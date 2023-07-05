New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472396/?utm_source=GNW



Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global greaseproof paper sheet market looks promising with opportunities in the bakery & confectionary, ready-to-eat meal, and fresh produce markets. The global greaseproof paper sheet market is expected to reach an estimated $1.64 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing popularity for online food ordering, rising concern towards plastic waste generation that have moved people towards paper from plastics, and growing demand for eco-friendly and high temperature resistant papers across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global greaseproof paper sheet market by basis weight, product type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market by Basis Weight [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Below 40 GSM

• 40 to 80 GSM

• Above 980 GSM



Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Bleached

• Unbleached



Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Bakery & Confectionary

• Ready-to-Eat Meal

• Fresh Produce

• Others



Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Greaseproof Paper Sheet Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies greaseproof paper sheet companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the greaseproof paper sheet companies profiled in this report include:

• Nordic Paper

• Georgia-Pacific

• Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj.

• McNarin Packaging

• SIMPAC

• KRPA Holding

Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that unbleached will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the widespread use of these sheets in packaged foods.

• Bakery & confectionary is expected to remain the largest segment due to the considerable use of these papers for packing chocolates and sweets in order to keep them fresh and greasy.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the significant use of these sheets in industrial food packaging applications and bakery & confectionery products and constantly expanding population in the region.

Features of the Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market

• Market Size Estimates: Greaseproof paper sheet market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Greaseproof paper sheet market size by various segments, such as by basis weight, product type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Greaseproof paper sheet market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by basis weight, product type, end use industry, and regions for the greaseproof paper sheet market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the greaseproof paper sheet market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

