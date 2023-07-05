“The Crunchy Beat” Eclectic Music Curation Platform Hits Nealy Half a Million Followers

NASHVILLE, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crunchy Beat is an eclectic music content platform that provides curated playlists, music recommendations, music news, album reviews, and music pop culture commentary through its video podcast. Founded in 2022, The Crunchy Beat has already amassed nearly half a million followers across Tik Tok, Instagram, and Spotify, and the community continues to grow every day.



The Crunchy Beat’s growing fanbase includes a global audience, ranging across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and more. Currently, the Crunchy Beat is releasing two new episodes per month, with plans to increase content and frequency in the near future.

“We are doing this because we love music and want to share our passion with the world,” said David Reahl, Co-Founder, CEO, and Co-Host of The Crunchy Beat Podcast. “We are constantly talking, listening, debating, and creating music, and our rapidly growing audience has been eager to participate in this journey. We want to be able to dedicate our lives to this art form.”

“Our goal is to build and provide creative third places for other artists to feel comfortable expressing themselves artistically, so that we can document and curate their creation and display it for all to see and enjoy at any time,” said DJ Holditch, Co-Founder, Creative Director, and Co-Host of The Crunchy Beat. “We are never stagnant on one genre because want to expose the world to all the music we love, new and old.”

About the Founders and Hosts

David Reahl is the Co-Founder, CEO, and Co-Host of The Crunchy Beat Podcast. David has worked in the music industry for nearly a decade as professional guitar tech and is an accomplished guitarist and musician himself. He has worked tour support for acts such as Old Dominion, John Pardi, and Kenny Chesney.

Damon “DJ” Holditch is the Co-Founder and Creative Director of The Crunchy Beat. DJ is a former DJ himself, a live music enthusiast, and has experience managing artists and repertoire. DJ has performed across the country in support of acts such as Gryffin, Louis The Child, Project Pat, Moon Taxi, Cherub, Yung Joc, and many others. One of DJ’s lifelong passions has been curating and recommending music to family and friends.

David and DJ met in college as members of Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity at the University of Alabama and went on to work together at Southern Wave Productions. DJ was performing as a DJ and David was running the show as Stage Manager. Together, their background in the industry and passion for music was the perfect match to launch The Crunchy Beat, which started as a daily posting of “the Crunchy Beat of the Day” and has since morphed into a viral eclectic music curation platform.

Where to find the Crunchy Beat

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thecrunchybeat

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecrunchybeat/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thecrunchybeat

Spotify Playlists: https://open.spotify.com/user/1253155496?si=aa67005b145746d5&nd=1

Spotify Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/user/1253155496?si=7cc859d254824f07

Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-crunchy-beat/id1622496215