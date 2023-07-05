French English

NFL BIOSCIENCES: CO-FOUNDER SHAREHOLDER FURTHER STRENGTHENS HIS POSITION BY EXERCISING “BSPCE” WARRANTS

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, has been informed that 50,000 BSPCE company founder warrants (“BSPCE warrants”) held by Mr Bruno Lafont, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of NFL Biosciences, have been exercised, giving him the right to subscribe 500,000 new shares, enabling him to further strengthen his position in the capital of the company that he co-founded in 2006. Bruno Lafont now holds 8.86% of NFL Biosciences’ capital, compared with 4.18% previously.

The 50,000 BSPCE 2018 warrants held by Mr Lafont were exercised in full on July 5, 2023, before their maturity date of July 2, 2025. They enabled him to subscribe 500,000 new shares at a price of €0.10, generating a €50,000 cash contribution for NFL Biosciences.

Since 2006, Bruno Lafont has been in charge of structuring and developing NFL Biosciences, which he co-founded. Within NFL Biosciences’ leadership team, he is specifically responsible for managing the implementation of clinical trials and the company’s scientific activities.

In connection with his own personal financial management, before exercising his BSPCE warrants, Mr Lafont sold 100,000 NFL Biosciences shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market at an average price of €2.6. These transactions were filed today with the AMF, in accordance with stock market regulations. Following these operations, Bruno Lafont now holds 718,029 shares (1,039,807 shares on a diluted basis).

When he exercised his BSPCE warrants, Mr Lafont declared: “I am proud of the years dedicated to developing NFL Biosciences and our fight to treat addictions, and particularly NFL-101, for smoking cessation. I have chosen to further strengthen my position in its capital because I am confident that our CESTO 2 clinical trial will be able to provide a first demonstration of efficacy for the regulatory authorities, which would, without a doubt, enable NFL Biosciences to achieve a change in scale. Independently from our ambitions, for personal financial reasons, I intend to sell a maximum of 100,000 shares over the next 12 months”.

Following the exercising of the BSPCE warrants held by Mr Lafont, NFL Biosciences’ capital has increased to 8,106,769 shares, compared with 7,606,769 before they were exercised. Its potential capital now represents 9,177,057 shares, with a potential dilution of 13%, compared with 39% at June 25, 2023.

The detailed characteristics of the capital and potential capital before these BSPCE warrants were exercised are presented in the 2022 Annual Financial Report, published on April 28, 2023 and available on the Company’s website under “Documents”: https://www.nflbiosciences.com.



About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier area which develops botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences' ambition is to bring new, natural, safer and more effective therapeutic solutions to the entire world population, including low- and middle-income countries. Its most advanced product, called NFL-101, is a standardized, nicotine free tobacco leaf extract protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences intends to offer smokers who want to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate for the reduction of alcohol consumption and has a drug development project for the treatment of cannabis use disorder.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

