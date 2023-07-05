New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Focused Ultrasound System Market: By Technology, By Application, By Display, By End User And Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021-2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472430/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Focused ultrasound is a fastly evolving, noninvasive technology with aids in transforming the treatment of medical disorders using ultrasonic energy without incisions or radiation to body. The market growth is majorly due to the rising number of cancers and the advancements in technology for ultrasound-guided focused ultrasound systems. The demand for minimal invasive surgeries is growing leading to the growth of the market. Focused Ultrasound System is a novel technology that utilizes ultrasound waves to produce heat within the body which assists in destroying cancer cells or to eliminate drugs from the body. These ultrasound waves focus on an area and kill cells pertaining to that small area, by preventing the damage to nearby tissues. These includes Ultrasound-Guided and MR-Guided systems.

MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Focused Ultrasound System market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.9% in 2032.

The Global Focused Ultrasound System Market size for focused ultrasound systems is expected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2032 from USD 4.64 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period i.e., 2022-32. The market growth is due to the increased utilization of ultrasound systems to target particular area of tissues without harming the surroundings and by eliminating incisions. The technological advancements to treat several disorders in the body by application heat and to destroy tissues utilizing sound waves is aiding the growth of the Global Focused Ultrasound System market. Using the latest helps to visualize target tissue and focus on ultrasound energy until the destruction of cells/ tissues.



GLOBAL FOCUSED ULTRASOUND SYSTEM MARKET: SEGMENTS

Hospital segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Focused Ultrasound System market is classified based on the End User into Hospital, Clinic, Diagnostic Center, Others. Hospital segment is dominating the market with the largest market share. The usage of focused ultrasound systems is rising in the hospitals due to the advancement in technology which helps to treat various medical conditions in the body. The advancements include procedures like non-invasive treatments rather than the traditional surgery including the treatment cost which is less than the traditional surgery. There is no necessity of cuts or incisions by which the recovery of patients is early and fast after treatment which is expected to increase the growth of the market.

Radiology segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Focused Ultrasound System market is classified based on the Application into Radiology, Oncology, Urology, Neurosurgery, Cosmetics, Other. Radiology segment is expected to dominate with the largest share in the market during the forecast period, 2022-2032 owing to the rising occurrence of several cancers and elevated use of ultrasound in biopsy of tissue.





MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Advancements in Technology is expected to drive the growth of market

High Incidence of diseases will aid market growth



Restraint

High Cost of equipment may restrain the growth of the market



GLOBAL FOCUSED ULTRASOUND SYSTEM MARKET:

Key Players

• EDAP

• Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd

• SonaBlate Medical

• Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

• Theraclion

• Mirabilis Medical, Inc

• FUS Instruments

• INSIGHTEC Ltd.

• MEDSONIC LTD

• Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

• Changjiangyuan Technology Development

• Philips Healthcare

• Siemens Ltd

