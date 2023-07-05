Global PVC Window Profile Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 8.2 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 5%

Houston, TX, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “PVC Window Profile Market By Type (Turn & Tilt Windows And Sliding Windows), By Window Design (Decorative, Solid Color, And White), By Application (Commercial And Residential), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global PVC Window Profile Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 8.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is PVC Window Profile? How big is the PVC Window Profile Industry?

PVC Window Profile Report Coverage & Overview:

A PVC window profile is a protective and supportive border built from PVC material that surrounds windows. PVC is used in the construction of these profiles. It is a thick material that is utilized for decorative windows and is employed for the purpose of insulating windows from external influences, hence guaranteeing that windows have a long shelf life. PVC window profiles, for the record, are offered in a wide variety of dimensions, patterns, and forms, and it is simple to install them. Its most lucrative use is in the manufacture of windows, which may be found in residential and commercial structures alike. VEKA AG, a major business based in Germany that manufactures uPVC profiles for windows and doors, announced their intention to release three new profiles for windows and doors during the first half of the year 2022.

Global PVC Window Profile Market: Growth Dynamics

The global PVC window profiles market is expected to expand as a direct result of the growth in popularity of using PVC window profiles in residential and commercial construction projects. The rise of the global market will be fueled in large part by the flourishing industrialization and construction industries. PVC prices have come down as a result of more efficient production methods and the rise of 3D printing, both of which have been key factors in the expansion of the global market. The infrastructure of the buildings is one of the areas that the government is looking to enhance by planning the development of new buildings and making plans for their construction. In order to establish long-lasting structures, every construction project needs to include the installation of new windows. All of these previously mentioned reasons will collectively have a significant impact on the size of the worldwide market.

The growing demand for houses combined with an increase in the number of single-parent households has led to a dramatic increase in the market for PVC window profiles over the past several years. The necessity of renovating outdated infrastructure and replacing it with brand-new facilities will enhance the current trends in the worldwide market. Accelerating the growth of the global market will be the introduction of uPVC as well as the development of new products. Deceuninck, a leading maker of PVC window and door profiles, entered into a collaboration arrangement with Finestral, a company based in Malta that specialises in manufacturing uPVC apertures, during the first half of the year 2021. This initiative will hopefully result in the manufacturing of PVC apertures that are more energy-efficient and have superior thermal properties. This programme will direct the rise that is occurring in the global market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 8.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.0% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players VEKA plc, IKONISH, OKNO-POL, Liniar, Aparna Okotech, Prominance, Deceuninck, Lift-Slide Systems PVC, Everest, Rehau Group, Duroplast, Profine Group, Terrance System, Schuco, Encraft, Eureka Windoor Systems (P) Ltd., Eurocell, Profile 22 Systems, TruFrame, Aluplast GmbH, TGS Industries, JL Windows, Unespro, Arkay Windows, Aluplast India Pvt. Ltd., EYG Windows, and Salamander Group. Key Segment By Type, By Window Design, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options







PVC Window Profile Market: Segmentation Analysis

In type terms, Turn-and-tilt windows and sliding windows are the two subcategories that make up this market segmentation for the worldwide PVC window profile market. In addition to this, the turn and tilt windows segment, which had more than 40% of the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to record the greatest CAGR over the course of the period covered by the projections. It is possible that rising demand for turn and tilt windows in the commercial and residential sectors would be a driving force behind the segmental expansion in the years to come.

Based on window design, The market for PVC window profiles worldwide can be broken down into three distinct categories: ornamental, solid colour, and white. In addition to this, the segment of the market for solid colours, which accounted for more than half of the global industry share in 2022, is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the course of the period covered by the projections. The segmental expansion in the years to come can be influenced by factors such as the energy-saving characteristics of solid colours and the requirement of nuclear families for a certain level of privacy.

On the basis of application, The market for PVC window profiles around the world may be broken down into two distinct categories: residential and commercial. In addition, the commercial sector, which held a sizeable portion of the international market in 2022, is anticipated to play a pivotal role in driving growth in the industry in the years to come. It is possible that an increase in the installation of PVC window profiles in commercial buildings all around the world is responsible for the segmental expansion seen in the projection timeline.

The global PVC Window Profile market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Turn & Tilt Windows

Sliding Windows

By Window Design

Decorative

Solid Color

White

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Browse the full “PVC Window Profile Market By Type (Turn & Tilt Windows And Sliding Windows), By Window Design (Decorative, Solid Color, And White), By Application (Commercial And Residential), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pvc-window-profile-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global PVC Window Profile market include -

VEKA plc

IKONISH

OKNO-POL

Liniar

Aparna Okotech

Prominance

Deceuninck

Lift-Slide Systems PVC

Everest

Rehau Group

Duroplast

Profine Group

Terrance System

Schuco

Encraft

Eureka Windoor Systems (P) Ltd.

Eurocell

Profile 22 Systems

TruFrame

Aluplast GmbH

TGS Industries

JL Windows

Unespro

Arkay Windows

Aluplast India Pvt. Ltd.

EYG Windows

Salamander Group

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global PVC window profile market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 5% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global PVC window profile market size was evaluated at nearly $5.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2030.

The global PVC window profile market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the surge in the application of PVC window profiles in residential and commercial sectors.

In terms of type, the turn & tilt windows segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of window design, the solid color segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Based on application, the commercial segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific PVC window profile market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for PVC Window Profile industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the PVC Window Profile Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the PVC Window Profile Industry?

What segments does the PVC Window Profile Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the PVC Window Profile Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Window Design, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe, which accounted for more than two-fifths of the global PVC window profile market's revenue in 2022, is anticipated to experience a substantial expansion over the duration of the study. The presence of massive corporations in the subcontinent may be the driving force behind the expansion of the regional market over the period of 2023-2030. In addition to this, the expanding size of the regional market will be driven by the rising demand for windows in residential structures that are efficient in terms of energy use. Additionally, technological advancements and consistent product updates aimed at improving the energy efficiency of windows will guide market demand in the continent. This will have a direct impact on the market. The necessity to cut costs and the demand to limit power use will both contribute to an enhancement of the trends seen in the regional market.

In addition, it is expected that the market for PVC window profiles in Asia-Pacific would record the highest CAGR during the course of the evaluation period. An increase in the number of automotive firms in countries such as India, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Philippines is one of the causes that is expected to impact the growth of the regional industry. Other factors that are likely to influence the growth of the regional industry include the rise in the global demand for automobiles. The growth of the electric and electronics sector in countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore will be a driving force behind the expansion of the regional market. The growth of the regional market will be driven in large part by an increase in the number of construction projects carried out across the subcontinent as well as an increase in the level of education regarding the numerous advantages presented by the application of PVC.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



