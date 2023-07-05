AMERANT BANK PARTNERS WITH OVERTOWN YOUTH CENTER

MIAMI, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, today announced a new partnership with the Overtown Youth Center (OYC Miami), a renowned nonprofit, that provides year-round comprehensive services to youth, adults and families, who live in some of the most underserved neighborhoods in South Florida. This collaboration aims to provide them with the necessary tools to achieve long-term financial success.

Through this meaningful partnership, Amerant aims to leverage its financial expertise and resources to bolster OYC Miami's ongoing efforts in financial literacy. Amerant will have the distinction of being named a partner in OYC Miami's new facility, where a classroom will be dedicated to hosting financial literacy workshops for middle schoolers. The bank will also have a principal team member serving on the OYC Miami Board that will contribute their strategic insights and collaborate closely with OYC Miami's dedicated team to develop and implement programs that promote financial education, budgeting skills, and responsible money management among the young individuals served by the organization.

"Our partnership with the Overtown Youth Center represents a shared commitment to empower the next generation with essential financial skills," said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO at Amerant Bank. "We are excited to work alongside the OYC team to make a tangible difference in the lives of these young individuals."

Founded in 2003 by NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning and real estate developer Martin Z. Margulies, OYC Miami has been a beacon of hope for the Overtown and surrounding Miami communities, providing invaluable educational and personal development opportunities, regardless of background or income level, for two decades. By focusing on financial literacy, OYC Miami equips the youth with the essential knowledge and skills to make educated financial decisions through every stage of life.

"We are so proud to have Amerant on board with us in our mission to empower and educate our youth,” Tina Brown, CEO at OYC Miami. “By joining forces, we can provide even greater resources and expertise to foster financial literacy among our students, enabling them to make informed financial decisions and build a strong foundation for future generations."

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on @AmerantBank.

For more information on OYC programs and services, visit OYCmiami.org.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank , N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profits, charitable and arts organizations. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom .

About Overtown Youth Center

Overtown Youth Center (OYC Miami) is a highly esteemed organization based in the heart of the Overtown community. For two decades, OYC Miami has been committed to providing a safe-haven for persons in our community, offering educational, cultural, and social programs that foster personal growth and development. By empowering individuals with essential skills and opportunities, OYC Miami is leveling the playing field and filling socioeconomic, health, educational and financial gaps that plague those in underserved areas.

