New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fitness Equipment Market: By Product Type, By Application, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, And Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021-2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472429/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fitness equipment refers to the equipment used for maintaining fitness and is used during physical exercising activities. This equipment enhance the strength by improving physical fitness. Fitness equipment generally includes weights, treadmills, rowing machines, weight machines, elliptical cross trainer, stationary bikes etc. Fitness equipment assists in increasing the strength and endurance of a person as they manage weight and improve flexibility. The machinery helps in escalating the personality and appearance. These devices are generally used in gyms, fitness centers, in home for personal use and in corporate offices.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Fitness Equipment Market is expected to project a CAGR of 2.3% by 2032

The Global Fitness Equipment Market was valued at 12.69 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to reach 16.3 billion USD by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2032 owing to the increased awareness towards health and fitness maintenance which boost the growth of Fitness equipment market. Rising urbanization is leading to the popularity of obesity and occurrence of chronic diseases due to maintenance of unhealthy lifestyles which is leading to the growth of global fitness industries.



GLOBAL FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET: SEGMENTS

Home consumer segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Fitness Equipment Market is classified based on the End user into Health Clubs/Gyms, Home Consumer, Hotels, Corporates, Hospital and Medical Centers, Public Institutions and Others. Home consumer segment held the largest share in 2021, owing to the cessation of commercial gyms and fitness centers due to the pandemic and increasing setup of home gyms due to the better convenience. Increasing awareness towards the maintenance and following of healthy living is expected to continue the growth of the market and the setup of home gyms.

Cardiovascular Training Equipment segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Fitness Equipment Market is classified based on the Product Type into Strength Training Equipment, Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Body Composition Analyzers, Fitness Monitoring Equipment and Others. The cardiovascular training equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the fitness equipment market share and is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to the benefits these offer like promoting good health, lose weight and for relieving stress. This equipment helps to burn calories with a low-impact workouts or high-intensity interval training.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Increasing Health Consciousness Is Driving the Market Growth

Growing Desire Towards Digital Technology Is Aiding the Market Growth



Restraint

High Cost of Fitness Equipment May Hamper Market Growth

Generally, fitness equipment is so expensive to buy, and they need extra charges for their installation or maintenance which may restrain the market growth. The demand for the resale of exercise equipment is increasing which might additionally hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

GLOBAL FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET:

Key Players

• Torque Fitness

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Nautilus, Inc.

• TECHNOGYM S.p.A

• Johnson Health Tech

• TRUE FITNESS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

• Impulse (QingDao) Health Tech CO., LTD

• Body-Solid Inc.

• Life Fitness

• Fitness World

• Core Health & Fitness

• iFIT

• Shandong Aoxinde Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Precor Incorporated

• Afton

• REALLEADER FITNESS CO., LTD

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Global Fitness Equipment Market Segments:

• By Product Type

o Strength Training Equipment

o Cardiovascular Training Equipment

o Body Composition Analyzers

o Fitness Monitoring Equipment

o Others

• By Application

o Weight Loss

o Body Building

o Physical Fitness

o Mental Fitness

o Others

• By Type

o Outdoor

o Indoor

• By Distribution Channel

o Retail Stores

o Specialty and Sports Shops

o Department and Discount Stores

o Online

o Others

• By End User

o Health Clubs/Gyms

o Home Consumer

o Hotels

o Corporates

o Hospital and Medical Centers

o Public Institutions

o Others

• Global Fitness Equipment Market Dynamics

• Global Fitness Equipment Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472429/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________