ARGAN: Half-year assessment liquidity contract with Oddo

Press releaseWednesday, July 5, 20235:45 p.m.

Under the liquidity contract between ARGAN and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, on June 30, 2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

  • 20,303 ARGAN Shares
  • €568,339.58

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on December 31, 2022 on the liquidity account:

  • 10,363 ARGAN Shares
  • €433,994.35

Over the period from 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023, were executed:

  • 4,563 purchase transactions
  • 4,482 sales transactions

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 136,868 shares and 10,199,026.7 euros for purchase
  • 126,928 shares and 9,533,370.7 euros for sale

Note that ARGAN increased, on April 3, 2023, the amount of its liquidity contract by €800,000.

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.
As at December 31, 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC) on Compartment A of Euronext Paris
(ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.
www.argan.fr

 

