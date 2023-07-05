F&F Commercial Services Sets The Standard in Commercial Cleaning and Janitorial Services in California

Irvine, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, California -

F&F Commercial Services, a leading provider of top-notch commercial cleaning and janitorial services, continues to establish its reputation as a trusted and exceptional service provider in the bustling city of Los Angeles and in Orange County, CA. Focused on a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, F&F Commercial Services has become the go-to choice for businesses seeking unparalleled cleaning solutions in California.

With an impressive track record of delivering outstanding results, F&F Commercial Services has positioned itself as a pioneer in the commercial cleaning industry. The company's dedication to excellence and attention to detail has earned them a solid reputation among businesses across various sectors, including corporate offices, medical facilities, retail establishments, and more.

"At F&F Commercial Services, we understand that maintaining a clean and hygienic workplace is essential for the success and well-being of any business," said Alen Baltayan, Owner of F&F Commercial Services. "We are proud to offer a comprehensive range of commercial cleaning and janitorial services that meet the highest standards of cleanliness and professionalism. Our team of highly trained and experienced professionals is equipped with cutting-edge tools and eco-friendly cleaning solutions to deliver exceptional results every time."

F&F Commercial Services is unique because of their commitment to personalized service and attention to individual client needs. The company works closely with each client to create customized cleaning plans tailored to their specific requirements and budget. Whether it's daily office cleaning, floor care and maintenance, or specialized cleaning services, F&F Commercial Services ensures that every task is performed with precision and efficiency.

F&F Commercial Services takes pride in their long list of satisfied clients that have experienced the exceptional quality of their services. Below are some client testimonials from two very satisfied customers:

“My name is David Contreras and I’m the District Director of Environmental Services (EVS) for Palomar Health. While starting at Palomar Health we used a combination of 5-vendors and in-house staff to provide the services mentioned which were very costly and inefficient. Working with so many vendors got confusing because each building had a different vendor and took them away from focusing on what’s important. Hiring F&F Commercial Services helped Palomar streamline our operations with one point of contact. To date we are very happy with the professional cleaning services we have received from F&F Commercial Services," says David Contreras.

“My name is Guillermo, the Director of Environmental Services at Sharp Health. During the pandemic we were extremely short staffed so we prioritized patient areas over floor care and maintenance. This required the need for a partner in those areas, so I reached out to my colleagues and F&F Commercial Services became the clear referral of choice. We reached out to Alen and his team at F&F Commercial Services and it was the best decision. We've had a wonderful experience with F&F Commercial Services and can't recommend them enough,” says Guillermo Calderon.

F&F Commercial Services has also received glowing reviews on reputable online platforms, further validating their exceptional service.

As F&F Commercial Services continues to enhance its presence in the Los Angeles and Orange County area, businesses can expect the same exceptional quality and professionalism that the company is renowned for. With a focus on delivering impeccable cleaning solutions tailored to individual needs, F&F Commercial Services remains the trusted partner for businesses seeking a spotless and inviting environment.

For more information about F&F Commercial Services and their comprehensive range of commercial cleaning and janitorial services, please visit their website at https://ffcommercialservices.com or contact their team at (949) 565-2556.

F&F Commercial Services

Alen Baltayan

949-565-2556

contact@ffcommercialservices.com

17322 Murphy Ave

Irvine, CA 92614