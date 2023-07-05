New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aluminum Capacitor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472414/?utm_source=GNW



Aluminum Capacitor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global aluminum capacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom, computer, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors. The global aluminum capacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $4.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing use of these capacitors among various end use industries such as automotive and consumer electronics, increasing trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, and rising need for capacitors that provide significantly higher capacitance levels for a given volume.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Aluminum Capacitor Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global aluminum capacitor market by voltage, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Aluminum Capacitor Market by Voltage [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Low Voltage

• High Voltage



Aluminum Capacitor Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Telecom

• Computers

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others



Aluminum Capacitor Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Aluminum Capacitor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aluminum capacitor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the aluminum capacitor companies profiled in this report include.

• Jianghai

• Nippon chemi-con

• Panasonic

• Sam Young

• HEC

Aluminum Capacitor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that high voltage is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the expanding use of these capacitors for filtering equipment to smooth out signals and reduce ripple voltage.

• Automotive is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand from electric vehicles for high voltage capacitors with high efficiency.

• APAC is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the expanding demand for electronics among various end use industries and presence of key manufacturers in China.

Features of the Aluminum Capacitor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Aluminum capacitor market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Aluminum capacitor market size by various segments, such as by voltage, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Aluminum capacitor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by voltage, end use industry, and regions for the aluminum capacitor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the aluminum capacitor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

