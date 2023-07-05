New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HEPA Filter Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472402/?utm_source=GNW



HEPA Filter Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global HEPA filter market looks promising with opportunities in the household, commercial and industrial, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and commercial building sectors. The global HEPA filter market is expected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing public awareness on airborne diseases, widespread use of this filter in the production of sterile products, and increasing penetration of air purifiers in the commercial and industrial settings.



HEPA Filter Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global HEPA filter market by product type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



HEPA Filter Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Air Purifiers

• HVAC Systems

• Cleanroom Filter

• Automotive Filter

• Gas Turbine Filter



HEPA Filter Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Household

• Commercial and Industrial

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceuticals

• Commercial Buildings

• Others



HEPA Filter Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of HEPA Filter Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies HEPA filter companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the HEPA filter companies profiled in this report include:

• Parker-Hannifin

• MANN+HUMEL

• Koch Filter

• L. Gore& Associates

• The Camfil Group

HEPA Filter Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that cleanroom filter is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of these filters in unidirectional cleanrooms to straighten airflow and remove even the smallest particles from the room’s air supply.

• Commercial and industrial is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive usage of these filters to remove infectious air released by hospital patients that may have a negative impact on indoor air quality.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the emergence of industry 4.0, growing integration of advanced technologies in manufacturing units, and presence of major production hub in the region.

Features of the HEPA Filter Market

• Market Size Estimates: HEPA filter market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: HEPA filter market size by various segments, such as by product type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: HEPA filter market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, end use industry, and regions for the HEPA filter market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the HEPA filter market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

