Non Anionic Surfactant Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global non anionic surfactant market looks promising with opportunities in in the paint & coating, personal care & cosmetic, textile, agrochemical, household cleaner, food & beverage, and oil & gas end use industries. The global non anionic surfactant market is expected to reach an estimated $18.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization, increasing demand in the paint and coating industry, and growing usage of non-surfactants in manufacturing of foaming agents.



Non Anionic Surfactant Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the non anionic surfactant market by product type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Non Anionic Surfactant Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Alcohol Ethoxylates

• Fatty Alkanolamides

• Amine Derivatives

• Glycerol Derivatives

• Alkoxylates

• Others



Non Anionic Surfactant Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Paints & Coatings

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Textiles

• Agrochemicals

• Household Cleaners

• Food & Beverage

• Oil & Gas

• Others



Non Anionic Surfactant Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Non Anionic Surfactant Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, non anionic surfactant companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the non anionic surfactant companies profiled in this report include-

• 3M

• SABIC

• Akzo Nobel N.

V.

• Arkema S A

• BASF SE

• Clariant

• Dow

• Elementis

• Evonik Industries AG

• Huntsman International

Non Anionic Surfactant Market Insights

• The analyst forecast that alcohol ethoxylates will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due its increasing usage in laundry detergent, household cleaners, and industrial cleaners as it is considered environmentally and biologically safe.

• Textile segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry market due increasing demand for non anionic surfactant in different textiles, such as fibers & fabrics, non-woven textiles, and fashion designs incorporating spandex or polyurethane foam.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing demand in various end use industries, such as textile, coating, and plastics, and rising investments by private and public players in the region.

FAQ

Q1. What is the non anionic surfactant market size?

Answer: The global non anionic surfactant market is expected to reach an estimated $18.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for non anionic surfactant market?

Answer: The global non anionic surfactant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the non anionic surfactant market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization, increasing demand in the paint and coating industry, and growing usage of non-surfactants in manufacturing of foaming agents.

Q4. What are the major segments for non anionic surfactant market?

Answer: The future of the non anionic surfactant market looks promising with opportunities in the paint & coating, personal care & cosmetic, textile, agrochemical, household cleaner, food & beverage, and oil & gas end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key non anionic surfactant companies?



Q6. Which non anionic surfactant segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecast that alcohol ethoxylates will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due its increasing usage in laundry detergents, household cleaners, and industrial cleaners as it is considered environmentally and biologically safe.

Q7. In non anionic surfactant market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing demand from various end use industries, such as textile, coating, and plastics, and rising investments by private and public players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

