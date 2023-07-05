New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472401/?utm_source=GNW



Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global electromagnetic wave absorbing material market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, consumer electronic, and defense aviation markets. The global electromagnetic wave absorbing material market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing concern towards wave pollution along with the rapidly growing wireless industry and rising awareness about the damaging effects of electromagnetic waves on biological tissues and their link to fatal diseases like cancer.



Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global electromagnetic wave absorbing material market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Metal Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material

• Polymer Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material



Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Communication

• Consumer Electronics

• Defense Aviation



Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electromagnetic wave absorbing material companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the electromagnetic wave absorbing material companies profiled in this report include:

• TATSUTA

• A.

K.

Stamping

• Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics

• Heico

• Zhejiang Saintyear Electronic Technologies

Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that metal is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of metal-organic frameworks of electromagnetic wave absorbers because of their large surface area and powerful absorption capacity.

• Defense aviation is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the widespread use of these materials in the development of lightweight, highly effective, flexible, and stealthy radar-absorbing materials for use in weapons and stealthy aircraft.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of electromagnetic wave absorbing material in various end use industries of the region.

Features of the Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market

• Market Size Estimates: Electromagnetic wave absorbing material market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Electromagnetic wave absorbing material market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Electromagnetic wave absorbing material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the electromagnetic wave absorbing material market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the electromagnetic wave absorbing material market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

