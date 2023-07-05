New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Zirconium Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472398/?utm_source=GNW



Zirconium Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global zirconium market looks promising with opportunities in the ceramic, chemical, foundry, and refractories industries. The global zirconium market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are considerable use of this product in numerous components of structural machinery and equipment in the chemical sector and increasing demand for zirconium in industrial application, such as ceramic, chemical processing, nuclear power, piezoelectric crystals, and zirconium alloys.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Zirconium Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global zirconium market by occurrence type, form, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Zirconium Market by Occurrence Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Zircon

• Zirconia

• Others



Zirconium Market by Form [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Crystal

• Powder



Zirconium Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Ceramics

• Chemicals

• Foundry

• Refractories

• Others



Zirconium Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Zirconium Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies zirconium companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the zirconium companies profiled in this report include:

• Australian Strategic Materials (ASM)

• Base Resources

• Doral Mineral Sands Pty (Iwatani Corporation)

• Eramet

• Iluka Resources

Zirconium Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that powder will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the substantial usage of this powered material in the production of zirconium-based alloys, nuclear fuel rods, and various nuclear reactor components.

• Ceramic is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant demand for zircon-based ceramics owing to its high wear and corrosion resistance properties.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the expanding number of nuclear power plants, increasing exports of ceramics, and growing demand for highly efficient paints and coating in a variety of industrial applications in the region.

Features of the Zirconium Market

• Market Size Estimates: Zirconium market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Zirconium market size by various segments, such as by occurrence type, form, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Zirconium market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by occurrence type, form, end use industry, and regions for the zirconium market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the zirconium market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the zirconium market size?

Answer: The global zirconium market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for zirconium market?

Answer: The global zirconium market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the zirconium market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are considerable use of this product in numerous components of structural machinery and equipment in the chemical sector and increasing demand for zirconium in industrial application, such as ceramic, chemical processing, nuclear power, piezoelectric crystals, and zirconium alloys.

Q4. What are the major segments for zirconium market?

Answer: The future of the zirconium market looks promising with opportunities in the ceramic, chemical, foundry, and refractories industries.

Q5. Who are the key zirconium companies?



Answer: Some of the key zirconium companies are as follows:

• Australian Strategic Materials (ASM)

• Base Resources

• Doral Mineral Sands Pty (Iwatani Corporation)

• Eramet

• Iluka Resources

Q6. Which zirconium segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that powder will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the substantial usage of this powered material in the production of zirconium-based alloys, nuclear fuel rods, and various nuclear reactor components.

Q7. In zirconium market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the expanding number of nuclear power plants, increasing exports of ceramics, and growing demand for highly efficient paints and coating in a variety of industrial applications in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the zirconium market by occurrence type (zircon, zirconia, and others), form (crystal and powder), end use industry (ceramics, chemicals, foundry, refractories, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to zirconium market or related to zirconium companies, zirconium market size, zirconium market share, zirconium market growth, zirconium market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472398/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________