Schell Games

• Facebook Technologies, LLC.

• Avantis Systems Ltd.

• Alchemy Immersive

• Other Prominent Players (Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)

