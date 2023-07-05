New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire, Smoke & Toxicity Retardant Composite Resin Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472395/?utm_source=GNW



Fire, Smoke & Toxicity Retardant Composite Resin Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, and energy applications. The global fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market is expected to reach an estimated $1.58 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are substantial use of FST in the vehicle and aircraft interiors, increasing awareness among consumer towards usage of FST composite resin, and favorable government regulation to use of fire safety equipment in industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, and transportation.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Fire, Smoke & Toxicity Retardant Composite Resin Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market by resin type, application, and region, as follows:



Fire, Smoke & Toxicity Retardant Composite Resin Market by Resin Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Phenolic

• Polyester

• Epoxy

• Thermoplastic

• Vinyl Ester

• Others



Fire, Smoke & Toxicity Retardant Composite Resin Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Others



Fire, Smoke & Toxicity Retardant Composite Resin Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Fire, Smoke & Toxicity Retardant Composite Resin Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin companies profiled in this report include:

• Ashland

• AOC

• BASF SE

• BUFA Composite Systems

• Hexion

Fire, Smoke & Toxicity Retardant Composite Resin Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that phenolic will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the wide application of this resin in the construction of structural flooring, galley structures, internal wall panels, partitions, and ceiling panels for airplane cabins.

• Automotive & transportation is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing automobile production and sales, presence of a significant number of automotive companies, and extensive application of this resin in the interiors of heavy trucks, rails, and cars.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of huge aircraft manufacturing hubs and extensive demand for these resins from transport and aerospace industries in the region.

Features of the Fire, Smoke & Toxicity Retardant Composite Resin Market

• Market Size Estimates: Fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market size by various segments, such as by resin type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by resin type, application, and regions for the fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market by resin type (phenolic, polyester, epoxy, thermoplastic, vinyl ester, and others), application (building & construction, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



