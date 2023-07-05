New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472399/?utm_source=GNW



Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global carbon felt and graphite felt market looks promising with opportunities in the fuel cell, battery, filter, and insulation applications. The global carbon felt and graphite felt market is expected to reach an estimated $786.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of high-performance batteries and increasing use of this material for high temperatures insulation in vacuum and gas furnaces.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global carbon felt and graphite felt market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market by Product Type [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Needle Punched

• Chemical Bonded

• Others



Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market by Application [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Fuel Cells

• Batteries

• Filters

• Insulation

• Others



Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market by Region [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies carbon felt and graphite felt companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the carbon felt and graphite felt companies profiled in this report include:

• SGL Carbon

• Toray Industries

• ZOLTEK

• Mersen

• Carbon Composites

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that needle punched will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the considerable use of this product in a variety of applications, such as furnaces, fuel cells, batteries, and solar panels.

• Fuel cell is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the widespread usage of carbon and graphite felts as the main electrode material in fuel cells and significant demand for these fuel cells across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and portable electronics.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing demand of energy storage solutions and electric vehicles, easy availability of affordable workforce and raw materials, and supportive government programs to encourage sustainable energy and minimize carbon emissions in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Features of the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market

• Market Size Estimates: Carbon felt and graphite felt market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Carbon felt and graphite felt market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Carbon felt and graphite felt market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the carbon felt and graphite felt market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the carbon felt and graphite felt market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the carbon felt and graphite felt market size?

Answer: The global carbon felt and graphite felt market is expected to reach an estimated $786.2 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for carbon felt and graphite felt market?

Answer: The global carbon felt and graphite felt market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the carbon felt and graphite felt market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of high-performance batteries and increasing use of this material for high temperatures insulation in vacuum and gas furnaces.

Q4. What are the major segments for carbon felt and graphite felt market?

Answer: The future of the carbon felt and graphite felt market looks promising with opportunities in the fuel cell, battery, filter, and insulation applications.

Q5. Who are the key carbon felt and graphite felt companies?



Answer: Some of the key carbon felt and graphite felt companies are as follows:

• SGL Carbon

• Toray Industries

• ZOLTEK

• Mersen

• Carbon Composites

Q6. Which carbon felt and graphite felt segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that needle punched will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the considerable use of this product in a variety of applications, such as furnaces, fuel cells, batteries, and solar panels.

Q7. In carbon felt and graphite felt market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing demand of energy storage solutions and electric vehicles, easy availability of affordable workforce and raw materials, and supportive government programs to encourage sustainable energy and minimize carbon emissions in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the carbon felt and graphite felt market by product type (needle punched, chemical bonded, and others), application (fuel cells, batteries, filters, insulation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to carbon felt and graphite felt market or related to carbon felt and graphite felt companies, carbon felt and graphite felt market size, carbon felt and graphite felt market share, carbon felt and graphite felt market growth, carbon felt and graphite felt market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472399/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________