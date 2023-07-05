New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Fabric PCB Laminate Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472412/?utm_source=GNW



Glass Fabric PCB Laminate Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global glass fabric PCB laminate market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, consumer electronic, computer/peripheral, military/aerospace, industrial electronic, and automotive markets. The global glass fabric PCB laminate market is expected to reach an estimated $1.68 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for PCB in the communication industry, rising penetration of connected devices, and increasing trend of lightweight glass fiber-reinforced plastic composites.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Glass Fabric PCB Laminate Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global glass fabric PCB laminate market by glass type, fabric type, end use Industry, and region, as follows:



Glass Fabric PCB Laminate Market by Glass Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• A-Glass

• C-Glass

• E-Glass

• AE-Glass

• S-Glass

• Others



Glass Fabric PCB Laminate Market by Fabric Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Woven

• Non-woven



Glass Fabric PCB Laminate Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Communications

• Consumer Electronics

• Computer/Peripheral

• Military/Aerospace

• Industrial Electronics

• Automotive

• Others



Glass Fabric PCB Laminate Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Glass Fabric PCB Laminate Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, glass fabric PCB laminate companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glass fabric PCB laminate companies in the global glass fabric PCB laminate market profiled in this report include-

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Unimicron Technology

• Young Poong Electronics

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding

• Owens Corning

• Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

• Johns Manville

• Nippon Electric Glass

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• China Jushi

Glass Fabric PCB Laminate Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that woven segment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is lightweight and provides better durability, reliability, and better resistance to moisture and weather.

• Within this market, consumer electronics segment will remain the largest segment from 2023 to 2028 due to increasing traction of multilayer PCBs in electronics and growing adoption of smart devices across the globe.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to on-going investments coupled with the highly developed electronics sector and presence of global presence of the major players in the region.

Features of the Glass Fabric PCB Laminate Market

• Market Size Estimates: Glass fabric PCB laminate market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Glass fabric PCB laminate market size by various segments, such as by glass type, fabric type, end use Industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Glass fabric PCB laminate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by glass type, fabric type, end use Industry, and regions for the glass fabric PCB laminate market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass fabric PCB laminate market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the glass fabric PCB laminate market by glass type (A-glass, C-glass, E-glass, AE-glass, S-glass and others), fabric type (woven and non-woven), end use industry (communications, consumer electronics, computer/peripherals, military/aerospace, industrial electronics, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



