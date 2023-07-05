English French

REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 5 July 2023 5:45 PM

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 30 June 2023:

- Number of shares: 11 754

- Cash in the liquidity account: 34 434,69 €

During the first half of 2023, a total of:

PURCHASE 54 698 shares 410 658,50 € 917 transactions SALE 55 742 shares 425 693,18 € 795 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 December 2022, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 12 798

- Cash in the liquidity account: 19 400,01 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

Purchase Sale Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital

EUR TOTAL 917 54 698 410 658,50 795 55 742 425 693,18 02/01/2023 10 430 3444,82 8 208 1678,91 03/01/2023 5 269 2160,53 11 706 5719,38 04/01/2023 4 127 1040,68 16 735 6008,11 05/01/2023 8 502 4224,18 14 919 7745,24 06/01/2023 8 434 3640,31 4 205 1717,57 09/01/2023 2 54 457,92 10 677 5694,79 10/01/2023 5 211 1787,49 2 150 1275 11/01/2023 13 379 3168,82 3 189 1587,6 12/01/2023 1 12 100,8 5 210 1771,9 13/01/2023 7 144 1205,24 4 105 885,76 16/01/2023 11 214 1771,53 2 211 1757,52 17/01/2023 9 183 1516,36 1 20 165,8 18/01/2023 3 90 741,6 9 448 3709,48 19/01/2023 8 379 3116,52 1 66 543,84 20/01/2023 7 203 1655,65 2 60 492 23/01/2023 0 0 0 5 469 3883,32 24/01/2023 7 344 2802,71 11 804 6600,28 25/01/2023 4 836 6832,46 10 598 4954,61 26/01/2023 1 36 298,8 10 756 6290,45 27/01/2023 7 269 2226,03 4 533 4436,32 30/01/2023 5 520 4303,42 4 405 3363,48 31/01/2023 9 541 4443,99 4 222 1834,67 01/02/2023 4 84 690,8 5 95 784,34 02/02/2023 0 0 0 5 200 1645,22 03/02/2023 2 104 853,92 13 601 4957,95 06/02/2023 3 103 850,69 1 130 1076,4 07/02/2023 11 408 3328,34 6 475 3884,84 08/02/2023 9 669 5390,2 11 595 4810,28 09/02/2023 10 770 6183,33 5 430 3476,25 10/02/2023 6 236 1882,34 12 1074 8650,43 13/02/2023 3 350 2799,51 1 11 88,11 14/02/2023 8 372 2966,66 4 326 2606,89 15/02/2023 7 298 2381,29 4 350 2800 16/02/2023 19 740 5877,6 5 414 3306,29 17/02/2023 6 248 1959,6 7 1195 9538,73 20/02/2023 3 290 2342,74 10 1479 12034,33 21/02/2023 11 818 6566,25 5 315 2536,66 22/02/2023 8 265 2111,71 6 229 1833,26 23/02/2023 3 51 406,97 9 532 4266,43 24/02/2023 13 975 7765,88 5 400 3191,52 27/02/2023 17 1120 8818,99 9 1142 9042,36 28/02/2023 1 30 232,2 12 729 5681,17 01/03/2023 3 70 543,2 15 741 5801,66 02/03/2023 0 0 0 9 357 2810,98 03/03/2023 0 0 0 15 1127 8940,38 06/03/2023 10 591 4739,94 5 330 2662,04 07/03/2023 4 315 2523,81 9 445 3594,53 08/03/2023 3 161 1309,82 8 291 2381,89 09/03/2023 16 584 4755,4 7 302 2476,61 10/03/2023 14 935 7544,33 13 1191 9535,15 13/03/2023 16 669 5402,18 2 91 728 14/03/2023 10 673 5370,41 7 294 2340,95 15/03/2023 14 1165 9247,65 