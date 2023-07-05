New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coated Fabric Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472407/?utm_source=GNW



Coated Fabric Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the coated fabric market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, protective clothing, industrial, and furniture applications. The global coated fabric market is expected to reach an estimated $30.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are continual growth of industrialization, rising demand for environmentally friendly products, and increasing demand for coated-fabric based products, such as commercial tents, protective apparel, and military wear.

Coated Fabric Market by Product, and Application



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.

Coated Fabric Market by Segments

Coated Fabric Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global coated fabric market by product, application, and region, as follows:



Coated Fabric Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Polymer Coated Fabric

Rubber Coated Fabric

Fabric Backed Wall Coverings



Coated Fabric Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Furniture

Others



Coated Fabric Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Coated Fabric Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, coated fabric companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the coated fabric companies profiled in this report include-

Omnova Solutions

Saint-Gobain

Spradling

Takata

Trelleborg

Coated Fabric Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that polymer coated fabric will remain the largest product segment over the forecast period due to the growing demand from the automobile industry for polymer-coated fabric-based airbags.

Transportation is expected to remain the largest application segment because the constant development of rail and road transportation vehicles has increased the use of coated fabric in the sector.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the expanding number of automobile production and growing demand for coated fabric based household furniture in the region.

Features of the Coated Fabric Market



Market Size Estimates: Coated fabric market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Coated fabric market size by various segments, such as by product, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Coated fabric market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different products, applications, and regions for the coated fabric market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the coated fabric market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the coated fabric market size?

Answer: The global coated fabric market is expected to reach an estimated $30.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for coated fabric market?

Answer: The global coated fabric market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the coated fabric market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are continual growth of industrialization, rising demand for environmentally friendly products, and increasing demand for coated-fabric based products, such as commercial tents, protective apparel, and military wear.

Q4. What are the major segments for coated fabric market?

Answer: The future of the coated fabric market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, protective clothing, industrial, and furniture applications.

Q5. Who are the key coated fabric companies?



Answer: Some of the key coated fabric companies are as follows:

Q6. Which coated fabric segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that polymer coated fabric will remain the largest product segment over the forecast period due to the growing demand from the automobile industry for polymer-coated fabric-based airbags.

Q7. In coated fabric market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the expanding number of automobile production and growing demand for coated fabric-based household furniture in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global coated fabric market by product (polymer coated fabric, rubber coated fabric, and fabric backed wall coverings), application (transportation, protective clothing, industrial, furniture, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



