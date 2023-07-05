New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472411/?utm_source=GNW



Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global epoxy resin PCB laminate market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, consumer electronic, computer/peripheral, military/aerospace, industrial electronic, and automotive markets. The global epoxy resin PCB laminate market is expected to reach an estimated $1.68 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and durable epoxy resin, increasing application of terminal electronic products, and on-going technological advancement in PCB boards.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global epoxy resin PCB laminate market by physical form, application, and region, as follows:



Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Market by Physical Form [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Solid

• Liquid

• Solutions

• Solvent Cut Epoxy



Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Communications

• Consumer Electronics

• Computer/Peripheral

• Military/Aerospace

• Industrial Electronics

• Automotive

• Others



Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, epoxy resin PCB laminate companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the epoxy resin PCB laminate companies in the global epoxy resin PCB laminate market profiled in this report include-

• Nippon Mektron

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Unimicron Technology

• Young Poong Electronics

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding

• BASF

• Solvay

• Huntsman International

• 3M

• Olin Corporation

Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that liquid segment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it provides stability for longer period of time at room temperature and also has superior properties, such as dimensional stability during cure, chemical resistance, chemical inertness, durability, and superior adhesion.

• Within this market, consumer electronics segment will remain the largest segment from 2023 to 2028 due to advancement in smart phones, touchscreen tablets, laptops, and advancement in telecommunication products.

• North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for advanced circuits of consumer electronics and telecommunication products along with rising government and environmental regulations in the region.

Features of the Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Market

• Market Size Estimates: Epoxy resin PCB laminate market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Epoxy resin PCB laminate market size by various segments, such as by physical form, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Epoxy resin PCB laminate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by physical form, application, and regions for the epoxy resin PCB laminate market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the epoxy resin PCB laminate market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the epoxy resin PCB laminate market by physical form (solid, liquid, solution, and solvent cut epoxy), application (communications, consumer electronics, computer/peripherals, military/aerospace, industrial electronics, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



For any questions related to epoxy resin PCB laminate market or related to epoxy resin PCB laminate companies, epoxy resin PCB laminate market size, epoxy resin PCB laminate market share, epoxy resin PCB laminate analysis, epoxy resin PCB laminate market growth, epoxy resin PCB laminate market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

