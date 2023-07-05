New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market: By Product Type, By Route of Administration, By Indication, By Distribution Channel And Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021-2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472428/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Oral transmucosal delivery means systemic administration of medication via the mucous membrane of the oral cavity. The transmucosal drug delivery system has various benefits making it profitable market. Transmucosal drug delivery permits drugs to bypass the body’s natural defence mechanisms and are available in dosage forms like tablets, gels, thin films and they dissolve in the mouth. Oral transmucosal drugs can bypass hepatic first-pass metabolism and avoid degradation of drugs in the gastrointestinal tract.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market is expected to project a CAGR of 6.7%

The Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market was valued at 28.65 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to reach 58.2 billion USD by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2032 owing to increasing incidence of respiratory problems, autoimmune disorders, cancer, mucositis etc. The people getting affected by autoimmune disorders, respiratory problems, oral cancer, etc. are increasing leading to rise of the market across the world. This increases the requirement of oral transmucosal drugs to prevent gastrointestinal degradation and provide rapid onset of action. The number of patients with chronic diseases is rising across the world which increases the pre-surgical procedures which is expected to boost the global oral transmucosal drugs market.



GLOBAL ORAL TRANSMUCOSAL DRUGS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Tablets segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market is classified based on the Product Type into Tablets, Films, Liquid & Spray, and Others. The Tablet segment is expected to witness growth over the forecast period. Oral transmucosal tablets dissolve in the mouth easily with little residue and they absorb quickly which is important in emergencies like heart attacks. The advantages of oral transmucosal tablets like predictable potency, ease of administration, and reduced side effects with other medications.

Online pharmacy segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market is classified based on the Distribution Channel into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. The retail pharmacy segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to the factors like high availability of all the drug products related to the Oral Transmucosal delivery through the retail channels. The increasing inheritance of online pharmacy and ordering through mail are further expected to drive the growth Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Incidence of chronic diseases may boost the market growth

Rising R&D activities may drive the market growth



Restraint

High Cost may restrain the market growth



GLOBAL ORAL TRANSMUCOSAL DRUGS MARKET:

Key Players

• ZIM Laboratories Limited

• Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

• IntelGenx Corp.

• C.L.Pharm Co., Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• Seoul Pharmaceuticals

• Pfizer Inc.

• Shilpa Therapeutics

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL ORAL TRANSMUCOSAL DRUGS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market Segments:

• By Product Type

o Tablets

o Films

o Liquid & Spray

o Others

• By Route of Administration

o Sublingual Mucosa

o Buccal Mucosa

o Others

• By Indication

o Opioid Dependence

o Nausea and Vomiting

o Erectile Dysfunction

o Neurological Disorders

o Others

• By Distribution Channel

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market Dynamics

• Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



