Agricultural Tractors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Agricultural Tractors Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Tractors Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $70.9 billion in 2022 to $74.7 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. Further, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $90.1 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 4%. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the agricultural tractors market in 2022.



One of the key factors driving the growth of the agricultural tractors industry is the increasing demand for compact tractors. Compact tractors are small-scale farm-specific vehicles designed for homeowners or hobby farmers with limited acreage. These tractors are equipped with a 540-rpm PTO and a three-point hitch suitable for Category 1 equipment. They assist in various agricultural activities.

Major agricultural tractorscompanies are AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Escorts Ltd., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., Massey Ferguson Limited, New Holland Agriculture, Iseki & Co. Ltd., Gromax Agri Equipment Limited, Daedong Corporation, and The Sonalika Group.

Technological advancements represent a key trend in the agricultural tractors market. Leading companies in the industry are actively developing innovative technologies to strengthen their market position.

For example, Monarch Tractors, a US-based company, launched the 634 Monarch Tractor in December 2020. This electric and smart tractor offers enhanced data collection and autonomous operation capabilities. Equipped with hydraulic features, it is fully functional and compatible with any implement designed for a compact tractor. The tractor incorporates various safety sensors and cameras to ensure its safe operation in both driver-assisted and autonomous modes.

The global agricultural tractors market is segmented as-

1) By Type: Orchard Tractors, Row-Crop Tractors, Other Tractors

2) By Propulsion: ICE, Electric and Hybrid

3) By Operation Type: Manual, Autonomous

4) By Engine Power Type: Less than 40 HP, 41 to 100 HP, More than 100 HP

The agricultural tractors market report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers, providing crucial insights into market trends, growth prospects, and competitive landscape. It enables readers to make informed business decisions and formulate strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global agricultural tractors market. As the market continues to evolve, it is imperative for businesses to stay abreast of the latest developments and leverage technological advancements to gain a competitive edge. With its comprehensive analysis and strategic insights, this report offers a clear understanding of the market dynamics, enabling companies to navigate the changing landscape and drive sustainable growth in the agricultural tractors industry.

