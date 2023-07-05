New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Desiccant Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472389/?utm_source=GNW



Desiccant Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global desiccant market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, food, pharmaceutical, and electronic industries. The global desiccant market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of desiccant in order to reduce excessive moisture and protect products, rising application in the food and pharmaceutical packaging industries, and growing use of zeolite desiccants in air conditioning systems as a drying components to maintain the efficiency of the refrigerant.



Desiccant Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global desiccant market by product type, process, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Desiccant Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Silica Gel

• Activated Alumina

• Activated Charcoal

• Zeolite

• Calcium Chloride

• Clay

• Others



Desiccant Market by Process [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Physical Absorption

• Chemical Absorption



Desiccant Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Packaging

• Food

• Pharmaceutical

• Electronics

• Others



Desiccant Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Desiccant Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies desiccant companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the desiccant companies profiled in this report include:

• Fuji silysia chemical

• Desicca chemicals

• Tropack packmitel

• Oker-Chemie

• Hengye

Desiccant Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that silica gel is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of this gel as catalyst carriers, adsorbents, and separators, and perfume carriers owing to its moisture-proof and dry properties.

• Pharmaceutical is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of solid desiccant to reduce the moisture content in medicine while preserving quality and extending their shelf life.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous population growth and enormous demand for food and electrical products in the region.

Features of the Desiccant Market

• Market Size Estimates: Desiccant market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Desiccant market size by various segments, such as by product type, process, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Desiccant market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, process, end use industry, and regions for the desiccant market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the desiccant market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the desiccant market size?

Answer: The global desiccant market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for desiccant market?

Answer: The global desiccant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the desiccant market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing use of desiccant in order to reduce excessive moisture and protect products, rising application in the food and pharmaceutical packaging industries, and growing use of zeolite desiccants in air conditioning systems as a drying components to maintain the efficiency of the refrigerant.

Q4. What are the major segments for desiccant market?

Answer: The future of the desiccant market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, food, pharmaceutical, and electronic industries.

Q5. Who are the key desiccant companies?



Answer: Some of the key desiccant companies are as follows:

Q6. Which desiccant segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that silica gel is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of this gel as catalyst carriers, adsorbents, and separators, and perfume carriers owing to its moisture-proof and dry properties.

Q7. In desiccant market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous population growth and enormous demand for food and electrical products in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the desiccant market by product type (silica gel, activated alumina, activated charcoal, zeolite, calcium chloride, clay, and others), process (physical absorption and chemical absorption), end use industry (packaging, food, pharmaceutical, electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



