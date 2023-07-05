Fixably Appoints VP of Recommerce to Scale New Software Solution for Refurb Industry

HELSINKI, Finland, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixably, the global after-sales software provider, has appointed Harry Forsman as Vice-President of Recommerce.

Harry brings years of experience in aftersales, specifically in scaling re-commerce operations. Harry led commercial operations and partnerships for mResell before joining Fixably. His tenure oversaw the global re-commerce company, with operations in 17 markets, doubling its revenue and transforming its operations through a focus on data.



Fixably had earlier this month announced $10 million in funding and the launch of Fixably Refurb, software aimed at helping re-commerce businesses boost profitability. The funding round included global investors: 468 Capital, Cusp Capital, icebreaker.vc, and Business Finland.

By enabling data-driven re-commerce operations — one of Harry’s strengths, Fixably Refurb is moving billions of dollars worth of transactions away from spreadsheets, simple in-house solutions, or poorly-configured ERP systems.

This appointment follows another recent major addition to Fixably’s executive management team as the company focuses on new market & product expansion, with Okko Vainiomaki having joined Fixably as Vice President of Sales late last year.

Okko brings 12+ years of experience scaling sales teams globally at leading high-growth software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies such as Meltwater, Hootsuite, and Supermetrics.

Fixably has been supporting aftersales businesses since 2015, especially Apple Authorized Service Providers. Fixably Repair, the company's first SaaS product, is a repair workflow management solution that enables repair service providers to maximize profitability through efficiency gains, process automation and actionable data.

The solution is used in 30+ countries across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Fixably Refurb expands the company’s ability to serve the broader aftersales market, including the existing service capacity of the Fixably Repair network in over 35 countries, supported by Fixably's diverse international team representing 20 different nationalities.

Media contact

Sam Abraham

sam.abraham@fixably.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3091eef-425d-4007-8dd6-c3a0a865acbb



