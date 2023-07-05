New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single Layer FPC Technology Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472410/?utm_source=GNW



Single Layer FPC Technology Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global single layer FPC technology market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripheral, telecommunication, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, aerospace and defense end use industries. The global single layer FPC technology market is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing trend of miniaturized electronic devices and increasing demand for development of thinner, lighter, and denser FPC.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Single Layer FPC Technology Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the single layer FPC technology market by laminate material type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Single Layer FPC Technology Market by Laminate Material Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polyimide

• Polyester

• Others



Single Layer FPC Technology Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Computers/Peripherals

• Telecommunications

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others



Single Layer FPC Technology Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Single Layer FPC Technology Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, single layer FPC technology companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the single layer FPC technology companies profiled in this report include-

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

• NOK Corporation

• Sumitomo Electric

• Flexium Interconnect

• Fujikura

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Interflex

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Daeduck GDS

• Compeq Samtec

Single Layer FPC Technology Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that polyimide will remain the larger laminate material type segment over the forecast period because it offers excellent mechanical and electrical properties, thus making it ideal for use in flexible circuit boards.

• Consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment due to growing demand for portable electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to growing demand for consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products and the presence of a large pool of skilled and cheap labor, which makes it an attractive location for manufacturing.

Features of the Single Layer FPC Technology Market

• Market Size Estimates: Single layer FPC technology market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Single layer FPC technology market size by various segments, such as by laminate material type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Single layer FPC technology market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different laminate material types, end use industries, and regions for the single layer FPC technology market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the single layer FPC technology market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the single layer FPC technology market size?

Answer: The global single layer FPC technology market is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for single layer FPC technology market?

Answer: The global single layer FPC technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the single layer FPC technology market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing trend of miniaturized electronic devices and increasing demand for development of thinner, lighter, and denser FPC.

Q4. What are the major segments for single layer FPC technology market?

Answer: The future of the single layer FPC technology market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripheral, telecommunication, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and aerospace and defense end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key single layer FPC technology companies?



Answer: Some of the key single layer FPC technology companies are as follows:

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

• NOK Corporation

• Sumitomo Electric

• Flexium Interconnect Inc.

• Fujikura Ltd.

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Interflex

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Daeduck GDS

• Compeq Samtec Inc

Q6. Which single layer FPC technology segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that polyimide will remain the larger laminate material type segment over the forecast period because it offers excellent mechanical and electrical properties, thus making it ideal for use in flexible circuit boards.

Q7. In single layer FPC technology market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to growing demand for consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products and the presence of a large pool of skilled and cheap labor, which make it an attractive location for manufacturing.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global single layer FPC technology market by laminate material type (polyimide, polyester and others), end use industry (computers/peripherals, telecommunications, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to single layer FPC technology market or related to single layer FPC technology companies, single layer FPC technology market size, single layer FPC technology market share, single layer FPC technology analysis, single layer FPC technology market growth, single layer FPC technology market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472410/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________