Promaxo Announces Sale of Eighteen Systems in the Second Quarter 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced the sale of eighteen systems in the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, up from fourteen systems sold in the first quarter of 2023. System sales were made through the Company’s various sales programs to physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and integrated delivery network (IDN) facilities.



Notable Promaxo system sales in the second quarter include those made to:

SCA Health, a provider of specialty care services in the United States with more than 320 surgical facilities, who purchased their first system;

Urology America, a urology platform with multiple partner practices across the United States, who purchased their second and third systems; and

KSK Cancer Center of Irvine, a comprehensive medical center offering high-quality cutting-edge radiation oncology treatments for various cancers, who purchased their first system and marks Promaxo’s first system sale to a cancer center.



To date, Promaxo has sold a total of 57 systems across twenty states since its commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Following our strong first quarter performance, we are pleased to announce another quarter of solid execution,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “In the second quarter, on continued business momentum, we saw healthy growth in the adoption of Promaxo systems across our target customers, as well as increasing utilization of systems already placed in service. As we execute on our growth agenda, we remain excited about our robust sales pipeline and look forward to steady market penetration.”

Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo MRI system.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

