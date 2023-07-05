ERP Success Partners Acquires Createch’s NetSuite ERP Practice

MONTREAL, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERP Success Partners, a leading North American enterprise resource planning (ERP) consulting firm and Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider partner, today announced that it has acquired the NetSuite ERP practice of Createch, a Montreal-based provider of software and services that helps businesses improve operations.



The acquisition will allow ERP Success Partners to expand its product offerings and reach new customers in the Montreal market, while ensuring Createch’s NetSuite clients would continue to receive top-notch service and support.

“Since establishing ERP Success Partners in 2018, we’ve been a NetSuite Solution Provider partner,” said Mark Rhyman, partner and founder at ERP Success Partners. “When we initially met with Createch’s team, they wanted to find a home for their customers with a company that had similar synergies, a similar culture and a great team spirit. We realized that we shared a lot of the same values.”

“I’m pleased that our customers will be working with a reliable NetSuite partner that already has a physical presence in Montreal,” said Helene Kyriakakis, president at Createch. “The fact that ERP Success Partners was owned by Quebec investors was definitely a plus.”

ERP Success Partners acquired another practice in 2019 and is always looking for potential acquisition targets that will help the company broaden its customer base and geographical footprint. “We’ve been growing steadily and meeting all of our objectives,” said Rhyman. “We want that growth to continue, and the timing was right for this deal.”

“Organically, it would have taken two to three years of hard work to grow our company to this level on our own,” said Rhyman. “This is a leap forward and a way to fast-track our growth, hire new associates for our team, and expand our presence in Quebec.”

About ERP Success Partners

With leaders boasting over 15 years of experience working closely with Oracle NetSuite, ERP Success Partners possesses unparalleled expertise in harnessing the full potential of this powerful suite of applications to benefit our valued customers. Headquartered in Canada, our extensive geographic presence spans the United States of America, France, Mauritius, and the Philippines, enabling us to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are proud to be a globally diverse company, with employees hailing from various corners of the world. Our team brings together a rich tapestry of cultures, perspectives, and talents, further enhancing our ability to understand and cater to the unique needs of businesses worldwide. Recognized as one of the top three global ‘Microvertical Solution Providers of the Year,’ we take immense pride in our diverse backgrounds, which contribute to our wealth of experience and knowledge. Our ultimate vision is to drive business transformations that optimize efficiency, with NetSuite as the ultimate cloud-based solution of choice.

About Createch

Createch, a Talan company, helps manufacturing SMEs transform into intelligent and hyper-connected organizations.

Founded in 1993, Createch was created with a desire to assist our clients to significantly improve their profitability. Over the last thirty plus years, we have built a solid reputation as a Canadian leader in business processes optimization and information technology (IT) integration solutions. Our goal is to provide enterprises with the tools they need to improve competitiveness on the local, national, and global markets.

