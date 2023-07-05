Global Physical Security Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Physical Security Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Physical Security Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $109.9 billion in 2022 to $117.9 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. Further, the global physical security market will reach $152.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of more than 6%. North America was the largest region in the physical security market in 2022.



The rise in terrorist attacks has emerged as a driving factor for the growth of the physical security industry. These attacks involve the use of violence or threats to create fear among a large audience. By implementing robust physical security measures, unauthorized access by terrorists can be prevented, consequently reducing the occurrence of terror attacks.

Major physical security companies are ADT Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Anixter Inc., Genetec Inc., Bosch Building Technology Solutions, Pelco Incorporated, Dahua Technology, Secom Co. Ltd., Allied Universal, Axis Communications, Hanwha Techwin America, Teledyne FLIR, and Hexagon AB.

Technological advancements play a vital role in shaping the physical security market. Key market players are actively engaged in developing cutting-edge security systems to maintain their market position.

For instance,Tuchware, an India-based electronics company that introduced the Smart Lock vendor, XS series, in February 2022. This innovative solution features hotel management software called hotel-XS, which includes an integrated door lock card management interface alongside other functions such as booking management, personnel management, inventory management, and invoicing. Moreover, the smart lock is constructed from highly durable stainless steel grade 304, offering enhanced durability compared to mild steel or aluminum alloys, making it a compelling option in the Indian market.

The global physical security market is segmented as-

1) By Component: Systems, Services

2) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

3) By End-User: Transportation, Government, Banking And Finance, Utility And Energy, Residential, Industrial, Retail, Commercial, Hospitality, Other End Users

The physical security market report is of utmost importance to stakeholders, including physical security companies, policymakers, investors, and decision-makers seeking to understand the market landscape and its future prospects. By providing valuable insights into market trends, growth drivers, and technological advancements, this report equips readers with the knowledge necessary to make informed strategic decisions, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and navigate the dynamic landscape of the market.

Physical Security Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the physical security market size, physical security market segments, physical security market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

