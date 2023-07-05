Mile High Ambulance Selects Air Methods Ascend to Provide Advanced In-Person and Online Training for EMTs and Paramedics

Englewood, CO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, announced today that Mile High Ambulance has selected the Air Methods Ascend critical care in-person and online education programs for their emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics.

Located in Englewood, CO, Mile High Ambulance is a full-service ambulance company providing advanced and basic life support services across the Denver Metro area. Their EMT and paramedic crews conduct critical care transports, long-distance transports across multiple states, event coverage, interfacility transports including pediatric transport for multiple contracted facilities, aircraft to hospital transports, and 911 coverage in Denver and other area jurisdictions.

“We are excited to add Air Methods Ascend to our team’s training and professional development,” said Mile High Ambulance Chief Paramedic Rob Moore. “Their online and in-person courses will be a great resource to keep our EMTs and paramedics updated with the latest clinical best practices.”

The Ascend in-person and online education programs provide access to world-class educators, state-of-the-art tools, and cutting-edge technologies to help pre-hospital and critical care clinicians build their knowledge, enabling them to operate at the top of their licensure and fulfill continuing education requirements. Education programs include advanced manikin-based simulation and virtual reality training that mirror real-world patient care scenarios, building life-saving skills and confidence. Courses meet certification requirements for the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE), and International Board of Specialty Certifications (IBSC).

“We are thrilled to partner with a local medical transportation service in Colorado,” said Dr. Stephanie Queen, Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services. “The combination of in-person and online courses offered through Air Methods Ascend will be a great resource for their team to continue to operate at the top of their licensure while maintaining the required CEs for recertification.”

Learn more about the Ascend education program here.

# # #

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With over 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and is the largest community-based provider of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased, or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.