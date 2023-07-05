New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Overhead Aluminium Conductor Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Product, By Voltage, By Application, By Performance and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472431/?utm_source=GNW

The overhead aluminium conductor market is related to electrical industry that related to distribution, generation and utilization of aluminium conductors for overhead power transmission and supply systems. Overhead conductors are used to transfer electrical energy from power production plants like power plants or renewable energy plants, to end users. These conductors are generally installed on utility poles or overhead pylons forming a rigid network of power lines.



Overhead Aluminium Conductor Market is expected to project a CAGR 4% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Overhead Aluminium Conductor Market is expected to reach USD 1259.4 million, growing at a CAGR of 4% during forecast period. The overhead aluminium conductor market surrounds the manufacturing and supply of aluminium conductor products like insulated conductors, bare overhead conductors, and different accessories used in the construction and maintenance of overhead power lines. The infrastructure expansion, development, and upgradation of power transmission and distribution networks, government regulations, renewable energy projects, and advancements in technology are expected to impact the growth of overhead aluminium conductor market.

ACSR segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Overhead Aluminium Conductor Market is classified based on the Product into AAC (All Aluminium Conductor), AAAC (All Aluminium Alloy Conductor), ACSR (Aluminium Conductor, Steel Reinforced), ACAR (Aluminium Conductor, Alloy Reinforced), Others. ACSR conductor segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period as it is widely used as steel core of ACSR conductors which give excellent mechanical strength, efficient of withstanding mechanical stresses and high tension. This strength enhances the duration of support structures

High segment expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Overhead Aluminium Conductor Market is classified based on the Voltage into Low, Medium, High. High voltage conductor segment is expected to dominate the market in forecast period owing to the increased use of high voltage transmission lines, above 100 kV which are useful for joining power generation sources to substations, power transmission to long-distances, and integrating regional grids. Aluminium conductors are used in high voltage connections due to the benefits like improved performance, cost-effectiveness, environmental sustainability which are the better alternatives for high voltage transmission and distribution systems.

Growing Demand for Electricity is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Grid Modernization is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Safety Issues May Restrain the Growth of the Market



• Lamifil

• ZTT

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• APAR Industries Ltd.

• Nexans

• Taihan Electric Wire Co., Ltd.

• Prysmian Group

• SWCC Showa Holdings Co., Ltd.

• KEI Industries Limited

• LUMPI-BERNDORF Draht- und Seilwerk GmbH

• CTC Global Inc.

• Neccon Power & Infra Limited

• Midal Cables Ltd.

• Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd.

• Oman Cables Industry

• Southwire Company LLC

• 3M

• Galaxy Transmissions Pvt., Ltd.

• CABCON India Limited

• Bekaert

• Other Prominent Players (Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development,

