Restorative Dentistry Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

Global Restorative Dentistry market stood at USD 16.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing awareness about dental hygiene and a rise in dental practices as well as dentists.

The market for restorative dentistry has expanded significantly because of the rising frequency of dental diseases like dental caries, tooth decay, and periodontal diseases.The number of patients needing restorative dental operations has increased as a result of poor oral hygiene, unhealthful eating patterns, cigarette use, and inadequate dental care.



Thus, the need for restorative dental products and services has increased as a result.

Age-related dental issues and tooth loss are more common among the older population, which is also aging worldwide. Restorative dental procedures like dental implants, crowns, and bridges are necessary as a result of age-related conditions such as enamel degradation, gum recession, and oral illnesses.

Restorative dentistry has undergone a revolution due to technological developments in restorative materials and methods.The longevity, appearance, and functionality of dental restorations have all improved because of the development of modern dental materials like ceramics, zirconia, and composite resins.



Additionally, the restoration procedure has been expedited by digital dental technology, including intraoral scanners, 3D printing, and CAD/CAM systems, which have improved treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Aesthetics have become a bigger focus in dentistry in recent years.More people are turning to cosmetic dentistry to brighten their smiles and boost their self-esteem.



In order to meet the growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures, restorative dentistry offers a variety of aesthetic alternatives, including veneers, teeth whitening, and tooth-colored fillings. Thus, the market for restorative dentistry has expanded globally as a result of this tendency.

The market for restorative dentistry has benefited from the increased popularity of dental tourism.Many people from developed countries travel to nations with less expensive dental care to take advantage of affordable restorative operations.



The market for restorative dentistry has thus been stimulated by this trend, which has resulted in the expansion of dental clinics and facilities in well-liked dental tourism locations.

Restorative dentistry is undergoing a revolution due to computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technologies.Digital impressions, design, and manufacturing of restorations such as crowns, bridges, and dentures are accurate and time- and cost-effective because of intraoral scanners, 3D imaging, and CAD/CAM technologies.



With greater accuracy, quicker turnaround times, and superior patient experience, this trend is predicted to continue expanding.

Due to their better usefulness, aesthetics, and durability, dental implants have emerged as the preferred option for tooth replacement. Innovative implant materials and surface modifications that improve osseointegration and implant success rates are being developed as a result of technological breakthroughs and the rising demand for dental implants.

Tissue engineering and biomaterials have a lot of potential in restorative dentistry. Enamel, dentin, and periodontal ligament regeneration in dentistry are being studied using biocompatible materials and methods.

A growing number of dental applications, including restorative dentistry, are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies.Huge volumes of patient data may be analyzed by AI algorithms, which help with planning treatments, making diagnoses, and providing individualized therapy recommendations.



Dental workflows may be optimized, patient satisfaction can be raised, and treatment outcomes can be predicted with the use of ML models. The application of AI and ML to restorative dentistry is anticipated to improve clinical judgment, treatment accuracy, and overall effectiveness.

Rising Demand for Implants

The demand for dental implants is predicted to surge as the number of people suffering from tooth problems globally rises.Increased prevalence of unhealthy habits, such as regular eating of junk food and lack of exercise, may result in periodontal illnesses, which can lead to tooth decay and dental caries.



The loss of aesthetic touch and poor nutrition are both caused by changes in facial shape caused by missing teeth.As a result, the demand for restorative dentistry has increased.



Patients prefer dental implants because of improved outcomes, such as the natural appearance of their teeth. Restorative dentistry is in high demand among both the elderly and the public.

Increased Prevalence of Plaque and Periodontal Diseases Leads to Tooth Decay Across the Globe

Plaque and periodontal diseases can majorly contribute to tooth loss.Plaque grows on the surface of the tooth, converting the free sugars (all sugars added to foods by the cook or consumer, plus sugars found naturally in honey, syrups, and fruit juices) in foods and drinks into acids that gradually damage the tooth.



Caries, discomfort, and even tooth loss and infection can result from a high intake of free sugars, insufficient fluoride exposure, and a lack of proper teeth brushing.

The tissues that surround and support the tooth are affected by periodontal disease.Gums that bleed or swell (gingivitis), discomfort, and poor breath are all symptoms of the condition.



The gum can even pull away from the tooth and supporting bone in more severe cases. Therefore, these lead to an increase in demand for dental restoration procedures, thereby driving the growth of global restorative dentistry market.

Growing Dental Tourism Around the World

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that increasing dental tourism will have a significant effect on the expansion of the world market for restorative dentistry.Traveling abroad to receive dental care that is either more reasonably priced or of greater quality than that available in one’s own country, is known as dental tourism.



Due to the escalating expense of dental care in affluent nations and the availability of high-quality, affordable dental procedures in well-known dental tourism locations, this practice has gained traction.

The market for restorative dentistry has a variety of options due to dental tourism.It primarily broadens the clientele of dentists in nations with established dental tourism industries.



The need for restorative dental procedures, such as dental implants, crowns, bridges, and dentures, rises because of the influx of foreign patients. In order to address the demands of these patients, dental clinics and facilities in dental tourism hotspots may see significant expansion and increase their investments in cutting-edge technologies and materials.

Additionally, dental tourism encourages international information sharing and teamwork among dental specialists.Dentists in popular dental tourist locations frequently encounter a wide variety of patients and are knowledgeable in offering all-inclusive restoration procedures.



This knowledge-sharing can help creative ideas spread around the world and develop restorative dental practices.

Increasing Dental Expenditure

Dental illnesses are among the most common and persistent in the world, and dental expenditures make up the third-largest share of total health spending in the European Union.In many nations, out-of-pocket payments account for a significant number of dental expenditures.



As a result, dental spending is particularly crucial to the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO) goals of universal health coverage. This can again drive the global restorative dentistry market growth considerably.

Market Segmentation

The global restorative dentistry market is segmented based on type, restoration type, product, and end user.Based on type, the market can be split into anterior and posterior.



Based on restoration type, the market can be divided into direct and indirect. Based on the product, the market can be separated into restorative materials, prosthetics, implants, restorative equipment, and others.

Based on restorative materials, the market can be segmented into Direct Restoration materials and Indirect Restoration materials.

Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2021, with United States being the largest market.

Company Profiles

Institut Straumann AG, Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., 3M Company, Coltene Holding AG, Henry Schein, Inc., Ultradent Products, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Zhermack SpA, Septodont Holding are among the major market players operating in the global restorative dentistry market.



