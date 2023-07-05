Adjustments to the structure of the group’s subsidiaries (Latvia, Estonia)

As a result of a review of the structure of the AS Merko Ehitus group, it was decided to initiate termination of Latvian joint venture PS “Merko Infra Remus Elektro”, due to the lack of activity in this company.
At the same time, it was decided to establish in Estonia, with 100% group ownership, one subsidiary in apartment development segment and one subsidiary in construction segment.
The termination and foundations set out in the notice have negligible effect on the activities of as Merko Ehitus, nor are these transactions regarded as transactions with related parties within the meaning of the section “Requirements for Issuers” of the rules of the stock exchange organised by NASDAQ OMX Tallinn AS. Members of the board and supervisory board of as Merko Ehitus have no economic interest in the transactions.