14 1200 9669 16/03/2023 2 43 339,7 4 172 1362,69 17/03/2023 1 40 318,8 4 130 1036,5 20/03/2023 0 0 0 5 250 2000 21/03/2023 14 707 5652,47 9 856 6878,3 22/03/2023 3 144 1149,57 9 672 5405,03 23/03/2023 32 1578 12507,39 4 140 1114,4 24/03/2023 32 1391 10638,65 2 300 2313,51 27/03/2023 12 460 3363,52 3 420 3099,01 28/03/2023 0 0 0 4 182 1344,43 29/03/2023 16 645 4729,27 13 714 5268,96 30/03/2023 5 445 3281,61 10 582 4316,64 31/03/2023 27 1295 9468,65 3 85 625,6 03/04/2023 3 155 1125,3 8 427 3118,89 04/04/2023 2 126 931,85 6 362 2689,41 05/04/2023 8 478 3587,72 3 125 946 06/04/2023 9 335 2492,23 5 255 1908,45 11/04/2023 12 352 2601,46 7 226 1695,34 12/04/2023 14 292 2133,61 0 0 0 13/04/2023 7 348 2499,41 5 381 2746,82 14/04/2023 6 356 2554,91 20 1682 12235,04 17/04/2023 3 55 401,6 3 276 2021,4 18/04/2023 3 79 579,28 9 463 3410,18 19/04/2023 0 0 0 12 489 3645,98 20/04/2023 7 330 2479,59 5 64 483,44 21/04/2023 6 518 3897,22 2 96 724,44 24/04/2023 15 1077 7972,71 2 111 821,4 25/04/2023 3 67 495,46 3 78 578,76 26/04/2023 7 354 2619,71 6 402 2989,83 27/04/2023 8 551 4007,75 2 253 1846,85 28/04/2023 4 1385 10027,4 9 977 7138,16 02/05/2023 6 863 6339,68 4 520 3845,45 03/05/2023 12 510 3730,5 3 223 1638,8 04/05/2023 18 814 5909,97 2 301 2203,32 05/05/2023 4 321 2317,43 9 546 3956,53 08/05/2023 0 0 0 6 460 3362,97 09/05/2023 6 546 3968,66 0 0 0 10/05/2023 6 392 2833,45 2 350 2541 11/05/2023 1 20 144,8 19 1819 13315,63 12/05/2023 18 1446 10444,02 11 565 4104,89 15/05/2023 3 155 1127,59 11 580 4244,61 16/05/2023 15 1659 11773,59 2 388 2768,3 17/05/2023 14 844 5800,9 9 502 3451,75 18/05/2023 5 364 2489,76 12 914 6303,04 19/05/2023 9 652 4556,89 8 547 3860,51 22/05/2023 12 716 5027,25 14 930 6627,74 23/05/2023 10 1397 9804,43 6 499 3548,94 24/05/2023 11 637 4419,31 1 100 700 25/05/2023 7 230 1577,29 1 60 412,8 26/05/2023 8 543 3698,37 4 622 4260,39 29/05/2023 0 0 0 10 740 5137,23 30/05/2023 2 211 1472,78 4 171 1198,42 31/05/2023 7 440 3053,6 2 100 696 01/06/2023 6 846 5805,59 5 425 2931,48 02/06/2023 3 301 2078,89 8 650 4494,49 05/06/2023 0 0 0 18 1487 10433,83 06/06/2023 7 678 4767,9 5 425 3000,5 07/06/2023 6 480 3369,98 0 0 0 08/06/2023 4 240 1691,21 2 101 713,06 09/06/2023 4 315 2203,02 0 0 0 12/06/2023 12 1793 12279,54 12 1595 11057,66 13/06/2023 3 225 1566,81 4 145 1015 14/06/2023 12 636 4416,7 4 180 1257,19 15/06/2023 5 350 2417 4 267 1858,99 16/06/2023 0 0 0 12 931 6452,39 19/06/2023 6 255 1781,81 0 0 0 20/06/2023 9 267 1862,83 0 0 0 21/06/2023 1 25 173,5 1 6 41,76 22/06/2023 10 645 4443,21 2 203 1403,83 23/06/2023 7 573 3934,16 4 310 2139 26/06/2023 3 495 3369,32 2 117 800,28 27/06/2023 7 480 3256,8 5 434 2956,89 28/06/2023 3 151 1020,76 2 156 1061,63 29/06/2023 6 306 2086,74 1 51 348,84 30/06/2023 0 0 0 8 365 2513,9

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

Attachment