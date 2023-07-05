New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction 4.0 Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472400/?utm_source=GNW



Construction 4.0 Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the construction 4.0 market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential markets. The global construction 4.0 market is expected to reach an estimated $32.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rise of digitization in the building industries and increasing usage of these innovative technologies to enhance efficiency of construction projects and prevent human error and repetitive labour.



Construction 4.0 Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global construction 4.0 market by solution, technology, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Construction 4.0 Market by Solution [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



Construction 4.0 Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• IoT

• Artificial Intelligence

• Industrial Robots

• Others



Construction 4.0 Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Predictive Maintenance

• Fleet Management

• Asset Monitoring

• Wearables

• Others



Construction 4.0 Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Non-Residential



Construction 4.0 Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Construction 4.0 Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies construction 4.0 companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the construction 4.0 companies profiled in this report include:

• Hexagon AB

• Trimble

• Autodesk

• Hilti

• CalAmp

• Mitsubishi Electric

Construction 4.0 Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that IoT (Internet of Things) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing IoT integration to combine physical gadgets with digital services, sensors, and RFID tags to collect data for improvised decision-making and growing use of IoT based industrial robots in the constructional projects.

• Residential is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the expanding usage of 3D printing and virtual reality in the construction of residential complexes, condos, and independent houses.

• Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the supportive European Union funding for research and development activities to enable the advancement of 4.0 technologies and rapid adoption of modern technologies by the major construction companies to enhance output, sustainability, and safety of the region.

Features of the Construction 4.0 Market

• Market Size Estimates: Construction 4.0 market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Construction 4.0 market size by various segments, such as by solution, technology, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Construction 4.0 market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by solution, technology, application, end use industry, and regions for the construction 4.0 market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the construction 4.0 market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

