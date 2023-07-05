ARGAN: Half-year assessment liquidity contract with Oddo

French English

Press release – Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – 5:45 p.m.

Half-year assessment liquidity

contract with Oddo

Under the liquidity contract between ARGAN and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, on June 30, 2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

20,303 ARGAN Shares

€568,339.58

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on December 31, 2022 on the liquidity account:

10,363 ARGAN Shares

€433,994.35

Over the period from 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023, were executed:

4,563 purchase transactions

4,482 sales transactions

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

136,868 shares and 10,199,026.7 euros for purchase

126,928 shares and 9,533,370.7 euros for sale

Note that ARGAN increased, on April 3, 2023, the amount of its liquidity contract by €800,000.

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.

As at December 31, 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC) on Compartment A of Euronext Paris

(ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

