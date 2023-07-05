Wattbike Launches US Availability Nationwide With 10% Fitter or Your Money-Back Guarantee

London, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor cycling brand, Wattbike, known for their award-winning Atom smart bike, has expanded availability nationwide. Since October last year, the Atom smart bike has been building momentum in California, but their distribution has now opened up to a wider audience. This news coincides with their bold new 10% fitter guarantee, a campaign that guarantees you’ll get 10% fitter or your money back.

To commemorate the launch nationwide, the brand is offering $400 off the retail value of their Atom smart bike for a limited time.

Wattbike is the original indoor smart bike innovator, offering the most accurate and reliable training tools used by champions, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts worldwide. With a mission to improve the health and fitness of every athlete in the world, Wattbike’s most recent campaign, ‘Get 10% fitter, Guaranteed, ’ is their commitment to support their community to make tangible fitness improvements.

The ‘Get 10% fitter, Guaranteed’ campaign is centered around monitoring, testing, and improving your cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) score, a reliable and trusted measure of your physical fitness and health. CRF testing helps determine how efficiently your body can transport oxygen to the areas that need it most, providing insight into the functional capacity of your respiratory, cardiovascular, and skeletal muscle systems. More importantly, research has shown that by improving your CRF score and, in turn, your VO2 Max, you’ll have a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancers, and other health conditions, while improving your ‘active life’ expectancy. Studies have shown even a small 1-point increase in VO2 max gives an extra 45 days of 'active life,’ and an 8-point increase in your VO2 Max gives an extra one year of ‘active life.’

The Wattbike 10% fitter guarantee is based on a simple three-step process of test, train, and test again. Users will be advised to complete the Health Assessment Submax Test on the Wattbike Hub training app, which will give users their CRF score; from this, they’ll then complete a 13-week Health & Fitness Training Plan (specific to their CRF score and fitness level), and then retest to see their CRF score improvement.

To encourage new users to focus on their fitness, Wattbike is offering a ‘money-back guarantee’ for new purchasers who do not see the 10% fitness improvements after following the 13-week plan, as well as a $400 saving off the RRP, bringing the Atom to $2999 for a limited time only. Full terms and conditions can be found below.

Eddie Fletcher, Wattbike Sport Scientist, said: “Looking after the health and fitness of our community is our number one priority, to better protect against life-threatening diseases and live longer - so to do this, it’s crucial to quantify and measure our physical health. About a decade ago, we developed a user-friendly, accessible, and accurate test called the Health Assessment Submax Test. This test provides individuals with their CRF score and predicted VO2 max, offering valuable insights into their current health and fitness levels. It’s a functional test as it will also estimate other metrics like MMP (maximum minute power) and estimated MHR (maximum heart rate), which will be used to create your training zones for the training plan.

“Improving your CRF score will not only see health and wellbeing benefits of extended active life, reduced risk of diseases and cancers, but also performance benefits - including improved power output and VO2 max.”

Stephen Loftus, Wattbike CEO, said: “The 10% Fitter Campaign is a commitment to our mission to improving health and fitness. The new Wattbike guarantee gives users confidence that training on a Wattbike can have significant benefits no matter your goal or sport. It’s all about consistency in your training to see tangible results. Most of the sessions in the Health plans are between 20-40 minutes, making it achievable for those juggling a busy lifestyle. By offering a promotion of $400 off a Wattbike Atom, we want to make Wattbike as accessible as possible as we widen our availability in the US.



To learn more about the 10% fitter Wattbike guarantee, please visit www.wattbike.com/pages/wattbike-guarantee



The award-winning Wattbike Atom retails at $3,399, and as part of the promotion, you can save $400 for the limited-time offer of $2,999. For more information, please visit https://wattbike.com/products/wattbike-atom