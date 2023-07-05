TOUAX : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

La Defense Cedex, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 5 July 2023 5:45 PM

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 30 June 2023:

-        Number of shares: 11 754
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 34 434,69 €

During the first half of 2023, a total of:

PURCHASE54 698 shares410 658,50 €917 transactions
SALE55 742 shares425 693,18 €795 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 December 2022, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 12 798
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 19 400,01 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital
EUR
TOTAL91754 698410 658,5079555 742425 693,18
02/01/2023104303444,8282081678,91
03/01/202352692160,53117065719,38
04/01/202341271040,68167356008,11
05/01/202385024224,18149197745,24
06/01/202384343640,3142051717,57
09/01/2023254457,92106775694,79
10/01/202352111787,4921501275
11/01/2023133793168,8231891587,6
12/01/2023112100,852101771,9
13/01/202371441205,244105885,76
16/01/2023112141771,5322111757,52
17/01/202391831516,36120165,8
18/01/2023390741,694483709,48
19/01/202383793116,52166543,84
20/01/202372031655,65260492
23/01/202300054693883,32
24/01/202373442802,71118046600,28
25/01/202348366832,46105984954,61
26/01/2023136298,8107566290,45
27/01/202372692226,0345334436,32
30/01/202355204303,4244053363,48
31/01/202395414443,9942221834,67
01/02/2023484690,8595784,34
02/02/202300052001645,22
03/02/20232104853,92136014957,95
06/02/20233103850,6911301076,4
07/02/2023114083328,3464753884,84
08/02/202396695390,2115954810,28
09/02/2023107706183,3354303476,25
10/02/202362361882,341210748650,43
13/02/202333502799,5111188,11
14/02/202383722966,6643262606,89
15/02/202372982381,2943502800
16/02/2023197405877,654143306,29
17/02/202362481959,6711959538,73
20/02/202332902342,7410147912034,33
21/02/2023118186566,2553152536,66
22/02/202382652111,7162291833,26
23/02/2023351406,9795324266,43
24/02/2023139757765,8854003191,52
27/02/20231711208818,99911429042,36
28/02/2023130232,2127295681,17
01/03/2023370543,2157415801,66
02/03/202300093572810,98
03/03/20230001511278940,38
06/03/2023105914739,9453302662,04
07/03/202343152523,8194453594,53
08/03/202331611309,8282912381,89
09/03/2023165844755,473022476,61
10/03/2023149357544,331311919535,15
13/03/2023166695402,18291728
14/03/2023106735370,4172942340,95
15/03/20231411659247,651412009669
16/03/2023243339,741721362,69
17/03/2023140318,841301036,5
20/03/202300052502000
21/03/2023147075652,4798566878,3
22/03/202331441149,5796725405,03
23/03/202332157812507,3941401114,4
24/03/202332139110638,6523002313,51
27/03/2023124603363,5234203099,01
28/03/202300041821344,43
29/03/2023166454729,27137145268,96
30/03/202354453281,61105824316,64
31/03/20232712959468,65385625,6
03/04/202331551125,384273118,89
04/04/20232126931,8563622689,41
05/04/202384783587,723125946
06/04/202393352492,2352551908,45
11/04/2023123522601,4672261695,34
12/04/2023142922133,61000
13/04/202373482499,4153812746,82
14/04/202363562554,9120168212235,04
17/04/2023355401,632762021,4
18/04/2023379579,2894633410,18
19/04/2023000124893645,98
20/04/202373302479,59564483,44
21/04/202365183897,22296724,44
24/04/20231510777972,712111821,4
25/04/2023367495,46378578,76
26/04/202373542619,7164022989,83
27/04/202385514007,7522531846,85
28/04/20234138510027,499777138,16
02/05/202368636339,6845203845,45
03/05/2023125103730,532231638,8
04/05/2023188145909,9723012203,32
05/05/202343212317,4395463956,53
08/05/202300064603362,97
09/05/202365463968,66000
10/05/202363922833,4523502541
11/05/2023120144,819181913315,63
12/05/202318144610444,02115654104,89
15/05/202331551127,59115804244,61
16/05/202315165911773,5923882768,3
17/05/2023148445800,995023451,75
18/05/202353642489,76129146303,04
19/05/202396524556,8985473860,51
22/05/2023127165027,25149306627,74
23/05/20231013979804,4364993548,94
24/05/2023116374419,311100700
25/05/202372301577,29160412,8
26/05/202385433698,3746224260,39
29/05/2023000107405137,23
30/05/202322111472,7841711198,42
31/05/202374403053,62100696
01/06/202368465805,5954252931,48
02/06/202333012078,8986504494,49
05/06/202300018148710433,83
06/06/202376784767,954253000,5
07/06/202364803369,98000
08/06/202342401691,212101713,06
09/06/202343152203,02000
12/06/202312179312279,5412159511057,66
13/06/202332251566,8141451015
14/06/2023126364416,741801257,19
15/06/20235350241742671858,99
16/06/2023000129316452,39
19/06/202362551781,81000
20/06/202392671862,83000
21/06/2023125173,51641,76
22/06/2023106454443,2122031403,83
23/06/202375733934,1643102139
26/06/202334953369,322117800,28
27/06/202374803256,854342956,89
28/06/202331511020,7621561061,63
29/06/202363062086,74151348,84
30/06/202300083652513,9

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX        ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00        

