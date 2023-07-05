The Wonderful Company Opens the Application Window for $1 Million Central Valley Community Grants

LOS ANGELES, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonderful Company, one of the largest and most philanthropic privately held companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that its $1 million Wonderful Community Grants application process is now live, building on a long-standing commitment to help local organizations and schools in California’s Central Valley further their missions and programs. Over the last eight years, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, through their foundation, have awarded over $6 million in Wonderful Community Grants to more than 77 nonprofits and 165 schools in the San Joaquin Valley.



Wonderful Community Grants are designed to help drive increased engagement with local and regional organizations, with funds directly supporting game-changing initiatives focused on health and wellness, recreation, community beautification, art, and social services. These local programs not only demonstrate a genuine community need but also deliver tangible and visible results.

Every year, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners invest more than $30 million in community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives across the Central Valley and beyond. This program is at the center of the company’s ongoing commitment to being Wonderful Neighbors by supporting the communities its employees call home, fostering a sense of inspiration and increased involvement with local and regional organizations.

“The community grants program is an essential part of our philanthropic work and a dynamic catalyst for change,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. “Giving back is ingrained in our company’s culture, and we firmly believe that focusing our efforts on the community level is the most effective way to make a positive and lasting impact.”

Organizations in the Central Valley are encouraged to apply. To learn more about the application process and eligibility requirements, join the Wonderful Philanthropy team at one of the following upcoming virtual information sessions. Visit www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com to sign up for one of the below:

Monday, July 10: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PDT (RSVP here)

Wednesday, July 26: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PDT (RSVP here)

Thursday, August 3: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PDT (RSVP here)



All applications must be received by Thursday, August 31, at midnight PDT for consideration. The 2023–2024 class of Wonderful Community Grants recipients will be announced in October 2023.

For more information and to submit an application, please visit www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com or email communitygrants@wonderful.com.

About Wonderful Community Grants

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live in and work, especially in California’s Central Valley. In addition to the millions of dollars the Resnicks and The Wonderful Company invest in the Central Valley every year, the Wonderful Community Grants program provides critical funding to organizations impacting change throughout the area. Local governments, area nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations can apply for grants in the categories of health and wellness, recreation, art, social services, and community beautification for amounts between $1,000 and $100,000. Funds are available for program development/expansion, innovation, small-scale capital improvements, technology, and equipment. More information about Wonderful Community Grants can be found at www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, and JUSTIN® and Landmark® wines. The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, and its core values, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.